Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Vehicle Crashes Into Diner Injures Four People
Pickup Crashes Into Howe Avenue Diner, Causing Injuries. A vehicle crashed into Mel’s Diner in Sacramento on November 27, causing four injuries, with two people being transported to a hospital. The accident occurred on Howe Avenue when a driver with his wife lost control of their Dodge Ram. The driver said he realized there was a problem with the vehicle once he started the engine. When he did so, he said the pickup jumped, and he couldn’t stop it.
mymotherlode.com
Difficult Driving Conditions Spur Numerous Crashes
Sonora, CA — The icy roads are creating traffic issues in the Mother Lode this morning. The CHP reports that Jamestown Road, near Mt. Brow Road, will be closed for several hours due to a big rig crash. It happened at around 5:30am and is blocking both traffic lanes. No injuries were reported.
Roads close after vehicle hits pedestrian
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police have closed down multiple streets after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and sustained major injuries, Saturday evening. Rio Linda Blvd between Eleanor Ave and Lampasas Ave are closed, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Police are advising drivers to use alternative routes. There...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Traffic Collision Involves Tanker Truck
Traffic Accident With Tanker Truck on I-5 Causes Minor Injuries. A traffic collision involving a tanker truck and SUV resulted in minor injuries in Sacramento on November 28. The collision occurred on northbound Interstate 5 just north of the 43rd Avenue on-ramp in the South Land Park area around 11:21 a.m. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the number three lane was blocked by the collision and debris was scattered in the slow lane. Minor injuries were reported in the crash, which is under investigation by the CHP to determine the cause and to assign fault.
krcrtv.com
Redding man arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in Placer County
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Redding man driving a stolen car was arrested following a traffic stop in Placer County. According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), a deputy pulled over 33-year-old Justin Ford, of Redding, in the unincorporated area of Lincoln, just outside of Sacramento. During the...
Three-month-old baby saved by firefighters in Calaveras County
VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. (KTXL) — A 3-month-old baby was saved by firefighters with Calaveras Consolidated Fire on Saturday morning, according to the fire agency. When Engine’s 112 and 113 arrived to Valley Springs they found the three-month-old was not breathing and was blue. One round of CPR was performed by firefighters and the baby was […]
citrusheightssentinel.com
Helicopter assists in arrest after driver flees Citrus Heights traffic stop
By Mike Hazlip— A Friday-night police pursuit on Greenback Lane began after a driver fled from officers attempting to conduct a traffic stop of a pickup truck and trailer. Police Sgt. Anthony Boehle told The Sentinel the suspect traveled westbound along Greenback before turning onto Park Oaks Drive. Officers lost the driver for a short time, Boehle said, before the vehicle was spotted just outside Citrus Heights near Park Oaks Drive and Coyle Avenue.
KCRA.com
Woman dies after vehicle crash in Placer County, CHP says
A 50-year-old woman died after her vehicle crashed Wednesday night in Placer County, the California Highway Patrol said. Her vehicle was believed to be traveling at a fast rate of speed eastbound on Foresthill Road approaching Owl Hill Court when it went off the roadway and struck a curb and pole, CHP said. That led to the car going airborne then hitting a tree.
goldcountrymedia.com
New Taylor Road traffic signal operating
The newly-installed traffic signal on Taylor Road and the Golfland Sunsplash parking lot entrance in Roseville was activated Nov. 17, according to a city of Roseville press release. The signal is a flashing yellow arrow alerting drivers to yield to oncoming traffic and decrease waiting times for drivers trying to...
More than 700 without power in Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A power outage in the Sacramento-San Joaquin delta has left more than 700 Pacific Gas and Electric customers in the dark Saturday. Seven outages in the delta communities surrounding Isleton, Rio Vista and Walnut Grove have impacted 796 homes and businesses, according to PG&E's outage map.
mymotherlode.com
More Details Released On High Speed Chase Arrest
Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office has released more information about Tuesday evening’s high-speed chase arrest of 35-year-old Ryan Scott Bonnett of Reno, Nevada. We reported earlier that Bonnett was spotted in a stolen vehicle and eventually arrested near Peaceful Oak Road. The Sheriff’s Office...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pedestrian Accident Reported Near Lincoln High School in Stockton
The California Highway Patrol reported that a student was injured in a pedestrian accident in Stockton on the morning of Tuesday, November 29, 2022. The incident occurred near Sierra Middle School and Lincoln High School, officials said. Details on the Pedestrian Accident in Stockton That Left a Student Injured. A...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: DUI, trespassing, warrants
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Nov. 22. Dakota Taylor Fitchett, 19, was arrested at 4:09 p.m. on suspicion of an outside felony warrant in the 12500 block of...
KCRA.com
Rancho Cordova man dies days after machete attack, Sacramento sheriff says
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A 60-year-old Rancho Cordova man who was hit in the head with a machete earlier this week has died, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said on Friday. The victim, a longtime resident in the area, was riding his electric bicycle Monday evening when a man...
Hazel Avenue Improvement Project wraps up in Sacramento County
FAIR OAKS, Calif. — The Hazel Avenue Improvement Project is now complete after around 14 years and $70 million. The project goes from Madison Avenue and Highway 50, through Rancho Cordova and Fair Oaks. A ribbon cutting marked the end of the third and final phase this week. It’s...
citrusheightssentinel.com
Citrus Heights man ID’d as victim in fatal Land Park shooting
Sentinel staff report– — A 37-year-old man who was killed in a shooting near Sacramento City College the day after Thanksgiving has been identified by the coroner’s office. The Nov. 25 shooting left Joshua Benjamin Gunderson with a fatal gunshot wound after police said he was shot...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Multiple Fatalities Occur in Woodland Single-Vehicle Crash
Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash Occurs on County Road 32A. Two fatalities occurred as well as major injuries in Woodland in a single-vehicle crash on November 24. The accident happened at about 2:30 a.m. on County Road 32A between County Road 105 and Mace Boulevard. It is believed by officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) that the Ford in question was speeding west along I-80 nearing Mace Boulevard when it exited the roadway.
11-year-old hit by car in front of Carmichael school
CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — Crews from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department are responding to a vehicle collision involving an 11-year-old near Winston Churchill Middle School. Metro confirmed that the 11-year-old is suffering from minor to moderate injuries, but has yet to say if it will be transporting the child to an area hospital. The incident […]
CHP: Man struck by vehicle in Antelope believed to still be alive
ANTELOPE, Calif. — A man California Highway Patrol describe as transient was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Antelope as he walked across northbound Walerga Road near Big Cloud Way.
Fox40
Tractor-trailer goes over side of road in Placer County
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A tractor-trailer went over the side of Norton Grade Road in Placer County Sunday night, the California Highway Patrol said. According to the CHP, no one was injured in the incident. CHP said that the road was shut down and that a powerline above...
Comments / 0