AZFamily
Winter rain cancels holiday events in Chandler, Apache Junction
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - You may want to check your plans before grabbing your coat and heading out the door. Saturday’s rainy weather has canceled some holiday-themed events across the Valley. The APS Electric Light Parade is still on for 7 p.m. Saturday, according to the City of Phoenix....
12news.com
Valley cities cancel holiday events due to stormy weather
ARIZONA, USA — Saturday's stormy weather has prompted some Valley cities to cancel outdoor holiday-themed events that had been scheduled for this weekend. The City of Mesa said Saturday afternoon it would cancel today's Merry Main Street activities. Anybody who had booked sessions on Mesa's ice rink will have an opportunity to re-schedule, the city said.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
AZFamily
Vandals destroy inflatable Christmas decorations in Gilbert
Vandals destroy inflatable Christmas decorations in Gilbert
AZFamily
Cows cause slow MOOOving traffic on the Loop 101 in Glendale
Cows cause slow MOOOving traffic on the Loop 101 in Glendale
AZFamily
Minnesota firefighters donate sleds to a hospice for each children's room
Minnesota firefighters donate sleds to a hospice for each children's room
This Is The Best Christmas Light Display In Arizona
Travel + Leisure rounded up a list of the best Christmas lights displays in each state.
AZFamily
Rent prices in Phoenix starting to drop
Rent prices in Phoenix starting to drop
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
These 3 Arizona Suburbs are Among the Best in the West, Report
Suburbs located near large cities offer a slower lifestyle, more affordable housing and lower crime rates than large cities, while still providing the benefit of easy access to the bustling excitement of urban living. To determine the best suburbs to live in near a large city, SmartAsset compared close to...
Veteran in Arizona needs a Kidney - Want to help?
A Maricopa military veteran, who spent 23 years in the U.S. Coast Guard, is seeking a donor for a kidney transplant. Calvin Jordan needs a second kidney transplant after his body rejected a kidney, he received in 2020.
'You Could See All The Outlines': Ancient Remains Uncovered In Phoenix
“You could see all the outlines of all the pit houses like so this entire section was just rows upon rows. It looked like a drawing almost."
Chandler celebrates holiday season with Tumbleweed Tree lighting, parade on Saturday
PHOENIX — The 66th annual Tumbleweed Tree and the Parade of Lights in Chandler is set to celebrate the holiday season on Saturday night. The free event for those of all ages begins at 4:30 p.m. from Dr. A.J. Chandler Park with live musical and dance performances. The parade kicks off at 6:45 p.m. before the 35-foot–tall tree made of nearly 1,000 tumbleweeds and covered in LED lights, glitter and fire retardant will be lit at 8 p.m.
azbex.com
7 Arizona Cities Among Most Expensive for Renters
Even though the current economic situation is cooling the trend toward sky-high rent increases – particularly in Arizona – a recent report from Zumper shows the state is home to seven of the 100 most expensive cities for renters. The national median rent for a one-bedroom apartment was...
AZFamily
Cactus Shadows High School in Scottsdale locked down after reports of armed person
Cactus Shadows High School in Scottsdale locked down after reports of armed person
azbigmedia.com
eegee’s will open 5th Phoenix location on Dec. 8
On Thursday, Dec. 8, popular quick-service restaurant brand eegee’s will open the doors to its fifth Phoenix location at I-17 and W. Bell Road, bringing its namesake frozen drink—an ice-cold concoction packed with chunks of real fruit—award-winning French fries, signature subs, grinders and its new chicken tender meal to its northernmost location.
AZFamily
Reward increased for information on unsolved double murder of Phoenix roommates
Reward increased for information on unsolved double murder of Phoenix roommates
AZFamily
Medicine next to chips, fuzzy growth on garlic among health violations at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Arizona railroad workers disappointed over lack of paid sick days in labor dispute
Arizona railroad workers disappointed over lack of paid sick days in labor dispute
'It's just rude and mean': Holiday vandals stab, kick Christmas inflatables in Gilbert neighborhood
GILBERT, Ariz. — A real-life grinch has targeted Christmas decorations in Gilbert and left inflatables stabbed and destroyed this week. From November 25 to November 30, four people made criminal damage reports to Gilbert police regarding their holiday decorations near Gilbert and Ray roads, the department said. Sandeep Rajamani’s...
