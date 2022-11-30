Read full article on original website
Bars Behind Bars: Rap Video Filmed in Michigan Jail Sparks Investigation
Michigan State Police have started an investigation after a rap video shot in a Michigan State Prison cell surfaced online. Michigan Department of Corrections Spokesperson Chris Gautz said the video was shot inside Macomb Correctional Facility and two prisoners featured in it have been identified and placed in segregation. The videos include shots of corrections officers in the corridor and show a prisoner sitting on a bunk talking on a cell phone.
Non-custodial mom to be sent back to Michigan after daughter found in Texas
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - The girl who police say was kidnapped by her non-custodial mother during a supervised visit in Alpine Township on Tuesday has been found safe in San Angelo, Texas. The 4-year-old's mother, 36-year-old Laquita Armstrong-Bavin, was arrested. Armstrong-Bavin will be extradited back to Michigan.
[WATCH] Michigan Prison Officials Launch Investigation After Inmates Post Music Video
Rap video filmed inside Michigan prison cell, posted on YouTube prompts investigation
It Is Illegal To Throw These 5 Things Away In Michigan
The list of items that are illegal to throw in the trash in Michigan is kind of surprising. Many of us may not realize that it's not just local garbage companies making up the rules about what they can and cannot take to landfills. Michigan has laws in place to help protect the environment and conserve dwindling space in landfills according to Michigan.gov,
12/1/22 Ten Charged with Methamphetamine and Fentanyl Conspiracy in FDL County
Ten people from Wisconsin and Michigan are facing charges in a methamphetamine and fentanyl delivery and distribution case in Fond du Lac County. Local, state and federal officials Thursday morning talked about the investigation that has led to seven arrests, with three suspects still at large. Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney says the allegations alone are historical with delivery and distribution of over 100 pounds of methamphetamine in 2022 with an approximate street value of $1 million and the early stages of fentanyl distribution. Approximately 3.25 pounds of methamphetamine and 280 grams of fentanyl were seized during the investigation. Fond du Lac Police Chief Aaron Goldstein says he and Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt will continue to pursue those who sell drugs and put lives at stake in the county. Still wanted are 23-year-old Jason Norton from Michigan, 41-year-old Anthony Tynan of Fond du Lac, and 26-year-old Dalton Wojkiewicz of Fond du Lac. Thirty-one-year-old Kyla Ott of Ripon (pictured) is one of the seven people already in custody. She is being held in the County jail on a $250,000 cash bond. Others are being held on cash bonds ranging from $100,000 to $500,000.
Michigan priest arrested for embezzling $830,000, AG says
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The former director of the Lansing Catholic Diocese's St. Francis Retreat Center has been arrested for allegedly embezzling $830,000 from three fellow priests, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday. Father David Rosenberg, 70, of Dewitt, was arraigned in the 65-A District Court in Clinton County...
11 Michigan counties at medium or high COVID level this week, CDC says
Michigan has one county at a high COVID-19 Community level, 10 at a medium level and 72 at a low level, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Dec. 1. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in...
Best Once In A Lifetime Meal In Michigan
Life is full of awesome experiences and eating is certainly one of them. We all have our go to foods, but what about a once in a lifetime meal?. Your taste may not necessarily be my taste, but from the looks of the food served at this particular Michigan restaurant, we can all find something to agree on. The heritage restaurant is home to what Eat This Not That claims to be the place to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Great Lakes State.
National drug shortage starts to impact W. MI families
National drug shortage starts to impact W. MI families. Michigan’s Mazi Smith faces felony weapons charge. Michigan star defensive tackle Mazi Smith, who grew up in West Michigan, was arrested this week on a felony weapons charge. (Dec. 1, 2022) GRPD: Suspect dead after shootout with officers. A murder...
Michigan police to crack down on speeding drivers from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28
(WXYZ) — Police are cracking down on Michigan drivers in a statewide campaign to reduce the number of speeding-related crashes and deaths seen throughout the state. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a drastic rise in speed-related crashes. In 2021 there were 237 fatal crashes where speed was the factor, an 18.5% increase from 2020.
Teen found under blanket in accused trafficker’s car was taken from U.P. foster home
FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, MI – A teen girl who was found hiding under a blanket in the backseat of an accused sex trafficker’s vehicle was taken from an Upper Peninsula foster home, WLUC reports. Terrence Donte Clay, 38, of Comstock Park, was stopped and arrested at the south end...
Michigan woman scammed out of $15K using bitcoin machine
FOSTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are investigating a fraud complaint after a 68-year-old woman from West Branch was scammed out of thousands of dollars. According to authorities, the woman was contacted over the phone by someone posing as a representative of the Federal Trade Commision, who told her she was under investigation for laundering more than half a million dollars.
Michigan’s women prison fails to comply with staff body searches, timely health care for inmates
An investigation into the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility found that there is still work to do in order to bring the facility up to compliance standards, according to a recent Office of Auditor General report. OAG staff presented the new findings from a follow-up investigation into July 2017...
60% of nursing home residents in Michigan are not boosted against COVID
About 4 in 10 seniors living in Michigan nursing homes are up-to-date on their coronavirus vaccines, which could leave many vulnerable if cases surge again this winter. The rate of nursing home residents who have gotten a bivalent booster shot, which offers enhanced protection against the latest variants, is about 40%, according to the Health Care Association of Michigan. That’s slightly below the national average, but less than half the rate of those who got the original series of shots (86%) in Michigan nursing homes.
Officers shoot 2 inmates after stabbing at California prison
SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two correctional officers shot and killed two incarcerated people who were stabbing a fellow inmate at a Northern California prison, authorities said Wednesday. Staff at High Desert State Prison in Susanville responded around 11 a.m. Tuesday after Anthony Aguilera was attacked by two men wielding...
1 injured, 1 arrested in Oshtemo Township stabbing
Allegan County lottery club plays Fast Cash, wins $862,958 on 3rd try
LANSING, Mich. — A lottery club in Allegan County scored a jackpot valued at more than $860,000 by playing Mega Money Match Fast Cash. The Michigan Lottery says it was only their third time playing the lottery as a group. We’re told the winning ticket was purchased at Bunker...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
Photo byPhoto by Simona Todorova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you like to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, make sure to pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Over 200 illegal guns off the street and 235 arrests with Operation Safe Neighborhoods
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Law enforcement officials conducted over 1,767 check-ins with felony offenders, leading to 205 illegal guns have been taken off the street before they could potentially be used in a crime. Countless illegal drugs and ammunition were also found during their sweeps according to state officials. The...
