ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vibe

Saucy Santana Says “Bop Bop” When He Steps On The Scene In New Video

By Amber Corrine
Vibe
Vibe
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A5wCl_0jSgJzTG00

Saucy Santana is back with another track that makes you want to hit the club and dance.

Bop Bop ” is Santana’s latest single following his musical efforts “Booty” featuring Latto and the more recent viral cut, “ I’m Too Much .”

More from VIBE.com

Frequent collaborator Tre Trax produced the single, as Santana delivers the bouncy lyrics : “When I’m on the scene all the ho*s gon’ jock/ Phone gon’ ring, coins don’t stop/ Clubbin’ all night, bottles gon’ pop/ Step off in the spot, bop-bop-bop.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q90M0_0jSgJzTG00

The Miami native also delivered a visual to accompany the tune — directed by Caleb Jermale, Ciardi Franklin and Niyla Glover. In the video Santana and his closet friends pre-game in a sprinter before hitting the club scene. With hookah, money and booties shaking everywhere, Santana shows why he doesn’t play when it comes to the way he parties.

The 29-year-old has had a great 2022, as he opened on tour for Latto and Lizzo, as well as collaborated with the Queen of Pop Madonna on the remix to the 2020 sampled-track “Material Girl.” He also had a special moment with 64-year-old as they performed during Pride Month in NYC this year.

Related Story

Saucy Santana Makes Late-Night TV Debut With "Booty" Performance

Santana debuted with his first-ever TV performances during the 2022 MTV VMAs Pre-Show, BET Awards Pre-Show, and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon . The self-proclaimed “City Boy” also graced the covers of Teen Vogue, PAPER, and V Magazine .

To top it all off, his musical efforts have been recognized by XXL for their 2022 Freshman Class list and by Forbes on its 30 Under 30 list , the Out 100 list and Ebony’ s Power 100 list.

Check out Saucy Santana’s new single and video for “Bop Bop” above.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

2Pac Is Drake’s Most Listened To Artist Of 2022

Spotify’s annual Wrap Up campaign has revealed that 2Pac is the artist Drake listened to the most in 2022. According to the streaming platform, the Toronto native spent a total of 246 minutes listening to ‘Pac’s music this year and ranks among the late rap star’s biggest segment of fans, according to those metrics. News of the 6 God keeping Pac at the top of his rotation may be surprising to some, as he’s been far more vocal regarding other influences throughout the years. One example is Jay-Z, comparing his love for Hov to his admiration of Pac on his 2009...
Vibe

Cori Broadus, Snoop Dogg’s Daughter, Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend

Snoop Dogg’s daughter, Cori Broadus, announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Wayne Deuce on Saturday (Nov 26). In a sentimental Instagram video, Cori can be seen surprisingly walking into her future with her husband-to-be as her mother, father and onlookers recorded the beautiful moment. Met by Wayne on one knee — in matching pink fuzzy sweatsuits — the two embraced each other in solitude. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg And Shante Broadus Debut Luxury Scarf LineMount Westmore Go Black Ops In "Free Game" Music VideoSnoop Dogg, Sade, Teddy Riley Nominated For Songwriters Hall Of Fame Cori captioned the clip of...
Vibe

Ashanti Says Producer Demanded They Shower Together In Exchange For Her Music

Multi-award winning singer Ashanti has spoken out about yet another music executive that tried her in the past. While visiting The Breakfast Club, the Long Island, NY native revealed a disgraceful incident that happened with a music producer she worked with years ago. According to Ashanti, this unnamed person demanded she take a shower with him in exchange for her recorded songs — or pay “40 racks per record.”More from VIBE.comIrv Gotti Says He Was "In Love" With Ashanti When She Started Dating NellyCardi B Talks Recent Plastic Surgery And Sophomore Album Coming 2023Ashanti To Perform National Anthem At Big...
Black Enterprise

Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist

Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
ATLANTA, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

PnB Rock’s Brother Pulls Up To Roscoes “20 Deep”

PNB Meen pulled up to the location where his brother was slain with about 20 of his closest friends. PnB Rock’s family and fans are still grieving the loss of the slain the rapper. The 30-year old was shot and killed in September during an attempted robbery in Los Angeles. PnB Rock was at the city’s infamous Roscoes Chicken & Waffle where he was assaulted and murdered.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Atlanta Rapper J Money Shot & Robbed In Korean Prince’s Rolls-Royce

