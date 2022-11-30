With so many outstanding submissions to choose from it was impossible for Newton County School System Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey to pick just one piece of student artwork to feature on her official 2022 holiday card. In fact, she couldn’t even pick just two or three. Instead, 26 pictures created by Newton County School System students will be featured on 13 different cards to be mailed to local elected and community officials, superintendents from surrounding school districts, and the many other supporters of Newton County Schools on Fuhrey’s holiday card list.

NEWTON COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO