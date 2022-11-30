ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

US 103.1

7 More Once Popular Flint Businesses We Miss

Growing up around the Flint area we had some unique locally made products and stores. In a continuation of once popular Flint businesses, we miss, this is the latest installment. Do they still make Hire's Root Beer?. Hire's Root Beer was a big deal in the 1980s. The commercials were...
FLINT, MI
US 103.1

Flint, Bay City, MI: Illegal To Chalk Tires For Parking Violations?

Finding a place to park in Downtown Flint, Downtown Saginaw, Downtown Bay City, Downtown Detroit... you get the idea... can be irritating at times. Then, remembering to feed a meter more money or another swipe of your debit card is another issue. For some, the latter point is a regular habit earning them parking ticket after parking ticket. That's what makes the 'chalking tires' lawsuits so interesting. Still not sure if this is anywhere near as annoying as trying to navigate the Grand Blanc Kroger parking lot?
BAY CITY, MI
1470 WFNT

Walli Family Makes Statement After Iconic Burton Walli’s Demolished

Walli's Restaurant in Burton, Michigan has been a landmark location since 1972. The Walli family sold the business roughly eight years ago, along with the popular Walli name. Fast forward to 2022, the now iconic building has been demolished and a member of the Walli family took to social media recently to set the record straight about the family's involvement with the restaurant after the sale. The message was shared via a second party on the Burton City Chat Facebook page,
BURTON, MI
US 103.1

Chrome & Ice Car Show Flint Dates – What You Need To Know

One of Michigan's most popular winter events takes place in Flint. Presented by Back to the Bricks, the 8th Annual Chrome & Ice Winter Classic Car Event dates for 2023 have been announced with this year's theme soon to follow. This awesome event attracts car enthusiasts from all over the Great Lakes State and beyond.
FLINT, MI
Up North Voice

‘Santa Train’ coming tomorrow!

NORTHEAST MICHIGAN – Lake State Railway (LSRC) is proud to announce the arrival of the “Santa Train.”. The train, which will bring Santa and Mrs. Claus to Standish, West Branch, Roscommon and Grayling on Dec. 3, will also act as a pickup spot for “Toys for Tots.”
STANDISH, MI
The Flint Journal

In a ‘Norman Rockwell’ Michigan city, new council member challenges prayer tradition

OWOSSO, MI -- Prayer isn’t leaving Owosso City Hall but neither is Emily Olson. Two weeks ago, in her first meeting as a member of the City Council, Olson called for an end to the opening prayer at council meetings, something she knew would be unpopular with her colleagues and many of the nearly 15,000 residents in this traditionally conservative city, the birthplace of former Republican presidential nominee Thomas E. Dewey.
OWOSSO, MI
fox2detroit.com

35 classic cars going up for auction to benefit Michigan university

MIDLAND, Mich. (FOX) - Thirty-five classic cars are headed to auction to benefit Northwood University. Michael and Dianne Morey, from Mt. Pleasant, pledged to donate more than $2 million worth of classic rides to the Midland school. From a 1932 Ford Hi-Boy Convertible to a 1969 Plymouth Hemi GTX to...
MIDLAND, MI
The Saginaw News

Kids do the shopping at one-day Santa Shoppe where everything is $15 or less

SAGINAW, MI — Kids are invited to the first-ever Santa Shoppe in the SVRC Marketplace building to buy gifts for their family and friends this holiday season. All items at this cash-only shop will be $15 or less, and “elves” will be available to assist young shoppers. Parents and guardians are welcome, too, said Rachel Caudy, general manager of the SVRC Marketplace and The BoardRoom restaurant.
SAGINAW, MI
The Flint Journal

Grand Blanc hosts first Winterfest in Physicians Park

Grand Blanc, MI -- For the past 30 years, Matt Cooper has been turning chunks of ice into sculptures for events and food buffets. Cooper said he got into the art of ice sculpture while in culinary school. Now he and his business partner Rob Border use saws, sanders, chisels, rotary tools and blow torches to carve ice for Icon Ice, an ice sculpture business the two run. During the holidays, their business is at its busiest.
GRAND BLANC, MI
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Biden touts unions at nonunion factory in Bay City

When President Joe Biden visited the SK Siltron chip factory in Bay City on Tuesday, he touted the value of unions. He said they built the middle-class. But the plant where he gave the remarks is not a union shop. “The middle class built America, and unions built the middle...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Gas price disparities in mid-Michigan

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Motorists looking to fuel up can do so for $3 a gallon in Saginaw County’s Bridgeport Township. It’s been reported that gas prices are about 60 cents to 90 cents higher in other parts of mid-Michigan. TV5 spoke with motorists on both ends of the spectrum.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

US 103.1

ABOUT

US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

