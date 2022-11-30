Read full article on original website
Related
7 More Once Popular Flint Businesses We Miss
Growing up around the Flint area we had some unique locally made products and stores. In a continuation of once popular Flint businesses, we miss, this is the latest installment. Do they still make Hire's Root Beer?. Hire's Root Beer was a big deal in the 1980s. The commercials were...
Flint, Bay City, MI: Illegal To Chalk Tires For Parking Violations?
Finding a place to park in Downtown Flint, Downtown Saginaw, Downtown Bay City, Downtown Detroit... you get the idea... can be irritating at times. Then, remembering to feed a meter more money or another swipe of your debit card is another issue. For some, the latter point is a regular habit earning them parking ticket after parking ticket. That's what makes the 'chalking tires' lawsuits so interesting. Still not sure if this is anywhere near as annoying as trying to navigate the Grand Blanc Kroger parking lot?
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Freshly-baked honey nut croissants from Iron Dragon Pastries
SAGINAW, MI — Start your morning with a hot cup of coffee and a sweet and flaky honey nut croissant from Iron Dragon Pastries, a new shop offering freshly-baked croissants, pies, cookies and salads in downtown Saginaw. Iron Dragon, which opened in early November inside the SVRC Marketplace, 203...
Walli Family Makes Statement After Iconic Burton Walli’s Demolished
Walli's Restaurant in Burton, Michigan has been a landmark location since 1972. The Walli family sold the business roughly eight years ago, along with the popular Walli name. Fast forward to 2022, the now iconic building has been demolished and a member of the Walli family took to social media recently to set the record straight about the family's involvement with the restaurant after the sale. The message was shared via a second party on the Burton City Chat Facebook page,
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Come try this tasty item at Twisted Burger Diner
FLINT TWP., MI - While there are plenty of burger options in the Flint-area, Twisted Burger Diner has become one of the more popular choices for people. Located at 3142 Miller Road in Flint Township, the diner launched over two years ago and is known for its burgers nestled inside a pretzel bun.
20+ Good Eats: Genesee County, MI Restaurant Bucket List
We're all guilty of finding a favorite, regular restaurant or bar to frequent around the greater Flint area and never remembering to try other places that have been in our communities for decades or just opened. Where are the best places to eat in Genesee County, MI?. It turns out,...
Michigan couple donating $2 million classic car collection to benefit local university
Michael and Dianne Morey of Mount Pleasant have pledged to donate 35 classic cars from their automotive collection to Northwood University and the Northwood idea.
Chrome & Ice Car Show Flint Dates – What You Need To Know
One of Michigan's most popular winter events takes place in Flint. Presented by Back to the Bricks, the 8th Annual Chrome & Ice Winter Classic Car Event dates for 2023 have been announced with this year's theme soon to follow. This awesome event attracts car enthusiasts from all over the Great Lakes State and beyond.
Up North Voice
‘Santa Train’ coming tomorrow!
NORTHEAST MICHIGAN – Lake State Railway (LSRC) is proud to announce the arrival of the “Santa Train.”. The train, which will bring Santa and Mrs. Claus to Standish, West Branch, Roscommon and Grayling on Dec. 3, will also act as a pickup spot for “Toys for Tots.”
Take a look back at Bay City’s River of Lights displays, some of which shine again
BAY CITY, MI - Whimsical displays made out of bright and colorful lights used to decorate Bay City’s waterfront in years past. The city’s River of Lights, also called the City of Lights, was a drive-through holiday lights tour that used to bring Christmas joy to town. Back...
In a ‘Norman Rockwell’ Michigan city, new council member challenges prayer tradition
OWOSSO, MI -- Prayer isn’t leaving Owosso City Hall but neither is Emily Olson. Two weeks ago, in her first meeting as a member of the City Council, Olson called for an end to the opening prayer at council meetings, something she knew would be unpopular with her colleagues and many of the nearly 15,000 residents in this traditionally conservative city, the birthplace of former Republican presidential nominee Thomas E. Dewey.
fox2detroit.com
35 classic cars going up for auction to benefit Michigan university
MIDLAND, Mich. (FOX) - Thirty-five classic cars are headed to auction to benefit Northwood University. Michael and Dianne Morey, from Mt. Pleasant, pledged to donate more than $2 million worth of classic rides to the Midland school. From a 1932 Ford Hi-Boy Convertible to a 1969 Plymouth Hemi GTX to...
Three of Flint’s Worst Streets Will Get Repaved in 2023
Michigan residents don't see eye to eye on everything, but one thing we all can agree on is the roads and how bad they are. It's really hard to find a road that you don't have to swerve all over to avoid damaging your car from the potholes that seem to be everywhere.
Kids do the shopping at one-day Santa Shoppe where everything is $15 or less
SAGINAW, MI — Kids are invited to the first-ever Santa Shoppe in the SVRC Marketplace building to buy gifts for their family and friends this holiday season. All items at this cash-only shop will be $15 or less, and “elves” will be available to assist young shoppers. Parents and guardians are welcome, too, said Rachel Caudy, general manager of the SVRC Marketplace and The BoardRoom restaurant.
Mount Pleasant Family Donates 35 Classic Cars to Northwood University
Northwood University is getting some renovations after a unique donation from a local family. Morey family of Mount Pleasant is donating 35 classic cars to the college, 34 of which will be auctioned off early next year. The one car that won’t be auctioned off, a 1958 Chevrolet Corvette, will be displayed on campus.
WNEM
Did you see it? Reports of fireball in Genesee County & SE Michigan
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Reports of a fireball streaking across the sky have surfaced in Genesee County, and other parts of southeast Michigan. The reports in Genesee County occurred around 7:30 PM to 7:35 PM. Both reports indicated it was greenish in color, and lasted about 1-3 seconds. If...
Grand Blanc hosts first Winterfest in Physicians Park
Grand Blanc, MI -- For the past 30 years, Matt Cooper has been turning chunks of ice into sculptures for events and food buffets. Cooper said he got into the art of ice sculpture while in culinary school. Now he and his business partner Rob Border use saws, sanders, chisels, rotary tools and blow torches to carve ice for Icon Ice, an ice sculpture business the two run. During the holidays, their business is at its busiest.
Open Letter: Dear Olga’s Kitchen, We Crave You In Genesee County
Lunch or dinner around Metro Detroit offers several more options than Genesee County, based on the size of our communities, in general. While visiting friends, I was reminded of how great the menu is for Olga's Kitchen. What is Olga's Kitchen in Michigan?. Olga's is a Greek-American restaurant founded in...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Biden touts unions at nonunion factory in Bay City
When President Joe Biden visited the SK Siltron chip factory in Bay City on Tuesday, he touted the value of unions. He said they built the middle-class. But the plant where he gave the remarks is not a union shop. “The middle class built America, and unions built the middle...
WNEM
Gas price disparities in mid-Michigan
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Motorists looking to fuel up can do so for $3 a gallon in Saginaw County’s Bridgeport Township. It’s been reported that gas prices are about 60 cents to 90 cents higher in other parts of mid-Michigan. TV5 spoke with motorists on both ends of the spectrum.
US 103.1
Burton, MI
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0