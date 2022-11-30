ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

MI Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DETROIT (AP) _ These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Classic Lotto 47

05-12-13-17-30-37

(five, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, thirty, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $3,300,000

Fantasy 5 Double Play

04-08-11-16-17

(four, eight, eleven, sixteen, seventeen)

Lotto Double Play

10-27-29-30-39-43

(ten, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-nine, forty-three)

Lucky For Life

05-06-11-15-30, Lucky Ball: 9

(five, six, eleven, fifteen, thirty; Lucky Ball: nine)

Poker Lotto

AC-QS-10C-3H-5H

(AC, QS, 10C, 3H, 5H)

Midday Daily 3

7-0-0

(seven, zero, zero)

Midday Daily 4

2-6-4-4

(two, six, four, four)

Daily 3

4-5-9

(four, five, nine)

Daily 4

6-2-5-6

(six, two, five, six)

Fantasy 5

14-28-30-35-39

(fourteen, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-five, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno

02-05-19-21-23-27-32-37-39-41-42-45-50-51-55-56-65-66-68-71-77-80

(two, five, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-two, forty-five, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-five, fifty-six, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy-one, seventy-seven, eighty)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 333,000,000

Powerball

04-19-24-47-66, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2

(four, nineteen, twenty-four, forty-seven, sixty-six; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $81,000,000

