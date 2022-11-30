PHOENIX — The 66th annual Tumbleweed Tree and the Parade of Lights in Chandler is set to celebrate the holiday season on Saturday night. The free event for those of all ages begins at 4:30 p.m. from Dr. A.J. Chandler Park with live musical and dance performances. The parade kicks off at 6:45 p.m. before the 35-foot–tall tree made of nearly 1,000 tumbleweeds and covered in LED lights, glitter and fire retardant will be lit at 8 p.m.