Atlanta rapper J Money has reportedly been shot and robbed of his jewelry while sitting in a Rolls-Royce belonging to a member of the Korean royal family. According to Fox News, the incident took place on Friday (November 18) around 4:20 p.m. outside the luxury Kurve apartment complex in Koreatown, Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Cardi B Gives Sad Update on Husband Offset Following Takeoff's Death

Cardi B is sharing a candid look into her family's grieving process as her husband Offset continues to struggle following the death of his cousin and fellow Migos member Takeoff. The "I LIke It" rapper took to Twitter with a since-deleted voice note sharing how she and her husband were handling the loss of their family member, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, after he was fatally shot on Nov. 1.
The Independent

Cardi B, Offset and Quavo spotted in public for first time since Takeoff shooting

Cardi B, Offset and Quavo have been spotted in public for the first time since Migos rapper Takeoff was killed.Takeoff – real name Kirsnick Khari Ball – was shot dead outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, on 1 November at the age of 28.Police officers were called to a private party after a shooting outside of 810 Billiards and Bowling in downtown Houston at approximately 2.34am local time (7.34am GMT).On Thursday (10 November), husband and wife Offset and Cardi, were seen wearing black alongside Quavo who was present at the time Takeoff was shot.The group were seen while...
HOUSTON, TX
musictimes.com

Ashanti Bombshell: Singer Reveals Producer Blackmailed Her, After Irv Gotti 'Tainted' Her Reputation

During an appearance on the radio program "The Breakfast Club," Ashanti made a stunning claim that a producer attempted to demand sex in exchange for producing her songs. The 42-year-old singer stated during an interview with Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee that she was in a weird relationship with one producer, with whom she reportedly collaborated on two singles.
Page Six

Snoop Dogg poses for Skims with wife, kids and grandkids after Kim feud

Snoop Dogg definitely won’t be in the doghouse this holiday season. The “Gin & Juice” rapper, 51, stars in Kim Kardashian’s new Skims ads, joined by his wife, kids and grandkids — with the whole crew dressed in coordinating cozy loungewear. The holiday campaign showcases three generations of Snoop’s family as they model matching plaid Skims Sleep Sets (from $58) and pieces from the brand’s Cozy Collection (from $52). The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” hitmaker appears alongside wife Shantee Broadus and three of his children; Cordell Broadus and his kids Lunda and Journey, Cori Broadus and fiancé Wayne Deuce and Corde Broadus...
American Songwriter

Watch: Ciara Dances with Chris Brown in Michael Jackson Tribute Video

Ciara is paying homage to Michael Jackson. In honor of the 40th anniversary of Thriller, Ciara takes fans inside the dance studio as she recreates some of Jackson’s famous moves. She channels the hip thrusts and fancy footwork he did in live performances of “Billie Jean,” along with some of the signature choreography from the iconic “Thriller” video. “MJ thank you for the inspiration you’ve given us all!” she writes in the caption accompanying the black-and-white video that shows her dressed like the King of Pop in a black jacket and pants, white socks, black loafers and a top hat.
Vibe

Bobby Brown “Don’t Know Nothing About” Upcoming Whitney Houston Biopic

On Thursday (Dec. 1) TMZ caught up with R&B legend Bobby Brown to see what he’s been up to musically, and to ask him about his involvement in I Wanna Dance With Somebody, the upcoming Whitney Houston biopic premiering on Christmas Day. Brown, 53, did confirm that his iconic R&B group New Edition would be headed back on tour in March 2023, but as far as his late ex-wife’s biopic? He has nothing to do with that.More from VIBE.comBobby Brown To Share Personal And Career Life In Upcoming A&E Biography And DocuseriesWhitney Houston Defends Her Blackness In 'I Wanna Dance...
GEORGIA STATE
Vibe

Gucci Mane Offers B.G. $1 Million Record Deal Upon Prison Release

With incarcerated rap star B.G.’s prison release reportedly looming, Gucci Mane is looking to gift him with a $1 million record deal upon his return to the streets. The Atlanta rapper extended his congratulations to the New Orleans rapper on social media following the latest update in his quest for freedom. The artist and entrepreneur also voiced his desire to make him the newest signee on his 1017 roster. “My 1017 family help me welcome home the living legend @new_bghollyhood! Glad u home bruh!” Guwop wrote. “Got so much love and respect for u as a man and artist! Get at...
ATLANTA, LA
Vibe

Vibe

28K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy