Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abovethelaw.com
Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!
This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
Norton Joins Dem Colleagues in Seeking Mayoral Control Over D.C. National Guard
Federal lawmakers want the D.C. mayor to have the authority to control the city's National Guard. The post Norton Joins Dem Colleagues in Seeking Mayoral Control Over D.C. National Guard appeared first on The Washington Informer.
CHAVIS: The Time is Now for Increasing Diversity in American Media Ownership
It's time to reiterate the importance of ensuring an increase in the multiracial diversification of ownership of radio and TV broadcast stations as well as all other media platforms. The post CHAVIS: The Time is Now for Increasing Diversity in American Media Ownership appeared first on The Washington Informer.
The Miseducation of Black Consumers: Fraud Study Highlights Vulnerability of African American Holiday Shoppers
An overwhelming majority of Black consumers have experienced some fraud and, contrary to common belief, younger adults generally experience fraud more often than their older peers. The post The Miseducation of Black Consumers: Fraud Study Highlights Vulnerability of African American Holiday Shoppers appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Becoming a Man Program Continues to Establish Presence in D.C. Public Schools
Hundreds of Black male students have received mentorship and enrichment as part of a collaborative effort that DCPS entered with a nationally renowned program. The post Becoming a Man Program Continues to Establish Presence in D.C. Public Schools appeared first on The Washington Informer.
JEALOUS: Voters Make an Important Down Payment on Democracy’s Future
This year, democracy itself was on the ballot, and voters made an important down payment on its future. The post JEALOUS: Voters Make an Important Down Payment on Democracy’s Future appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Congress Returns to Work as Election Results Remain Unsettled
As votes continued to pour in from the 2022 midterm elections, Democrats have retained control of the U.S. Senate and still cling to hope that the House will swing in their favor. The post Congress Returns to Work as Election Results Remain Unsettled appeared first on The Washington Informer.
MORIAL: Rev. Calvin Butts Took His Ministry to the Streets
As the National Urban League prepares to relocate to Harlem, the community where our movement took root, we will be joining a community that has been profoundly and radically reshaped by Rev. Butts' passion, his devotion, and his political and business savvy. The post MORIAL: Rev. Calvin Butts Took His Ministry to the Streets appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Are African American Women at a Medical Disadvantage?
Despite the numerical decrease in breast cancer mortality rates across the U.S., Black women continue to die at higher rates than their Hispanic and White counterparts. The post Are African American Women at a Medical Disadvantage? appeared first on The Washington Informer.
JAYE: Who Said ‘Never Say Never’?
Let's say it loud and say it together: NEVER AGAIN! The post JAYE: Who Said ‘Never Say Never’? appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Authorities Warn: Human Trafficking Rises During the Holiday Season
Federal prosecutors said the fight against human trafficking, a crime that harms some of the most vulnerable members of society, counts among their highest priorities. The post Authorities Warn: Human Trafficking Rises During the Holiday Season appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Trump Formally Announces 2024 Presidential Bid
Six hundred and seventy-eight days after he inspired arguably the worst act of domestic terrorism in U.S. history and almost single-handedly destroyed American democracy, Donald J. Trump formally announced that he’s running for president. The post Trump Formally Announces 2024 Presidential Bid appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Gov.-Elect Moore Headlines Black Educators Conference
The NABSE held its 50th annual conference featuring a history-making keynote speaker: Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore. The post Gov.-Elect Moore Headlines Black Educators Conference appeared first on The Washington Informer.
The Washington Informer
Washington, DC
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT
The mission of The Washington Informer was established by its Publiser Dr. Calvin W. Rolark in 1964. We will inform, inspire, educate and empower the Black community by providing news and information about issues that matter to them most and broaden the perspective of others about the positive contributions of Black Americans to society as a whole.https://www.washingtoninformer.com/
Comments / 0