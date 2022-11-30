ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

abovethelaw.com

Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!

This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
ARIZONA STATE
The Washington Informer

The Miseducation of Black Consumers: Fraud Study Highlights Vulnerability of African American Holiday Shoppers

An overwhelming majority of Black consumers have experienced some fraud and, contrary to common belief, younger adults generally experience fraud more often than their older peers. The post The Miseducation of Black Consumers: Fraud Study Highlights Vulnerability of African American Holiday Shoppers appeared first on The Washington Informer.
The Washington Informer

MORIAL: Rev. Calvin Butts Took His Ministry to the Streets

As the National Urban League prepares to relocate to Harlem, the community where our movement took root, we will be joining a community that has been profoundly and radically reshaped by Rev. Butts' passion, his devotion, and his political and business savvy. The post MORIAL: Rev. Calvin Butts Took His Ministry to the Streets appeared first on The Washington Informer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Washington Informer

Trump Formally Announces 2024 Presidential Bid

Six hundred and seventy-eight days after he inspired arguably the worst act of domestic terrorism in U.S. history and almost single-handedly destroyed American democracy, Donald J. Trump formally announced that he’s running for president. The post Trump Formally Announces 2024 Presidential Bid appeared first on The Washington Informer.
GEORGIA STATE
The Washington Informer

The Washington Informer

Washington, DC
