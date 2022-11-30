Traffic Accident With Tanker Truck on I-5 Causes Minor Injuries. A traffic collision involving a tanker truck and SUV resulted in minor injuries in Sacramento on November 28. The collision occurred on northbound Interstate 5 just north of the 43rd Avenue on-ramp in the South Land Park area around 11:21 a.m. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the number three lane was blocked by the collision and debris was scattered in the slow lane. Minor injuries were reported in the crash, which is under investigation by the CHP to determine the cause and to assign fault.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO