This is the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts movie trailer breakdown, where we list off all of the Autobots, Decepticons, Maximals, and Predacons shown in the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer. In the #Transformers movie trailer, we see the Autobot crew with Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Arcee, Mirage, and Wheeljack all seen in the trailer. Along with some of the Maximals making their live-action debut with Optimus Primal, Rhinox, Cheetor, and Airazor. Then we also see the Terrorcons Battletrap and Scourge make an appearance in the trailer. Scourge will apparently be the main antagonist of the film. The #BeastWars franchise is given new live in live-action with this movie, as we see the Maximals make an appearance alongside the Autobots. For those unfamiliar with the Maximals, they’re Transformers who disguise themselves as organic animals. And in the Beast Wars series, the Maximals and their opposing side, Predacons, are actually from the future of the Transformers timeline, but due to the leader of the Predacons (Megatron, named after Megatron) wanting to change the outcome of The Great War between the Autobots and the Decepticons, they’re all sent to prehistoric Earth.

1 DAY AGO