IGN
Cocaine Bear Trailer Reveals a Bear on Cocaine
The first trailer for Cocaine Bear has appeared online and it's as crazy as you can imagine. Announced earlier this year, Cocaine Bear tells the story of a drug-fuelled rampage by a bear who snaffled a load of cocaine and, incredibly, it’s inspired by real events. Back in September...
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny - Official Trailer
Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist in the highly anticipated fifth installment of the iconic “Indiana Jones” franchise, which is directed by James Mangold (“Ford v Ferrari,” “Logan”). Starring along with Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”), Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”), John Rhys-Davies (“Raiders of the Lost Ark”), Shaunette Renee Wilson (“Black Panther”), Thomas Kretschmann (“Das Boot”), Toby Jones (“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”), Boyd Holbrook (“Logan”), Oliver Richters (“Black Widow”), Ethann Isidore (“Mortel”) and Mads Mikkelsen (“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”).
A Man Called Otto - Official Trailer 2
Watch the latest trailer for upcoming drama/comedy movie, A Man Called Otto, starring Tom Hanks. Based on the New York Times bestseller 'A Man Called Ove', the film focuses on Otto Anderson, a grumpy man who no longer sees purpose in his life following the loss of his wife. Otto is ready to end it all, but his plans are interrupted when a young family moves in next door, and he meets Marisol. She challenges him to see life differently, leading the pair to build an unlikely friendship.
Marvel Studios' Guardian of the Galaxy Volume 3 - Official Trailer
In Marvel Studios “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.
Sally Field Reveals Her Worst On-Screen Kiss — And It's A Shocker
"There was just a lot of drooling,” the Oscar winner divulged to Andy Cohen.
Night of the Bastard - Official Movie Trailer
Disgruntled hermit Reed lives a solitary life in the desert. After chasing away a group of youths trying to party near his home, Reed’s peaceful life is violently upheaved when a group of savage cultists lay siege to his house. Forced to partner up with one of the party-goers,...
The Witcher: Blood Origin - Who Is Scian?
Here's our interview with Michelle Yeoh, who plays an Elven swordmaster named Scian in Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin, arriving on the streaming giant on December 25, 2022. Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin tells a story lost to time -...
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny First Trailer Released, New Title Announced
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which will arrive in theaters on June 30, 2023, has finally received its first trailer. The trailer debuted at Brazil Comic Con 2022 and gives us our real look at what very well may be Harrison Ford's last run as Indy. The trailer...
The Witcher: Blood Origin's Latest Trailer Teases the Arrival of Joey Batey's Jaskier
The Witcher: Blood Origin's latest trailer has revealed that Joey Batey's Jaskier, he of 'Toss a Coin to Your Witcher' fame, will be part of the 4-part event prequel series. The latest trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin was revealed at CCXP in Brazil and gives us a great look at the "origin of the Witcher saga," and Jaskier surprisingly appears right at the end in front of Minnie Driver's Seanchaí.
Blue Beetle Live-Action Movie Gets Its First Poster at CCXP 2022
The first poster for DC's Blue Beetle movie starring Xolo Maridueña as Jamie Reyes has been revealed at CCXP 2022. The poster, which you can see below, features the alien scarab that gives Reyes his powers and allows him to become the Blue Beetle. Blue Beetle is DC Films'...
The High Evolutionary and Counter-Earth: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's Villain Explained
We’re blasting off once again, as James Gunn reassembles the Guardians of the Galaxy for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The long-awaited-threequel is pitched to round off this cosmic roster of rag-tag rogues, and thanks to the first trailer, we've gotten our first real look at Chukwudi Iwuji's High Evolutionary (not counting the time Ikuji showed up at SDCC 2022 in costume!)
Aussie Streaming Guide: The Best TV & Movies for December 2022
Tis the season to be binging! That's right, folks, December is finally here. With it comes friends, family, good cheer, and (hopefully) a fair chunk of holidays in which to switch off and get your stream on. The tail end of 2022 holds a massive stockpile of blockbuster movies, binge–worthy series and top-tier original content. Far too many offerings for the average viewer to navigate...
The Boys College-Based Spin-Off Series Gen V Gets a First Look Trailer
The Boys college-based spin-off series Gen V has received its first look trailer, and it's filled with all the blood and superpowers you'd expect from The Boys. Oh, and also what appears to be a gory version of Sesame Street. Gen V, which has been described as "part college show,...
Genshin Eula Story Quest Walkthrough - Aphros Delos Chapter
This Genshin Impact walkthrough will guide you through Eula’s Story Quest. To unlock it, you’ll need to complete the Song of the Dragon and Freedom Archon Quest that appears in the game’s prologue. Shadow of the Past. Head over to the Knights of Favonius headquarters and speak...
Valorant Update 5.12 Chamber Nerfs
Some long-awaited changes have arrived for Chamber in the Valorant 5.12 Update, designed with the aim of balancing the character for ranked games. Overall, these changes will nerf or weaken Chamber as a character overall, allowing enemy players more opportunities to counter him. These changes have greatly reduced the distance traveled when Chamber teleports. The range on Trademark has also been restricted in the interest of making it easier for opponents to guess where Chamber could be playing.
The Rings of Power Season 2 Adds Cast From Star Wars, The Witcher, Sandman
The Rings of Power has bulked out its cast ahead of Season 2 with 7 new cast members. The popular Lord of the Rings TV show on Amazon Video has added Gabriel Akuwudike, Yasen ‘Zates’ Atour, Ben Daniels, Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle, and Nicholas Woodeson. Additionally, the Orc...
Transformers Rise of the Beasts Trailer Break Down & Timeline Explained - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
This is the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts movie trailer breakdown, where we list off all of the Autobots, Decepticons, Maximals, and Predacons shown in the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer. In the #Transformers movie trailer, we see the Autobot crew with Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Arcee, Mirage, and Wheeljack all seen in the trailer. Along with some of the Maximals making their live-action debut with Optimus Primal, Rhinox, Cheetor, and Airazor. Then we also see the Terrorcons Battletrap and Scourge make an appearance in the trailer. Scourge will apparently be the main antagonist of the film. The #BeastWars franchise is given new live in live-action with this movie, as we see the Maximals make an appearance alongside the Autobots. For those unfamiliar with the Maximals, they’re Transformers who disguise themselves as organic animals. And in the Beast Wars series, the Maximals and their opposing side, Predacons, are actually from the future of the Transformers timeline, but due to the leader of the Predacons (Megatron, named after Megatron) wanting to change the outcome of The Great War between the Autobots and the Decepticons, they’re all sent to prehistoric Earth.
The Mandalorian Season 3 Gets an Official Release Date
The next season of The Mandalorian will premiere in early 2023. As announced at Brazil Comic Con, Disney revealed that the next chapter of Mando's story will hit Disney Plus on March 1, 2023. Disney also shared a new image of the Mandalorian, Din Djarin, and Grogu together in a cockpit.
