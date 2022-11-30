ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Hill Country Wineries ‘Christmas Wine Affair’

The Texas Hill Country Wineries Christmas Wine Affair passport event is happening now through December 23rd, and Stephanie and Rosie Spoke to January Wiese, Executive Director from Texas Hill Country Wineries about the event. Tickets include a complimentary wine tasting and a 15% discount on 3+ bottle purchases at each...
mRNA flu vaccine in final stage of trial

HOUSTON (KIAH) – A new trial is underway to test if the mRNA technology used to create and develop quickly the coronavirus vaccine can also be used to create a more targeted flu vaccine. During the current 2022-23 flu season, Texas has reported 940 deaths attributed to pneumonia and influenza. Across the country, the Centers […]
