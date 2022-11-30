Read full article on original website
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings
A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
coinchapter.com
Cryptocurrency Billionaire Died in a Suspicious Helicopter Crash Outside Monaco
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Crypto billionaire Vyacheslav Taran, the founder of crypto exchange Libertex and Forex Club, the largest operator of the Forex market in CIS, died in a helicopter crash outside Monaco on Nov 25. Fivos Papadopoulos, head of the PR and communications department at Libertex Europe, confirmed the...
Love behind bars: the Russian imprisoned poet and his fiancee
In a Moscow prison where he is held for reciting an anti-war poem in public, Artyom Kamardin scribbled some hearts in a letter to his girlfriend Alexandra Popova. Kamardin and Popova were detained at an anti-war protest in spring.
KTVZ
Wealthy Russian businessman arrested in London on suspicion of multiple offenses, including money laundering
A wealthy Russian businessman has been arrested as part of a “major operation” on suspicion of multiple offenses, the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency said in a statement Saturday. The 58-year-old man was arrested Thursday at his “multi-million-pound residence in London by officers from the NCA’s Combatting...
KTVZ
Group suspected of trying to steal Banksy mural in Ukraine arrested
Radina Gigova, Yulia Kesaieva and Sophie Tanno, CNN. Authorities in Ukraine have detained a group of people who allegedly tried to steal a mural by renowned graffiti artist Banksy from the wall of a building that was damaged by Russian shelling. The mural, which shows a woman wearing a gas...
KTVZ
Moscow police say a sixth person on the lease isn’t involved in the Idaho student killings
The Moscow Police Department said on Friday that they don’t believe a sixth person listed on the lease at the residence, where four University of Idaho students were killed last month, was involved in their deaths. “They have spoken to this individual and confirmed they moved out prior to...
KTVZ
Kyiv blames Russia for bloody packages containing ‘animal eyes’ sent to Ukrainian embassies across Europe
Ukraine’s foreign minister has accused Russia of being behind a series of more than a dozen letters containing explosives or animal parts that were sent to Ukrainian diplomats around the world. “This campaign is aimed at sowing fear,” Dmytro Kuleba told CNN’s Matthew Chance in an exclusive interview in...
KTVZ
Chinese police are using cellphone data to track down protesters
Chinese authorities are using cellphone data to track down protesters who demonstrated against the government’s stringent Covid restrictions in Beijing, according to a recording of a phone call between a protester and police heard by CNN. Hundreds of demonstrators gathered along Beijing’s Liangma River on Sunday night, calling for...
