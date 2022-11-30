ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Midday Pick 3’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon’s drawing of the New Jersey Lottery’s “Midday Pick 3” game were:

8-9-3, Fireball: 9

(eight, nine, three; Fireball: nine)

Related
Sjolund scores 18, Portland beats N. Dakota 90-69

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Kristian Sjolund’s 18 points helped Portland defeat North Dakota 90-69 on Saturday night. Sjolund also had seven rebounds for the Pilots (7-4). Tyler Robertson scored 18 points while shooting 5 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds and five assists. Moses Wood shot 5 for 12, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding 10 rebounds and six assists. The Fightin’ Hawks (5-5) were led by Mitchell Sueker, who recorded 15 points. A’Jahni Levias added 11 points for North Dakota. B.J. Omot also had 10 points. Portland led North Dakota 44-30 at the half, with Robertson (10 points) their high scorer before the break. Portland outscored North Dakota in the second half by seven points, with Sjolund scoring a team-high 12 points after halftime.
PORTLAND, OR
Woman tells police Joseph 'pushed me on couch, strangled me'

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mickey Joseph, Nebraska’s interim football coach for nine games this season, is accused of putting his hands around a woman’s throat, pulling her hair and punching her before being taken into custody, according to a police affidavit filed Thursday. Joseph, 54, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault. Joseph denied to police that he assaulted the woman. Nebraska placed Joseph on administrative leave. Joseph made his initial court appearance on video from the Lancaster County Jail on Thursday. He did not enter a plea. His bond was set at $20,000 and he was ordered not to have contact with the alleged victim. His next court appearance was set for Jan. 30. His attorney, Sean Brennan, did not respond to a message seeking comment. Police went to a Lincoln residence Wednesday afternoon after a report of a domestic disturbance.
LINCOLN, NE
