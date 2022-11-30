ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ returns to theaters for a limited time

 3 days ago

“Top Gun: Maverick” is flying back into theaters.

Paramount Pictures is sending the blockbuster back to the big screen on Dec. 2. It’ll play in select theaters for two weeks until Dec. 15.

The “Top Gun” sequel soared into theaters on Memorial Day weekend and quickly smashed box office records.

It earned $716.6M in the U.S. and $1.486 billion worldwide. It flew past “Black Panther” as the fifth highest-grossing domestic release.

The film earned an A+ CinemaScore. It received a 97% critics’ score and a 99% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes .

The re-release in theaters ends one week before the film lands on the Paramount+ app.

