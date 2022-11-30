SC Lottery
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Lucky For Life
05-06-11-15-30, Lucky Ball: 9
(five, six, eleven, fifteen, thirty; Lucky Ball: nine)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 333,000,000
Palmetto Cash 5
03-11-20-28-35, Power-Up: 3
(three, eleven, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-five; Power, Up: three)
Pick 3 Evening
1-3-9, FB: 1
(one, three, nine; FB: one)
Pick 3 Midday
8-2-3, FB: 9
(eight, two, three; FB: nine)
Pick 4 Evening
6-0-5-8, FB: 1
(six, zero, five, eight; FB: one)
Pick 4 Midday
3-1-2-4, FB: 9
(three, one, two, four; FB: nine)
Powerball
04-19-24-47-66, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2
(four, nineteen, twenty-four, forty-seven, sixty-six; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $81,000,000
Comments / 0