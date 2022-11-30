ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Slave Play’ Author Jeremy O. Harris & New York Jet CJ Uzomah Join Broadway’s ‘Ain’t No Mo’’ As Co-Producers

EXCLUSIVE: Slave Play author Jeremy O. Harris and New York Jets tight end CJ Uzomah are the latest high-profile names to sign on as co-producers of a currently running Broadway production: The two join the recently announced NBA champ Dwyane Wade, actor Gabrielle Union and Drag Race star RuPaul on the producing team of Ain’t No Mo’ , a Lee Daniels production of Jordan E. Cooper’s comedy in previews at the Belasco Theatre.

Their duties as co-producers, beyond lending name recognition and endorsement, were not specified. Similarly, Mariah Carey yesterday signed on as a co-producer of the previewing new musical comedy Some Like It Hot . Last season, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas joined the producing team of Douglas Lyons’ Broadway comedy Chicken & Biscuits while it was in previews at Circle in the Square Theatre.

Produced by Lee Daniels, Ain’t No Mo’ opens Thursday, December 1, at the Belasco Theatre. Due to a recent illness-related missed performance of star and playwright Jordan E. Cooper, critics did not have the opportunity to attend press performances prior to opening night.

An Off Broadway production of Ain’t No Mo’ at the Public Theater in 2019 received positive reviews from critics. The Broadway production, like the Off Broadway staging, is directed by Stevie Walker-Webb.

Ain’t No Mo’ blends sketch comedy, satire and avant garde theater to ask the incendiary question, “What if the U.S. government attempted to solve racism … by offering Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa?”

