Rockdale deputies issue citations for underage alcohol sales
CONYERS — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office recently issued several citations in connection with the underage sales of alcoholic beverages. The RCSO Narcotics Unit and other officers conducted a number of alcohol compliance checks with the assistance of two deputies who are less than 21 years of age. The deputies were able to purchase alcohol at at least six local businesses, including:
Newton County Sheriff’s Office graduates six inmates from its RSAT program
COVINGTON — On Nov. 10 Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office graduated six inmate residents from its Residential Substance Abuse Treatment (RSAT) program in a ceremony held inside the agency’s training room. Brown, who was accompanied by Detention Capt. Brice Smith and the RSAT...
Newton County students design superintendent’s 2022 holiday cards
With so many outstanding submissions to choose from it was impossible for Newton County School System Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey to pick just one piece of student artwork to feature on her official 2022 holiday card. In fact, she couldn’t even pick just two or three. Instead, 26 pictures created by Newton County School System students will be featured on 13 different cards to be mailed to local elected and community officials, superintendents from surrounding school districts, and the many other supporters of Newton County Schools on Fuhrey’s holiday card list.
Platinum Beauty Bar and Spa opens in Conyers
CONYERS — Rockdale County Board of Commissioners Chairman Oz Nesbitt and other county officials were on hand Thursday for the ribbon-cutting at Platinum Beauty Bar and Spa, an all-inclusive spa resort at 1990 Old Parker Road. The two-story building consists of a beauty parlor, a dining room, exclusive spa...
JUST IN: Ladd McConkey Not Returning in SEC Championship
Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey exited Saturday's game with an apparent left knee injury and will not return according to the PA announcer in the press box of Mercedes Benz Stadium. McConkey is the leading receiver for this Georgia football team and has been replaced by a combination of Dillon...
Final Georgia Injury Report Ahead of Matchup with LSU
Championship weekend has officially arrived and the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers are set to take on one another in the 2022 SEC Championship game. Right now, the Bulldogs are listed as a 17.5-point favorite over the Tigers. Georgia has managed to stay relatively healthy this season and they...
Stetson Bennett Boosts Georgia over LSU
Georgia captured their second SEC title under Kirby Smart against the LSU Tigers and a large part of it had to do with how Stetson Bennett performed. The Bulldogs posted 50 points against LSU and Bennett had a career day in one of his biggest games, earning him MVP of the game.
Georgia Bulldogs defeat LSU for coveted SEC Championship Game win
ATLANTA — Football is a game of physicality, grit and toughness. But knowing what to do at the right time is just as important. During Saturday's SEC Championship Game, those high-IQ plays made the difference in the first half, helping propel Georgia to its first conference championship since 2017 and 13th in school history as the Bulldogs beat LSU 50-30 despite the Tigers' best effort to make a comeback in the second half.
