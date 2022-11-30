ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TIME

Air Pollution Is Linked to Stillbirths—Especially in Poorer Countries

By Jeffrey Kluger
TIME
TIME
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ifZk9_0jSgJyaX00

About 140 million babies were born globally last year —the equivalent of adding an entire new Russia to the world’s population. Not counted among those typically blessed events are the number of families whose pregnancies end tragically. According to the United Nations Interagency Group for Child Mortality Estimation , about 2 million pregnancies around the world end in stillbirth each year. The causes of natal death are numerous—from fetal abnormalities to labor complications to maternal hypertension to infections to placental malformation.

Now, according to a new study in Nature Communications , there is another, particularly pernicious cause that may account for up to 39.7% of stillbirths in low- and middle-income countries: air pollution, specifically in the form of fine particles measuring 2.5 microns—or millionths of a meter—or less. The particles, about 3% of the width of a human hair, typically come from vehicle exhaust, the burning of coal and heating oil, and natural sources like wildfires.

According to the new research, led by environmental scientist and public health specialist Tao Xue at Peking University Health Science Center in Beijing, every 10 micrograms—or millionth of a gram—of so-called PM2.5 particles per cubic meter of air increases the risk of stillbirth by 11%, with the toll greater on older mothers than younger ones.

“The United Nations calls the global burden of stillbirths a neglected tragedy,” the paper’s authors write. “Preventing stillbirths depends on a comprehensive understanding of the underlying risk factors.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) has established a so-called reference level—or maximum safe exposure—of PM2.5 at 5 micrograms per cubic meter of air. Above that level, the particles can contribute to heart disease, asthma, decreased lung function, and premature death in people with pre-existing heart or lung disease. Researchers have long drawn a potential link between PM2.5 exposure and stillbirth, but what they hadn’t done, until Tao and his colleagues took the topic on, is to study how the burden falls disproportionately on people in poorer countries.

According to the World Bank, the average global concentration of PM2.5 is an alarming 46 micrograms per cubic meter—or nine times the WHO’s reference level. But the burden is not spread equally. In Australia, it’s a more tolerable 9 micrograms; in Canada, it’s just six. The Bahamas clocks in at just 5.58. It’s elsewhere, in the less developed world, that the pollution problem hits the hardest.

To conduct their study, the investigators selected 137 low- and middle-income countries in which data from the Department of Health Surveys (DHS), a division of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), show are home to 98% of the world’s incidence of stillbirths. They cross-indexed those mortality figures with other data from the WHO’s Air Quality Guidelines detailing the severity of PM2.5 pollution in each of those countries. The results drew a bright line between the particulate emissions and the incidence of stillbirths.

India, the hardest-hit country, with an annual average of 217,000 stillbirths (out of 25 million live births), had a PM2.5 concentration of 60.15 micrograms per cubic meter of air—or 12 times the WHO’s reference level. Pakistan, the second most severely affected country, with 110,000 stillbirths per year (compared to 6.075 million live births), weighed in at 63.16 micrograms of pollution. Following them were Nigeria (93,000 stillbirths, 7.8 million live births, and 69.66 micrograms); China (64,000 stillbirths, 10,6 million live births, and 51.11 micrograms), and Bangladesh (49,000 stillbirths, 2.8 million live births, and 69.58 micrograms). In addition to PM2.5 air pollution, the study also cites the possibility of naturally occurring high concentrations of dust—particularly in sub-Saharan Africa and the Arabian Desert region—as another source of dangerous particles.

Maternal age played a significant role in the mortality risk. Relying on DHS data, as well as two existing meta-analyses of stillbirth incidence, the researchers calculated that mothers who lost their children at birth were, on average, 3.81 years older than those whose babies were born successfully. The greatest risk of stillbirth in high PM2.5 countries was among mothers ages 34 years or older.

Just what the mechanism is that links PM2.5 concentration to stillbirth is uncertain. “Although potential biological mechanisms for the association of PM2.5 exposure and pregnancy loss are not clear yet,” the researchers wrote, “some pathways can explain it to some extent.” The researchers propose three possibilities.

First, when a pregnant person inhales PM2.5 particles, they enter the bloodstream and may directly cross the placental barrier where they flow into the fetus, leading to low oxygen levels or immune problems in the baby, both of which can be associated with fetal death. There is also the possibility that exposure to PM2.5 can lead to the development of methemoglobin in the parent—a form of hemoglobin that does not bind with oxygen and thus does not deliver sufficient quantities of oxygen to the fetus, also leading to immune problems and potentially death in the womb. Finally, PM2.5 can lead to abnormalities or malformations in the placenta itself, preventing it from sustaining a fetus throughout pregnancy.

