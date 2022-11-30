ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falfurrias, TX

Comments / 0

Related
southtexascommunitynews.com

Traffic Stop in Robstown Leads to Meth and Xanax Found

ROBSTOWN (News Release) - This morning, Nueces County Precinct Five Constables conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 900 block of Nueces Street. After observing several vehicle violations, and Investigation led to a vehicle search resulting in the discovery of several Xanax bars and a meth pipe. Clarissa...
ROBSTOWN, TX
KIII 3News

Wyatt Ranches treats senior citizens to lunch

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday afternoon, Wyatt Ranches out near Agua Dulce sponsored the second annual lunch bringing senior citizens across Duval County together for the holidays. About 80 senior citizens at retirement communities in Conception and Benavidez got to make a whole day trip. They were even brought...
DUVAL COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy