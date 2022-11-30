Ten people from Wisconsin and Michigan are facing charges in a methamphetamine and fentanyl delivery and distribution case in Fond du Lac County. Local, state and federal officials Thursday morning talked about the investigation that has led to seven arrests, with three suspects still at large. Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney says the allegations alone are historical with delivery and distribution of over 100 pounds of methamphetamine in 2022 with an approximate street value of $1 million and the early stages of fentanyl distribution. Approximately 3.25 pounds of methamphetamine and 280 grams of fentanyl were seized during the investigation. Fond du Lac Police Chief Aaron Goldstein says he and Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt will continue to pursue those who sell drugs and put lives at stake in the county. Still wanted are 23-year-old Jason Norton from Michigan, 41-year-old Anthony Tynan of Fond du Lac, and 26-year-old Dalton Wojkiewicz of Fond du Lac. Thirty-one-year-old Kyla Ott of Ripon (pictured) is one of the seven people already in custody. She is being held in the County jail on a $250,000 cash bond. Others are being held on cash bonds ranging from $100,000 to $500,000.

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO