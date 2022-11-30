ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidalgo County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Ash Jurberg

Trump told several lies about Texas in his speech yesterday

Along the border in Texas, we won every single community. I won every single community. The governor of Texas called – great gentleman, just got reelected – and he said to me, `I’d like to talk to you for a second.’ He said, ‘You’ve done something that nobody else has done. You’ve won every single area along the border – it’s the longest since Reconstruction. Governor Abbott is a very good man. And he’s working hard.” Donald Trump.
TEXAS STATE
KTBS

Ted Cruz beer can thrower charged in Texas

HOUSTON, Texas - Senator Ted Cruz of Texas got a less than warm welcome Monday at the Astros World Series victory parade in Houston. While the Republican senator was on a moving float, a paradegoer hurled a beer can at him. On Tuesday, Houston police announced that 33-year-old Joseph Arcidiacono...
HOUSTON, TX
KSAT 12

Texas cannot secede from the US, despite popular myth

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a common adage in Texas that we are the only state that can secede from the U.S. — but is it true?. In short — no. Shocker right? Every Texan born and raised in our great state has heard the old saying about Texas being the only state that can secede.
TEXAS STATE
KRGV

Adam Hinojosa requests recount in Senate District 27 race

Republican Adam Hinojosa requested a recount in the race for the District 27 Texas Senate seat. Hinojosa is challenging Democrat Morgan LaMantia's win. Hinojosa finished 659 votes behind LaMantia. His team paid $17,000 for a recount of votes in Hidalgo, Willacy, and Cameron counties. When asked why he only asked...
TEXAS STATE
abovethelaw.com

Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!

This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
ARIZONA STATE
Myhighplains.com

Senate votes to avert costly rail strike

The Senate voted Thursday to avert a costly nationwide rail strike next week that lawmakers in both parties worried would shut down much of the economy and further add to inflation. Senators voted 80 to 15 for a House-passed bill to implement the labor agreement between freight rail carriers and...
TEXAS STATE
Myhighplains.com

LIVE BLOG: ‘Journey for Justice’

(Border Report) — Human rights advocates from across the country are highlighting what they call injustices along the Southwest border and will caravan along its entire 2,000-mile length beginning this week in the South Texas border city of Brownsville. The “Journey for Justice” border tour starts on the evening...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Myhighplains.com

Space Force opens new regional base in Florida

The Space Force, the Pentagon’s newest military service, activated on Friday its second regional headquarters in Tampa, Fla., under U.S. Central Command. U.S. Space Forces-Central, opened at MacDill Air Force Base, “will play a significant role in supporting Centcom’s growing need for space-based capabilities such as satellite navigation, communications and missile warnings” in the Middle East and central Asia, according to a Wednesday release from the command.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy