Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the StateTravel MavenAwendaw, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
Toddler left alone in South Carolina, while parents on trip to New York.Ridley's WreckageCharleston, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the Best Destinations for Shrimp and GritsKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Mother charged after toddler found alone in road in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A North Charleston woman was arrested on Wednesday after her 2-year-old child was found alone in the road, according to an incident report from the North Charleston Police Department. Officers responded to Lowell Drive early Wednesday evening for reports of a child in the...
Suspect identified after Latta Rescue Squad vehicle stolen
LATTA, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect has been identified after a Latta Rescue Squad vehicle was stolen Monday morning and recovered in North Carolina. Ricky Lee Norris of North Charleston was arrested in Nash County several hours after stealing the vehicle and will be extradited back to South Carolina to face criminal charges in Dillon County, according to a release.
Missing teenager last seen Wednesday found safe, Charleston police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (2:35 p.m.): Charisma has been found and is safe, police say. Charleston police need your help finding Charisma Murray, 16, who was last seen on Wednesday, November 30. Police reported Murray was last seen by her family and friends yesterday in the Charleston area.
Driver arrested after slamming woman's face into dashboard with infant in car: Report
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A man from North Charleston is facing domestic violence charges after assaulting a woman in a vehicle in front of a young child, according to an incident report obtained by ABC News 4. Daejzon Jenkins, 28, was arrested Thursday evening in the area of...
Georgetown Co. sheriff doubles down on safety, lowers speed limit
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — An area of Highway 17 business in Murrells Inlet will see the speed limit lowered to help ensure the safety of pedestrians. Sheriff Carter Weaver said the area between Wachesaw Road and Hammock Avenue will be reduced from 35 mph to 25 mph to "help ensure the safety of residents and visitors alike."
South Carolina VA Office addresses veterans' concerns over claim process
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Amber Carlson is an Air Force veteran who lives in Little River. Her experience with Veterans Affairs, hasn't been what she expected while in service. "There's a lot of stuff that's messed up," Carlson said. She was among the group of Grand Strand vets...
1 dead after vehicle hits school bus with 23 students in Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has died after a crash involving a school bus Friday morning in Georgetown County. A 58-year-old man from Moncks Corner died from multiple body trauma at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, according to the Georgetown County Coroner's Office. The name will be released...
SC State representative wants something done about higher gas prices in his county
GEORGETOWN CO. (S.C.) — A South Carolina representative is raising concerns about gas prices in Georgetown. Representative Carl Anderson, who represents Georgetown county, says the county sees the highest prices along the grand strand -- time after time. According to AAA, a tank of regular gas is about $3.17...
FEMA specialists canvassing Horry, Georgetown, Charleston Counties
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — FEMA specialists are going door to door in communities hit hard by Hurricane Ian. They're helping people apply for assistance, and providing information about federal and state resources. Federal relief is available for people in Horry, Georgetown and Charleston counties. Nikki Campbell with FEMA...
REO Speedwagon to visit North Charleston PAC in 2023; Tickets on sale next week
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Heard it from a friend who... Heard it from a friend who... Heard it from another that REO Speedwagon is coming to North Charleston!. The iconic 1970s and '80s band is performing at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.