The outlook was not entirely bleak. The study notes that the global stillbirth rate actually decreased by 1.95% from 2000 to 2009, and fell again by 2.05% from 2009 to 2019. It attributes the trend to improved air quality in multiple countries‚ notably China, that are taking slow steps away from coal-fired power plants and cleaning up their power grid with renewable sources of energy.

In the meantime, pregnant people can take steps to reduce their exposure to PM2.5 pollution and better monitor the potential impact of the particles. Wearing N95 or KN95 masks outdoors on heavily polluted days, avoiding the outdoors when air quality is at its worst, and installing air purifiers in the home can all help. So too can improvements in prenatal care and timely intervention—including cesarean sections—in the case of premature or complicated labor.

Pregnancy and childbirth have never been easy. But more often than they do now, they should result in a happy outcome. In 137 countries at least, our own poor stewardship of the health of the planet is too often denying families that joy.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

What is Strep A and what are the symptoms?

A six-year-old pupil has died after a bacteria outbreak at a primary school in Surrey, while another is being treated in hopsital.The pupils caught the rare invasive group A streptococcal infection (iGAS), the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.Bacteria called group A Streptococcus can cause scarlet fever - these bacteria are also the cause of strep throat. Scarlet fever, a disease often associated with the Victorian era, has seen a resurgence again in the UK in recent years.The number of cases in England hit a 50-year high in 2016 – when some 17,000 infections were reported – and continued to...
Dr. E.C. Beuck

Iran Leadership Votes Overwhelmingly To Execute Thousands Of Protestors in Brutal Crackdown

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of IranKhamenei.ir via Wikimedia Commons. The death of Mahsa Amini on September 16th as a result of a severe beating following her arrest by Iran’s morality police due to her having worn an improper hijab during her visit to Tehran has over the past two months wracked Iran with unprecedented levels of protests and civil unrest. Notable acts have been the burning of their hijabs by women protestors, as well as cutting their hair in defiance of Iran's laws set in place by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Ingram Atkinson

Scientists were left in shock when a mysterious cloud killed over 1200 people in a small village

How would you react if you saw a mysterious cloud hovering over you?. A mystery cloud appeared in 1986 from this lake in Africa, and as it was heavier than air, it eventually descended on a nearby settlement. This village's residents and animals began to pass out, and hundreds of them died as a result. So what took place? Geologists still don't know what caused the release of the 300,000 tons of carbon dioxide that were contained in this enigmatic cloud.
Washington Examiner

Macron chooses China over the US, rebuking Biden's state visit honor

The struggle between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party is the keystone geopolitical issue of our time. Whether the U.S. is able to preserve the post-1945 democratic international order, or whether China replaces said order with a Beijing-led mercantilist rule, will heavily determine global freedom and prosperity in the 21st century. Americans may soon fight and die over this contest. The support of U.S. allies in constraining China’s imperial excesses is thus absolutely critical.
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

Researchers Find Infants Born Via C-Section May Have A Different Reaction To Common Vaccines

When picturing a birth scene -- whether from a movie or firsthand experience -- many people imagine the mother pushing as a doctor helps deliver her baby vaginally. However, a growing number of births take place via cesarean section, or C-section, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Though rates vary by country, C-sections are quite common in the U.S., accounting for nearly one in three births (per WebMD).
CBS Detroit

Moderna says updated booster generated 'significantly higher' neutralizing antibodies against BA.4/BA.5 subvariants

(CNN) -- Moderna said on Monday its updated Covid-19 booster generated "significantly higher" neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants than its earlier shot. The bivalent booster used in the United States is known as mRNA-1273.222; it contains Moderna's original vaccine and a vaccine specifically designed against the BA.4 and...
The Independent

Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup

The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
Washington Examiner

China and Russia creeping further into West as major Latin American nations reject the US

Soon after Brazil’s leftist former president, Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, secured a non-consecutive third term in October, the White House rushed to embrace the incoming government. With the addition of Brazil, a new bloc of Latin American countries that were once reliable U.S. partners will now be governed by presidents determined to expand ties with China, Russia, and Iran.
WASHINGTON STATE
CNN

Popular toy of prehistoric children revealed by new research

Over the past century, thousands of pieces of slate engraved with images of owls have been unearthed from tombs and pits across the Iberian Peninsula, in what's now Portugal and Spain. The function of the artifacts puzzled archaeologists for years.
TIME

TIME

83K+
Followers
9K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy