Read full article on original website
Related
winonaradio.com
Warrior Men’s Basketball Gear up for Mankato and Concordia St. Paul
(KWMN)- The Winona State Men’s Basketball team is off to a hot start to the season, sitting at 5-1 with the lone loss coming on a buzzer beater. The loss came to the hands of Upper Iowa earlier last week before the team took its holiday break. It was a game that had the Warriors up big through the first 20 minutes, and an 8-point lead with 30 seconds to go. The Peacocks made the impossible happen and erased the 8-point deficit in the last 30 seconds to win the game on a buzzer beating three ball.
Barnesville football defeats Chatfield to win first ever title in Class 2A Prep Bowl
MINNEAPOLIS — The Barnesville Trojans (13-0) defeated the Chatfield Gophers (12-1) 35-20 in the Class 2A Prep Bowl Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium. It is the first title in Barnesville history. “We worked our tail off for this,” Barnesville head coach Bryan Strand said. “The boys have put in a ton of ...
Town 15 Miles from Rochester is the Second Safest and Most Peaceful Town in Minnesota
There are two towns in southeast Minnesota that have been named some of the safest and most peaceful towns in the entire state. One of those towns, which happens to take the number two spot, is just 15 miles from Rochester. This is based on findings from Only in Your...
KEYC
St. Peter gas prices average lower than Mankato’s
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Look around at the gas pumps. According to the Minnesota Department of Commerce, a gallon of gas is 11 cents cheaper this week in Minnesota than the week before, with the new state average at $3.46. But some retailers within the state are lowering gas prices...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Winona, MN
When you think of Winona, MN, you think of a city with eye-catching parks and interesting cultural sites. However, the city, which is located in the state’s southeast region, has plenty of nice restaurants any local or visitor will love. This list contains something for everyone’s tastebuds and the...
tcbmag.com
Behind Winnebago’s Proposed R&D Facility in Minnesota
Winnebago Industries Inc.’s first facility exclusively dedicated to research and development is coming to Minnesota, though it’s not yet clear where or when it will be up and running. The new Advanced Technology Innovation Center will be located in a suburb of the Twin Cities within a “reasonable...
KIMT
Two drivers killed in southeast Minnesota collision
HOUSTON COUNTY, Minn. – Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in southeast Minnesota. It happened just before 4 pm Friday on Highway 26 in Houston County. The Minnesota State patrol says Alan Eldor Wunnecka, 60 of Brownsville, was driving north and James Paul Adducci, 42 of La Crosse, Wisconsin, was driving south when they collided in the northbound lane in Jefferson Township.
kelo.com
Multi-state investigation leads to the arrest of two South Dakota men
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An investigation between authorities in Minnesota and 3 South Dakota counties led to the arrest of two men. In a press release, The Brookings Police Department says officers were investigating multiple burglaries when they noticed a vehicle that was also present at burglaries that occurred in Brandon and Elk Point.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls police, Goodhue County sheriff reports
This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. On Friday, Nov. 25, a residence on the 300 block of Cannon Street West was broken into and a cell phone was stolen. An individual was arrested in connection to this case. On Saturday, Nov. 26, items were...
Head-on crash leaves two drivers dead in southeastern Minnesota
Two drivers were killed in a head-on crash in southeastern Minnesota Friday afternoon. The crash happened on the 19600 block of Hwy. 26 in Jefferson Township, Houston County, just before 4 p.m., and involved an Infiniti G35 and Chevy Classic. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the southbound Infiniti collided...
winonaradio.com
Winona Area Public Schools’ Proud Tradition of Musical Brilliance Continues
(KWNO)-You can continue Winona Area Public Schools’ proud tradition of musical brilliance by attending one of three concerts this month featuring the talented musicians from the Winona Senior High School and the Winona Middle School. The Winona Senior High School bands, choirs, and orchestra will be holding a combined...
Rochester Trucker Hurt in Crash Involving Two Semis on I-90
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two truckers were hurt after their semis, headed in opposite directions, collided on I-90 in Freeborn County Wednesday morning. The State Patrol’s accident report says an eastbound semi, driven by 51-year-old Duane Travis of Red Oak, IA, crossed the median and entered the westbound lanes where it collided with another semi, operated by 40-year-old Phillip Hughes of Rochester. The crash was reported at 7:36 a.m. about six miles east of Albert Lea.
Get Ready To Pay More If You’re Flying Out Of MSP Airport In Minnesota
If you're doing any flying out of Minnesota's biggest airport, get set to pay higher fees soon. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) in Bloomington is, of course, Minnesota's biggest airport. It's also routinely noted as one of the best airports in the country and was named the Most Outstanding Airport in North America earlier this year.
KAAL-TV
Mayo Clinic Rochester to ease visitor restrictions beginning Dec. 6
Mayo says the changes are possible due to the reduced risk of severe COVID-19 disease, staff and patient vaccination rates, effective treatment options, and the low positivity rate. Also, patients who are COVID-19 positive or suspected to be positive will no longer have different restrictions from other patients. Mayo will...
willmarradio.com
Two unbelted drivers killed in crash in Houston County
(New Albin MN-) Two men were killed in a head-on collision in Houston County Friday afternoon. The state patrol says a car driven by 42-year-old James Adducci of LaCrosse Wisconsin was southbound on Highway 26 near New Albin when he crossed the centerline and collided with a northbound car driven by 60-year-old Alan Wunnecka of Brownsville. Neither man was wearing a seatbelt, and both were killed in the crash, reported Friday at 3:51 p.m.
KAAL-TV
Former ALHS counselor, coach’s trial rescheduled after motion to introduce new evidence
(ABC 6 News) – The trial for a former counselor and coach at Albert Lea Highschool was rescheduled Friday after a motion to introduce new evidence to the proceedings. Richard John Polley, 33, was arrested and charged with 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct after allegedly having sex with a student under age 18 in January.
winonaradio.com
Affinity Plus to Collect Coins for a Cause
(KWNO)-Due to inflation and other economic pressures, food banks are experiencing increased demand across Minnesota this year. For this reason, Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union is once again inviting Winonans to donate their loose change to support hunger relief efforts throughout the state. This year, every donation made in Winona...
KIMT
House ransacked, cash stolen from NE Rochester home
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A home was ransacked, including a safe with $2,000 being stolen, in northeast Rochester. Police said it happened between 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the 700 block of 22nd St. NE. The homeowner returned home and found the front door kicked in. The person had gone...
wiproud.com
Bomb threat made at Gundersen, clinic evacuated
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A La Crosse woman is charged with making a fake bomb threat at Gundersen Health System. 57-year-old Lonie Evans is facing a charge of bomb scare; a class one felony that carries a maximum prison sentence of three years and six months. According to a criminal...
Wabasha County Authorities Bust Lake City Drug Sale Operation
Lake City, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Lake City man is facing a felony drug sale charge after the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office reported seizing large quantities of hallucinogenic mushrooms and marijuana wax and other drugs including fentanyl. Charges filed against 23-year-old Noah Gernes say deputies executed a search warrant...
Comments / 0