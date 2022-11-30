ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

winonaradio.com

Warrior Men’s Basketball Gear up for Mankato and Concordia St. Paul

(KWMN)- The Winona State Men’s Basketball team is off to a hot start to the season, sitting at 5-1 with the lone loss coming on a buzzer beater. The loss came to the hands of Upper Iowa earlier last week before the team took its holiday break. It was a game that had the Warriors up big through the first 20 minutes, and an 8-point lead with 30 seconds to go. The Peacocks made the impossible happen and erased the 8-point deficit in the last 30 seconds to win the game on a buzzer beating three ball.
WINONA, MN
KEYC

St. Peter gas prices average lower than Mankato’s

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Look around at the gas pumps. According to the Minnesota Department of Commerce, a gallon of gas is 11 cents cheaper this week in Minnesota than the week before, with the new state average at $3.46. But some retailers within the state are lowering gas prices...
MANKATO, MN
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Winona, MN

When you think of Winona, MN, you think of a city with eye-catching parks and interesting cultural sites. However, the city, which is located in the state’s southeast region, has plenty of nice restaurants any local or visitor will love. This list contains something for everyone’s tastebuds and the...
WINONA, MN
tcbmag.com

Behind Winnebago’s Proposed R&D Facility in Minnesota

Winnebago Industries Inc.’s first facility exclusively dedicated to research and development is coming to Minnesota, though it’s not yet clear where or when it will be up and running. The new Advanced Technology Innovation Center will be located in a suburb of the Twin Cities within a “reasonable...
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Two drivers killed in southeast Minnesota collision

HOUSTON COUNTY, Minn. – Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in southeast Minnesota. It happened just before 4 pm Friday on Highway 26 in Houston County. The Minnesota State patrol says Alan Eldor Wunnecka, 60 of Brownsville, was driving north and James Paul Adducci, 42 of La Crosse, Wisconsin, was driving south when they collided in the northbound lane in Jefferson Township.
HOUSTON COUNTY, MN
kelo.com

Multi-state investigation leads to the arrest of two South Dakota men

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An investigation between authorities in Minnesota and 3 South Dakota counties led to the arrest of two men. In a press release, The Brookings Police Department says officers were investigating multiple burglaries when they noticed a vehicle that was also present at burglaries that occurred in Brandon and Elk Point.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls police, Goodhue County sheriff reports

This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. On Friday, Nov. 25, a residence on the 300 block of Cannon Street West was broken into and a cell phone was stolen. An individual was arrested in connection to this case. On Saturday, Nov. 26, items were...
CANNON FALLS, MN
winonaradio.com

Winona Area Public Schools’ Proud Tradition of Musical Brilliance Continues

(KWNO)-You can continue Winona Area Public Schools’ proud tradition of musical brilliance by attending one of three concerts this month featuring the talented musicians from the Winona Senior High School and the Winona Middle School. The Winona Senior High School bands, choirs, and orchestra will be holding a combined...
WINONA, MN
KROC News

Rochester Trucker Hurt in Crash Involving Two Semis on I-90

Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two truckers were hurt after their semis, headed in opposite directions, collided on I-90 in Freeborn County Wednesday morning. The State Patrol’s accident report says an eastbound semi, driven by 51-year-old Duane Travis of Red Oak, IA, crossed the median and entered the westbound lanes where it collided with another semi, operated by 40-year-old Phillip Hughes of Rochester. The crash was reported at 7:36 a.m. about six miles east of Albert Lea.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Mayo Clinic Rochester to ease visitor restrictions beginning Dec. 6

Mayo says the changes are possible due to the reduced risk of severe COVID-19 disease, staff and patient vaccination rates, effective treatment options, and the low positivity rate. Also, patients who are COVID-19 positive or suspected to be positive will no longer have different restrictions from other patients. Mayo will...
ROCHESTER, MN
willmarradio.com

Two unbelted drivers killed in crash in Houston County

(New Albin MN-) Two men were killed in a head-on collision in Houston County Friday afternoon. The state patrol says a car driven by 42-year-old James Adducci of LaCrosse Wisconsin was southbound on Highway 26 near New Albin when he crossed the centerline and collided with a northbound car driven by 60-year-old Alan Wunnecka of Brownsville. Neither man was wearing a seatbelt, and both were killed in the crash, reported Friday at 3:51 p.m.
HOUSTON COUNTY, MN
winonaradio.com

Affinity Plus to Collect Coins for a Cause

(KWNO)-Due to inflation and other economic pressures, food banks are experiencing increased demand across Minnesota this year. For this reason, Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union is once again inviting Winonans to donate their loose change to support hunger relief efforts throughout the state. This year, every donation made in Winona...
WINONA, MN
KIMT

House ransacked, cash stolen from NE Rochester home

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A home was ransacked, including a safe with $2,000 being stolen, in northeast Rochester. Police said it happened between 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the 700 block of 22nd St. NE. The homeowner returned home and found the front door kicked in. The person had gone...
ROCHESTER, MN
wiproud.com

Bomb threat made at Gundersen, clinic evacuated

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A La Crosse woman is charged with making a fake bomb threat at Gundersen Health System. 57-year-old Lonie Evans is facing a charge of bomb scare; a class one felony that carries a maximum prison sentence of three years and six months. According to a criminal...
LA CROSSE, WI

