NewNameSameMe
2d ago
He was banned for 10 years. There’s no precedent that one could use to gauge if he was treated differently than a non black person. Ridiculous statement from pot stirring bigot.
AOL Corp
Trevor Noah on his imminent departure from 'Daily Show': 'I wish someone had told me what a grind it was'
Trevor Noah is discussing his The Daily Show departure — and it turns out it was a huge surprise to many. "I'd rather people be sad than be happy, like, 'Good riddance, that d*** is out of the building,'" Noah told the Hollywood Reporter of his upcoming Dec. 8 exit from the Comedy Central show.
Megyn Kelly’s Husband Reveals What It’s Like to Date and Be Married to Her
Megyn Kelly and her husband Doug Brunt discussed their early days of dating and how they've managed to stay married for 15 years.
msn.com
Will Smith in Tears With Trevor Noah About Chris Rock Slap
In his first major TV interview, a tearful Will Smith reveals what led up to him slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. Smith says the slap was due to bottled-up rage. Smith appeared on "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" to promote his new film, "Emancipation." It's his first movie since the Oscars fiasco. Smith says he understands the movie may face an uphill battle at the box office because people may not want to see him. However, he hopes people will still watch the film.
‘Putting in the work’: Megyn Kelly offers inside look at marriage with Doug Brunt
Media personality Megyn Kelly explained the necessity of intentionality and proactive communication, noting her 15 years of marriage to husband Doug Brunt has proven to be more than a dream.
Joy Behar Reveals Wild Location Of 'Goodbye' Party After Being Fired From 'Good Morning America'
Joy Behar has a long history cohosting The View, but on the Friday, November 25, episode of the show, the television personality revealed she was once axed from a different, popular morning show entirely — and they threw her a goodbye party at a surprising venue. "First of all, I’d like to say that when I was fired from Good Morning America years ago," the 80-year-old shared with panel guest Kumail Nanjiani, who was there to discuss his role in the Hulu miniseries Welcome To Chippendales. "I was the worst receptionist they’ve ever had!" THE VIEW'S JOY BEHAR THROWS SHADE...
Jimmy Kimmel Responds To Donald Trump Saying His Show Was “Dead”, Talks Hosting The Oscars Again
Jimmy Kimmel wasted no time on his late-night talk show addressing Donald Trump’s attacks over the weekend. The former President of the United States said in a rally that Kimmel’s show was “dead” because Republicans stopped watching him. You can watch Kimmel’s monologue in the video posted above.
Former Fox News Star Calls Fired MSNBC Host "Most Racist Person" on TV
Former Fox News star anchor Megyn Kelly has called Tiffany Cross, who was fired from MSNBC earlier this month, “the most racist person in all of television.”. Kelly, who left Fox News to host a show on NBC before having the show cancelled in the middle of her contract, was speaking on her SiriusXM radio show when she called Cross, 43, racist.
ETOnline.com
'Good Morning America' Hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Romance Revealed After PDA Pics Surface
Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's relationship has turned romantic. In new photos taken this month and obtained by the Daily Mail, Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, are snapped on numerous occasions showing PDA. Both have been married to their spouses since 2010 -- Holmes to attorney Marilee Fiebig and Robach to actor Andrew Shue -- but sources tells ET that both had split from their spouses before news of their relationship became public.
Jimmy Kimmel Says Trump Jokes Cost Him Fans, Was Prepared To Quit If ABC Demanded A Cease-Fire
Jimmy Kimmel says he lost half his fanbase when he began making pointedly critical jokes about Donald Trump, and that he was prepared to quit Jimmy Kimmel Live! if ABC execs demanded he go easy on the then-president. “Ten years ago, among Republicans, I was the most popular talk show...
Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Accused of Cheating on Pregnant Wife
"I'm so hurt by everything he has done to me," former adult film actress Bonnie Rotten said in a series of Instagram Story posts.
Kanye West Alleges That He Caught Chris Paul Sleeping With Kim Kardashian
Kanye West claimed that Kim Kardashian was sleeping with Chris Paul.
musictimes.com
Ashanti Bombshell: Singer Reveals Producer Blackmailed Her, After Irv Gotti 'Tainted' Her Reputation
During an appearance on the radio program "The Breakfast Club," Ashanti made a stunning claim that a producer attempted to demand sex in exchange for producing her songs. The 42-year-old singer stated during an interview with Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee that she was in a weird relationship with one producer, with whom she reportedly collaborated on two singles.
The Hollywood Gossip
Kim Kardashian to Kanye West: I Never Cheated on You With Chris Paul, You Psycho
It can be hard to keep track of all the crazy things that have been coming out of Kanye West’s mouth lately. West’s praise of actual, literal Nazis and his claims that Adolf Hitler was one of the most important inventors of the 20th century have rightly received the most attention.
'GMA' Hosts T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Alleged Affair Exposed
In his caption, Holmes said it was the “quote of the week.”. T.J. has since deleted both his Instagram and Twitter accounts after he was photographed getting handsy with his fellow Good Morning America host, 49-year-old Robach. The coworkers–who are both married to other people–were seen getting drinks together at a New York City bar in pictures published by the Daily Mail on Wednesday, Nov. 30.
Luis Guzmán Has Given Up on Correcting People Who Think He Starred in ‘Ghost’
After 32 years, Luis Guzmán is setting the record straight: No, he was not in “Ghost.” The 1990 Academy Award-winning drama starred Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore, and Whoopi Goldberg, but fans constantly insist that Guzmán was also part of the cast. In fact, it was late actor Rick Aviles whom Guzmán is often mistaken for. “To this day, you and I could be walking through an airport, a mall — today — and someone would go, ‘Why did you kill Patrick Swayze? What was it like working with Whoopi [Goldberg]?'” Guzmán said during “The Rich Eisen Show.” “If I had a nickel...
Jesse James Begs Pregnant Wife to 'Come Home,' Denies Cheating Allegations
In an Instagram post shared on Friday, James urged Bonnie Rotten to come back to him after she accused him of cheating.
How GMA hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ romantic scandal happened
It may be the happiest problem that Bob Iger, newly-reinstated president of ABC’s parent company Disney, will face as he retakes the reins of the conglomerate and its top-rated cash cow “Good Morning America.” Two of “GMA”‘s most dependable — and, until recently, very married to other people — star anchors, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, are drawing even more attention to the No. 1 morning show as a result of their bombshell secret romance. Insider say the affair, revealed this past week in a series of photos showing the pair canoodling in a Lincoln Center-area bar and at a cozy rented cabin upstate,...
Daily Beast
Racist YouTuber Joins Kanye West’s Campaign
A racist YouTuber—who achieved internet infamy by urging pedestrians to say the N-word—has joined the ranks of Kanye West’s expanding, informal 2024 presidential campaign. Nico Kenn De Balinthazy, better known as “Sneako,” said on Monday night that he’s taking a hiatus from live-streaming to focus on his...
NME
Doja Cat calls out people questioning her “Blackness”
Doja Cat has criticised the people who question her “Blackness”. The Los Angeles pop/rap star – who was born to a white Jewish mother and a Black South African father – addressed claims that she didn’t grow up with any Black influences in a new cover interview with Dazed.
'The Masked Singer' Winner Makes History as Harp's Identity Is Revealed
The winner of the eighth season of "The Masked Singer" was revealed during the two-hour grand finale on Wednesday evening.
Newsweek
