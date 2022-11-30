MI Lottery
DETROIT (AP) _ These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Classic Lotto 47
05-12-13-17-30-37
(five, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, thirty, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $3,300,000
Fantasy 5 Double Play
04-08-11-16-17
(four, eight, eleven, sixteen, seventeen)
Lotto Double Play
10-27-29-30-39-43
(ten, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-nine, forty-three)
Lucky For Life
05-06-11-15-30, Lucky Ball: 9
(five, six, eleven, fifteen, thirty; Lucky Ball: nine)
Poker Lotto
AC-QS-10C-3H-5H
(AC, QS, 10C, 3H, 5H)
Midday Daily 3
7-0-0
(seven, zero, zero)
Midday Daily 4
2-6-4-4
(two, six, four, four)
Daily 3
4-5-9
(four, five, nine)
Daily 4
6-2-5-6
(six, two, five, six)
Fantasy 5
14-28-30-35-39
(fourteen, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-five, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Keno
02-05-19-21-23-27-32-37-39-41-42-45-50-51-55-56-65-66-68-71-77-80
(two, five, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-two, forty-five, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-five, fifty-six, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy-one, seventy-seven, eighty)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 333,000,000
Powerball
04-19-24-47-66, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2
(four, nineteen, twenty-four, forty-seven, sixty-six; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $81,000,000
Comments / 0