Virginia ABC explains search warrant against Gourmeltz in Spotsylvania
Virginia ABC explains search warrant against Gourmeltz in Spotsylvania. Today, the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) executed a search warrant against Gourmeltz LLC in Spotsylvania County for records and information related to possession of alcoholic beverages without a license, maintaining a common nuisance and the illegal sale of alcoholic beverages.
