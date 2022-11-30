ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles Barkley Details The Breakdown Of His Friendship With Michael Jordan

By Preezy Brown
 3 days ago
Charles Barkley continues to shed light onto what led to the fallout between himself and former friend Michael Jordan , whom Barkley says he hasn’t spoken to in over a decade. During a recent interview with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report, the beloved commentator and analyst says that his criticism of MJ’s moves as owner and general manager of the Charlotte Bobcats is what ultimately put a strain in their relationship.

“It’s a really unfortunate situation for me and him,” Barkley said in reference to the rift stemming from his honest assessment. “But I’m gonna do my job first and foremost because I can’t criticize other coaches and general managers and give him a pass because he’s my best friend. I just can’t do that.

“I said that and I had no problem saying it because it was the truth,” Barkley said of his remark’s about Jordan’s dismal assessment of players. “And he took offense. He called me and it wasn’t a pleasant conversation. And we haven’t spoken since then.”

Chuck’s latest comments come weeks after he addressed the topic of him and Jordan becoming distant during an appearance on Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray earlier this month.

“Michael Jordan, losing his friendship was probably the most prominent thing that’s happened to me. But I was being honest about what I thought. I said, ‘Listen, the toughest thing about Michael, he’s got to put better people around him.’ Because the toughest thing, when you’re famous, they’re on your private jet, you’re buying all the drinks, you’re buying all the dinners. Very few people are gonna be honest with you.

“And I try to surround myself with people like, hey, if I’m screwing up, please tell me. And Michael got offended about something I said about him. And we haven’t spoken in probably almost 10 years. And he was my best friend at the time. And I love the dude like a brother and we’re both stubborn and we haven’t talked”

Barkely and Jordan’s friendship dates back to the 1980s, when the pair were both selected in the first round of the 1984 NBA Draft. Facing off against each other in the Eastern Conference during Barkley’s run with the Philadelphia 76ers, the pair would team up as members of the iconic Dream Team , which brought home the gold at the 1992 Olympics. In 1993, after Barkley was dealt from the Sixers to the Phoenix Suns, Jordan’s Bulls defeated the Suns in six games in the NBA Finals, the lone championship series Barkley would play in during his career.

Phoenix Suns forward Charles Barkley (34) laughs at a foul call with Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan (23) in the first half 28 January 1996 at the United Center in Chicago. The Bulls won 93-82. Jordan scored 31 points, and Barkley scored 20 with 16 rebounds.

