Newnan Times-Herald
Suicidal threat shuts down area of downtown Newnan
A man is in custody after police were forced to shut down an area of downtown Newnan on Saturday morning. Police said they responded to the area of Long St and First Ave at the AT&T building in reference to a suicidal threat around 11:30 a.m. Upon arrival, police made...
City of Woodstock enters into phase one of $3.5 million construction
WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Woodstock City Council voted unanimously to move forward with a construction project to create a new “city center.”. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The city plans to spend $3.5 million on phase one of the project. The construction will extend...
NE Ga police blotter includes fatal fire in Athens
The body of a 56 year-old man was found in a home that burned on Springtree Road in Athens. That’s off Lexington Road on Athens east side. There is no word yet on cause of death for Alvin Beckom Jr., nor has the cause of the fire been determined. Athens-Clarke County Police and Athens-Clarke County firefighters are investigating.
Clayton County offering residents computer training courses
Clayton County’s Office of Digital Equity is offering residents of the south metro Atlanta community free training on na...
atlantanewsfirst.com
1 person rushed to the hospital with severe burns in DeKalb County
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Firefighters rushed to a home in DeKalb County early Friday morning where a person was severely burned. Fire crews and EMS were spotted outside a home in the 2500 block of South Hairston Road, near Wesley Chapel Road, in Decatur. No flames or damage...
Monroe Local News
LiHeap funds now available for 2023 energy assistance to qualified residents
LIHEAP Funds will be available starting December 1, 2022, through local non-profit for FY 2023 Energy Season to residents of DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties. Decatur, Georgia —— Partnership for Community Action, Inc. (PCA) would like to inform eligible clients who live in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton County Sheriff’s Office graduates six inmates from its RSAT program
COVINGTON — On Nov. 10 Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office graduated six inmate residents from its Residential Substance Abuse Treatment (RSAT) program in a ceremony held inside the agency’s training room. Brown, who was accompanied by Detention Capt. Brice Smith and the RSAT...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Heating bill assistance program opens for several metro counties
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s good news if you need help paying your heating bill. The nonprofit Partnership for Community Action, Inc. is offering a one-time payment program for those eligible in Dekalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton counties. Those who are eligible will be able to...
Pepper spray delays voting at DeKalb County early voting location
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Friday marked the last day to cast your vote before Election Day in the U.S. Senate runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. Thousands of Georgians took advantage, and waited hours in line to cast their ballots. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at one...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale deputies issue citations for underage alcohol sales
CONYERS — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office recently issued several citations in connection with the underage sales of alcoholic beverages. The RCSO Narcotics Unit and other officers conducted a number of alcohol compliance checks with the assistance of two deputies who are less than 21 years of age. The deputies were able to purchase alcohol at at least six local businesses, including:
claytoncountyga.gov
News Release: Clayton to Host One-Stop Event for Emergency Rental Assistance
Clayton to Host One-Stop Event for Emergency Rental Assistance. (Clayton County, GA)-The Clayton County Board of Commissioners host a three-day, one stop Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) event to help prevent evictions, December 5, 2022, from 12 – 6 PM and December 6 – 7, 2022, from 10 AM – 6 PM, at the Morrow Center, 1180 Southlake Circle, Suite 100, Morrow, GA 30260. The goal is to expedite the distribution of $6.5 million reallocated in ERAP 2 funds by the end of December 2022. The funding is available to eligible Clayton County residents affected by the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
'It's being built on our water supply' | Morgan County residents claim runoff from Rivian site falling into creeks
MORGAN COUNTY, Ga. — Morgan County residents are claiming the 2,000-acre Rivian development is causing more trouble to the property surrounding the site. Earlier this week, residents from Morgan County sent 11Alive's Doug Richards, drone footage allegedly showing runoff and sedimentation from the Rivian plant seeping into neighboring creeks over the Thanksgiving weekend.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: 7 Tequilas fails with 43; Cherokee Chophouse scores 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Holly Springs Parkway in Woodstock, a popular Mexican restaurant isn’t exactly in good standing with the health department. 7 Tequilas failed with 43 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says spinach was sitting out at room temperature. Plus, there was substantial mold on the interior of the ice machine and there was an abundance of live roaches seen in the ice machine, near the steam table and on the floor.
WSB-TV Atlanta
At least 1 dead after shooting at Clayton County shopping center, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — At least one person is dead after a shooting near a busy shopping center in Clayton County, according to police. NewsChopper 2 flew over the Pointe South Shopping Center on Hwy. 85 in Jonesboro on Friday afternoon. Several police cars are surrounding the shopping center.
fox5atlanta.com
Contractor abandons house rebuild, owner sleeps in car
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Losing your home to a fire is devastating. But for a DeKalb County man, believe it or not, it got worse. He said the contractor got paid, but the house is still a shell. Robert Watts thought he did everything right. After his house fire, he...
DeKalb woman says her water bill skyrocketed nearly 2,000% with no explanation
LITHONIA, Ga. — A DeKalb County woman is baffled after she says her water bill skyrocketed to more than $900 without an explanation. Marie Metellus told Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln that this month she received a bill totaling $914.22. Metellus says she hired a plumber to check her...
Man killed by officers after running toward them with knife
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man was shot by police in Norcross after running at police with a knife, according to the Gwinnett Police Department on Saturday morning. The department said that around 1 a.m., police were dispatched to a Food Depot at 1250 Tech Drive in unincorporated Norcross. The call came from a security guard at the property who was calling about a suspicious person.
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb and other Georgia counties: Friday, December 2, 2022
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County due to possible late night thunderstorms Friday December 2, lasting into Saturday morning. “This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia. “.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…. “A few showers and perhaps a brief thunderstorm...
Officer who nearly died in line of duty says he was denied medical retirement by Forest Park Police Department
FOREST PARK, Ga. — A former police officer claims he was done wrong by the department – he almost gave his life for it. Timothy Sterrett was shot in the line of duty and is now fighting to get financial help after retirement. "We're supposed to be a...
Jackson EMC members getting margin refund checks
The Jefferson-based Jackson EMC says the checks will be hitting northeast Georgia mailboxes later this month: $15 million in margin refunds are being divided among the nearly one-quarter million Jackson EMC members. From Jackson EMC…. Approximately 221,000 current and former members of Jackson EMC will receive their share of a...
