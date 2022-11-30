ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

wlip.com

Wisconsin and Illinois Gas Prices Continue to Fall, Kenosha County Average Below $3

(Chicago, IL) Gas prices have continued their recent declines on both sides of the state line. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois currently stands at $3.73, which is still 26-cents above the national average…but the state has fallen out of the top 10 highest prices in the country, sitting at 14th. Lake County currently stands at $3.67. In Wisconsin, the average gallon of gas runs $3.08, 39-cents below the national average. Kenosha County prices have fallen below the 3-dollar mark at $2.98.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Oak Creek pedestrian hit by vehicle near Howell and Groveland

OAK CREEK, Wis. - Oak Creek police said a woman was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street Friday, Dec. 2. The woman, 41, was hit near Howell and Groveland just before 3 p.m. She was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, police said. According to...
OAK CREEK, WI
milwaukeeindependent.com

WisDOT recommends environmentally disruptive expansion of Milwaukee’s I-94 instead of plan to fix

Milwaukee-area commuters will see a widened Interstate 94 on the city’s west side if a new recommendation from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is adopted. The department announced its preferred plan for the $1.2 billion highway expansion on November 11. It would expand the road from six lanes to eight — four lanes in each direction — on about a 3.5-mile stretch of highway that passes the Brewers’ American Family Field. Its recommendation comes some 12 years after plans for the highway became a political issue, and more than 18 months since the state put it on hold in order to study its environmental impact.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Chicago

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to Stop in Far Northwest Suburb Saturday

After visiting Bensenville Friday, the popular Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is heading to yet another Chicago suburb. The colorfully decorated train, which features live music and and raises awareness and money for food banks across the CP network, will stop in the village of Pingree Grove early Saturday. It'll arrive at approximately 8:45 a.m., just ahead of a 9 a.m. performance by Lindsay Ell & JoJo Mason.
PINGREE GROVE, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight’s weather conditions in Kenosha: Rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy and windy overnight. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . We’ll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow’s forecast is calling for clear skies. Saturday’s winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

I-94 apparent shooting; lanes reopen from 68th to Hawley

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said the westbound lanes of I-94 from Hawley Road to 68th Street have reopened to traffic on Wednesday evening, Nov. 30. Officials said deputies had been searching for evidence following an apparent shooting from one vehicle into another. No injuries were reported.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
californiaexaminer.net

Madison Police Have Identified The Suspect In Tuesday’s Downtown Shooting

A shooting occurred on State Street on Tuesday afternoon, and Madison police identified the suspect as a 40-year-old male with ties to the Milwaukee region. Around 3:30 pm, a quarrel between the two is thought to have led Lamar A. Jefferson to shoot a 29-year-old man in the 100 block of State. Police Chief Shon Barnes stated during a press conference on Wednesday that the man was hit numerous times and later underwent surgery, but he is expected to recover.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mayfair Road police chase, crash; man arrested for OWI

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa Police Department on Thursday, Dec. 1 released video from a recent pursuit of a reckless driver. Police said the driver was arrested for recklessly endangering safety and operating while intoxicated. He was seen speeding, running red lights and fleeing from officers. Officers first tried to...
WAUWATOSA, WI
WGN News

2 shot in Palatine apartment complex lot

PALATINE, Ill. — Police responded to two individuals shot in an apartment complex parking lot in Palatine Thursday night. According to police, multiple shots were fired in the 1500 block of Silver Lane in unincorporated Palatine Township. Police found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and a 24-year-old woman with a […]
PALATINE, IL
wlip.com

Kenosha Man Injured in Gas Station Shooting

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha man was injured last night after a shooting at a Kwik Trip in Racine County. Mt Pleasant Police say they were called to the gas station near Highway 20 and I-94 just before 11 PM after the victim went to the hospital with gunshot wounds to his leg.
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Racine drug dealer had 5 pounds of marijuana, 2 pounds of Percocet in suitcases, police say | National News

CALEDONIA – An accused Racine drug dealer has been arrested after allegedly being found in possession of more than five pounds of marijuana and two pounds of Percocet. Kendell Arvern Days, 26, of the 1300 block of S. Memorial Drive, was charged with four felony counts of bail jumping in addition to felony counts of possession with intent to deliver or manufacture between 1,000-2,500 grams of marijuana and possession of narcotic drugs .
CALEDONIA, WI
WISN

Milwaukee home shot at three times in three weeks

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee home keeps taking fire. A mother of two said someone has shot up her house near N. 87th Street and Villard Avenue three times in three weeks. She has no idea why. Ashleigh, who asked 12 News not to use her last name, said the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha County Lake Keesus gator head dragged in by cat

WAUKESHA, Wis. - An alligator ended up in Wendy Wiesehuegel's lawn in Waukesha County. She says her cat dragged up the gator head. "Unexpected, yes," said Wiesehuegel. "Definitely unexpected." The catch gave new meaning to the phrase, "Look what the cat dragged in..." "This is Toast, Burnt Toast," said Wiesehuegel....
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
wlip.com

Barn Fire Leaves Total Loss in Somers

SOMERS, WI (WLIP)–Firefighters from multiple jurisdictions responded to a large barn fire in Somers yesterday morning. It happened at Mueller’s Tree and Sawmill Service on Old Green Bay Road. High winds fanned the flames which were first reported just before 4 AM. The barn was a total loss...
SOMERS, WI

