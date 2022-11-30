ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZFamily

Winter rain cancels holiday events in Chandler, Apache Junction

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - You may want to check your plans before grabbing your coat and heading out the door. Saturday’s rainy weather has canceled some holiday-themed events across the Valley. The APS Electric Light Parade is still on for 7 p.m. Saturday, according to the City of Phoenix....
CHANDLER, AZ
12news.com

Valley cities cancel holiday events due to stormy weather

ARIZONA, USA — Saturday's stormy weather has prompted some Valley cities to cancel outdoor holiday-themed events that had been scheduled for this weekend. The City of Mesa said Saturday afternoon it would cancel today's Merry Main Street activities. Anybody who had booked sessions on Mesa's ice rink will have an opportunity to re-schedule, the city said.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Vandals destroy inflatable Christmas decorations in Gilbert

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Cows cause slow MOOOving traffic on the Loop 101 in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Rent prices in Phoenix starting to drop

PHOENIX, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

These 3 Arizona Suburbs are Among the Best in the West, Report

Suburbs located near large cities offer a slower lifestyle, more affordable housing and lower crime rates than large cities, while still providing the benefit of easy access to the bustling excitement of urban living. To determine the best suburbs to live in near a large city, SmartAsset compared close to...
SAHUARITA, AZ
KTAR News

Chandler celebrates holiday season with Tumbleweed Tree lighting, parade on Saturday

PHOENIX — The 66th annual Tumbleweed Tree and the Parade of Lights in Chandler is set to celebrate the holiday season on Saturday night. The free event for those of all ages begins at 4:30 p.m. from Dr. A.J. Chandler Park with live musical and dance performances. The parade kicks off at 6:45 p.m. before the 35-foot–tall tree made of nearly 1,000 tumbleweeds and covered in LED lights, glitter and fire retardant will be lit at 8 p.m.
CHANDLER, AZ
azbex.com

7 Arizona Cities Among Most Expensive for Renters

Even though the current economic situation is cooling the trend toward sky-high rent increases – particularly in Arizona – a recent report from Zumper shows the state is home to seven of the 100 most expensive cities for renters. The national median rent for a one-bedroom apartment was...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Cactus Shadows High School in Scottsdale locked down after reports of armed person

Arizona bipartisan lawmakers call for special session to avoid educational crisis. Bipartisan lawmakers are calling for Gov. Ducey to hold a special session to discuss this year's $1 billion educational funding. Vandals destroy inflatable Christmas decorations in Gilbert. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Real-life grinches destroyed inflatable Christmas decorations in...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

eegee’s will open 5th Phoenix location on Dec. 8

On Thursday, Dec. 8, popular quick-service restaurant brand eegee’s will open the doors to its fifth Phoenix location at I-17 and W. Bell Road, bringing its namesake frozen drink—an ice-cold concoction packed with chunks of real fruit—award-winning French fries, signature subs, grinders and its new chicken tender meal to its northernmost location.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Medicine next to chips, fuzzy growth on garlic among health violations at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

