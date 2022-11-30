ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton County, GA

Newnan Times-Herald

Suicidal threat shuts down area of downtown Newnan

A man is in custody after police were forced to shut down an area of downtown Newnan on Saturday morning. Police said they responded to the area of Long St and First Ave at the AT&T building in reference to a suicidal threat around 11:30 a.m. Upon arrival, police made...
NEWNAN, GA
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter includes fatal fire in Athens

The body of a 56 year-old man was found in a home that burned on Springtree Road in Athens. That’s off Lexington Road on Athens east side. There is no word yet on cause of death for Alvin Beckom Jr., nor has the cause of the fire been determined. Athens-Clarke County Police and Athens-Clarke County firefighters are investigating.
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

1 person rushed to the hospital with severe burns in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Firefighters rushed to a home in DeKalb County early Friday morning where a person was severely burned. Fire crews and EMS were spotted outside a home in the 2500 block of South Hairston Road, near Wesley Chapel Road, in Decatur. No flames or damage...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

LiHeap funds now available for 2023 energy assistance to qualified residents

LIHEAP Funds will be available starting December 1, 2022, through local non-profit for FY 2023 Energy Season to residents of DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties. Decatur, Georgia —— Partnership for Community Action, Inc. (PCA) would like to inform eligible clients who live in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Heating bill assistance program opens for several metro counties

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s good news if you need help paying your heating bill. The nonprofit Partnership for Community Action, Inc. is offering a one-time payment program for those eligible in Dekalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton counties. Those who are eligible will be able to...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rockdale deputies issue citations for underage alcohol sales

CONYERS — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office recently issued several citations in connection with the underage sales of alcoholic beverages. The RCSO Narcotics Unit and other officers conducted a number of alcohol compliance checks with the assistance of two deputies who are less than 21 years of age. The deputies were able to purchase alcohol at at least six local businesses, including:
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
claytoncountyga.gov

News Release: Clayton to Host One-Stop Event for Emergency Rental Assistance

Clayton to Host One-Stop Event for Emergency Rental Assistance. (Clayton County, GA)-The Clayton County Board of Commissioners host a three-day, one stop Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) event to help prevent evictions, December 5, 2022, from 12 – 6 PM and December 6 – 7, 2022, from 10 AM – 6 PM, at the Morrow Center, 1180 Southlake Circle, Suite 100, Morrow, GA 30260. The goal is to expedite the distribution of $6.5 million reallocated in ERAP 2 funds by the end of December 2022. The funding is available to eligible Clayton County residents affected by the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

'It's being built on our water supply' | Morgan County residents claim runoff from Rivian site falling into creeks

MORGAN COUNTY, Ga. — Morgan County residents are claiming the 2,000-acre Rivian development is causing more trouble to the property surrounding the site. Earlier this week, residents from Morgan County sent 11Alive's Doug Richards, drone footage allegedly showing runoff and sedimentation from the Rivian plant seeping into neighboring creeks over the Thanksgiving weekend.
MORGAN COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Restaurant Report Card: 7 Tequilas fails with 43; Cherokee Chophouse scores 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Holly Springs Parkway in Woodstock, a popular Mexican restaurant isn’t exactly in good standing with the health department. 7 Tequilas failed with 43 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says spinach was sitting out at room temperature. Plus, there was substantial mold on the interior of the ice machine and there was an abundance of live roaches seen in the ice machine, near the steam table and on the floor.
WOODSTOCK, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Contractor abandons house rebuild, owner sleeps in car

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Losing your home to a fire is devastating. But for a DeKalb County man, believe it or not, it got worse. He said the contractor got paid, but the house is still a shell. Robert Watts thought he did everything right. After his house fire, he...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Man killed by officers after running toward them with knife

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man was shot by police in Norcross after running at police with a knife, according to the Gwinnett Police Department on Saturday morning. The department said that around 1 a.m., police were dispatched to a Food Depot at 1250 Tech Drive in unincorporated Norcross. The call came from a security guard at the property who was calling about a suspicious person.
NORCROSS, GA
WGAU

Jackson EMC members getting margin refund checks

The Jefferson-based Jackson EMC says the checks will be hitting northeast Georgia mailboxes later this month: $15 million in margin refunds are being divided among the nearly one-quarter million Jackson EMC members. From Jackson EMC…. Approximately 221,000 current and former members of Jackson EMC will receive their share of a...
JACKSON, GA

