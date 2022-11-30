Saucy Santana Says “Bop Bop” When He Steps On The Scene In New Video

Saucy Santana is back with another track that makes you want to hit the club and dance.

“ Bop Bop ” is Santana’s latest single following his musical efforts “Booty” featuring Latto and the more recent viral cut, “ I’m Too Much .”

Frequent collaborator Tre Trax produced the single, as Santana delivers the bouncy lyrics : “When I’m on the scene all the ho*s gon’ jock/ Phone gon’ ring, coins don’t stop/ Clubbin’ all night, bottles gon’ pop/ Step off in the spot, bop-bop-bop.”

The Miami native also delivered a visual to accompany the tune — directed by Caleb Jermale, Ciardi Franklin and Niyla Glover. In the video Santana and his closet friends pre-game in a sprinter before hitting the club scene. With hookah, money and booties shaking everywhere, Santana shows why he doesn’t play when it comes to the way he parties.

The 29-year-old has had a great 2022, as he opened on tour for Latto and Lizzo, as well as collaborated with the Queen of Pop Madonna on the remix to the 2020 sampled-track “Material Girl.” He also had a special moment with 64-year-old as they performed during Pride Month in NYC this year.

Santana debuted with his first-ever TV performances during the 2022 MTV VMAs Pre-Show, BET Awards Pre-Show, and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon . The self-proclaimed “City Boy” also graced the covers of Teen Vogue, PAPER, and V Magazine .

To top it all off, his musical efforts have been recognized by XXL for their 2022 Freshman Class list and by Forbes on its 30 Under 30 list , the Out 100 list and Ebony’ s Power 100 list.

Check out Saucy Santana’s new single and video for “Bop Bop” above.