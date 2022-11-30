Read full article on original website
Report: These spots in Texas have the best tamales statewide & some of the best in the country
When it comes to Mexican cuisine, there's truly no greater state better than Texas when cooking it up, hence the popularity of Tex-Mex.
Breakfast burrito or taco? Unfolding a debate as big as Texas
Ask a West Texan, and you will be told it's an established fact that an oversized flour tortilla packed with eggs and fillers is a breakfast burrito. Elsewhere in Texas, you're certain to be informed it's a breakfast taco.
Report names best rooftop bars in Texas
A dive bar or a club can both be a good time for a night out, but sometimes you're looking for a change of scenery. If it's a view you're after, a rooftop bar is the spot to be.
Texans: The right time to put up Christmas lights
Lights and decorations are a big part of what makes the holiday season so special, however, a recent study shows much debate on when the right time to display your Christmas lights is.
Two local cities among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas.
LIST: Outdoor, BBQ events and more coming to Texas in 2023
The list categories included hunting, snow, rodeo, barbeque, climbing, surfing and fishing options.
Texas Hill Country Wineries ‘Christmas Wine Affair’
The Texas Hill Country Wineries Christmas Wine Affair passport event is happening now through December 23rd, and Stephanie and Rosie Spoke to January Wiese, Executive Director from Texas Hill Country Wineries about the event. Tickets include a complimentary wine tasting and a 15% discount on 3+ bottle purchases at each...
Cooler Sunday before we make a run at 80º
While it will be gray to wrap up the weekend, it should be mainly dry aside from a spotty sprinkle. -- Nick Bannin
Teens increasingly used as human-smuggling drivers in Texas, DPS says
Recruiting teen drivers for human smuggling has become more common along the Texas border, especially in towns such as Eagle Pass, a state official said Tuesday.
Texas’ rural hospitals are — once again — at grave risk of closing
Texas hasn’t had a hospital close since 2020, a much-needed relief following the previous decade of closures that were predominantly seen in rural communities.
Texas high school football playoff scores for Friday, Dec. 2
The Vipers lost to the Tigers in the first game of the season back in August but have won 13 straight since then. They'll take on Katy in the 6A-Division II semifinals next week.
Lawsuit calls work at Texas DPS a ‘Racially Hostile Environment’
Three DPS officers — two African American officers assigned to different units, and a Hispanic officer — all continue to work for the same agency they are suing.
Colorado man gets federal prison time after stalking Texas woman
A Colorado man has been sent to federal prison following his conviction of stalking and threatening a Matagorda County woman with releasing sexually explicit images unless she moved with him across the country.
Gov. Greg Abbott says he supports decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips
Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday said he supports decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips, reversing his previous opposition to the idea as he tries to fight an increase in opioid overdoses in the state, which he has made a point of emphasis heading into January’s legislative session.
‘Significant concern’ from lawmakers over plans to redesign Texas electric market
A bipartisan group of Texas lawmakers are pushing back on a plan to revamp the state's electric market.
mRNA flu vaccine in final stage of trial
HOUSTON (KIAH) – A new trial is underway to test if the mRNA technology used to create and develop quickly the coronavirus vaccine can also be used to create a more targeted flu vaccine. During the current 2022-23 flu season, Texas has reported 940 deaths attributed to pneumonia and influenza. Across the country, the Centers […]
