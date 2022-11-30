ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
He was banned for 10 years. There’s no precedent that one could use to gauge if he was treated differently than a non black person. Ridiculous statement from pot stirring bigot.

msn.com

Will Smith in Tears With Trevor Noah About Chris Rock Slap

In his first major TV interview, a tearful Will Smith reveals what led up to him slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. Smith says the slap was due to bottled-up rage. Smith appeared on "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" to promote his new film, "Emancipation." It's his first movie since the Oscars fiasco. Smith says he understands the movie may face an uphill battle at the box office because people may not want to see him. However, he hopes people will still watch the film.
OK! Magazine

Joy Behar Reveals Wild Location Of 'Goodbye' Party After Being Fired From 'Good Morning America'

Joy Behar has a long history cohosting The View, but on the Friday, November 25, episode of the show, the television personality revealed she was once axed from a different, popular morning show entirely — and they threw her a goodbye party at a surprising venue. "First of all, I’d like to say that when I was fired from Good Morning America years ago," the 80-year-old shared with panel guest Kumail Nanjiani, who was there to discuss his role in the Hulu miniseries Welcome To Chippendales. "I was the worst receptionist they’ve ever had!" THE VIEW'S JOY BEHAR THROWS SHADE...
News Breaking LIVE

Former Fox News Star Calls Fired MSNBC Host "Most Racist Person" on TV

Former Fox News star anchor Megyn Kelly has called Tiffany Cross, who was fired from MSNBC earlier this month, “the most racist person in all of television.”. Kelly, who left Fox News to host a show on NBC before having the show cancelled in the middle of her contract, was speaking on her SiriusXM radio show when she called Cross, 43, racist.
ETOnline.com

'Good Morning America' Hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Romance Revealed After PDA Pics Surface

Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's relationship has turned romantic. In new photos taken this month and obtained by the Daily Mail, Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, are snapped on numerous occasions showing PDA. Both have been married to their spouses since 2010 -- Holmes to attorney Marilee Fiebig and Robach to actor Andrew Shue -- but sources tells ET that both had split from their spouses before news of their relationship became public.
musictimes.com

Ashanti Bombshell: Singer Reveals Producer Blackmailed Her, After Irv Gotti 'Tainted' Her Reputation

During an appearance on the radio program "The Breakfast Club," Ashanti made a stunning claim that a producer attempted to demand sex in exchange for producing her songs. The 42-year-old singer stated during an interview with Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee that she was in a weird relationship with one producer, with whom she reportedly collaborated on two singles.
The Hollywood Gossip

Kim Kardashian to Kanye West: I Never Cheated on You With Chris Paul, You Psycho

It can be hard to keep track of all the crazy things that have been coming out of Kanye West’s mouth lately. West’s praise of actual, literal Nazis and his claims that Adolf Hitler was one of the most important inventors of the 20th century have rightly received the most attention.
Bossip

'GMA' Hosts T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Alleged Affair Exposed

In his caption, Holmes said it was the “quote of the week.”. T.J. has since deleted both his Instagram and Twitter accounts after he was photographed getting handsy with his fellow Good Morning America host, 49-year-old Robach. The coworkers–who are both married to other people–were seen getting drinks together at a New York City bar in pictures published by the Daily Mail on Wednesday, Nov. 30.
IndieWire

Luis Guzmán Has Given Up on Correcting People Who Think He Starred in ‘Ghost’

After 32 years, Luis Guzmán is setting the record straight: No, he was not in “Ghost.” The 1990 Academy Award-winning drama starred Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore, and Whoopi Goldberg, but fans constantly insist that Guzmán was also part of the cast. In fact, it was late actor Rick Aviles whom Guzmán is often mistaken for. “To this day, you and I could be walking through an airport, a mall — today — and someone would go, ‘Why did you kill Patrick Swayze? What was it like working with Whoopi [Goldberg]?'” Guzmán said during “The Rich Eisen Show.” “If I had a nickel...
New York Post

How GMA hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ romantic scandal happened

It may be the happiest problem that Bob Iger, newly-reinstated president of ABC’s parent company Disney, will face as he retakes the reins of the conglomerate and its top-rated cash cow “Good Morning America.” Two of “GMA”‘s most dependable — and, until recently, very married to other people — star anchors, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, are drawing even more attention to the No. 1 morning show as a result of their bombshell secret romance. Insider say the affair, revealed this past week in a series of photos showing the pair canoodling in a Lincoln Center-area bar and at a cozy rented cabin upstate,...
Daily Beast

Racist YouTuber Joins Kanye West’s Campaign

A racist YouTuber—who achieved internet infamy by urging pedestrians to say the N-word—has joined the ranks of Kanye West’s expanding, informal 2024 presidential campaign. Nico Kenn De Balinthazy, better known as “Sneako,” said on Monday night that he’s taking a hiatus from live-streaming to focus on his...
NME

Doja Cat calls out people questioning her “Blackness”

Doja Cat has criticised the people who question her “Blackness”. The Los Angeles pop/rap star – who was born to a white Jewish mother and a Black South African father – addressed claims that she didn’t grow up with any Black influences in a new cover interview with Dazed.
