Read full article on original website
Related
Falfurrias High School evacuated for second day in a row due to another bomb threat, FBI now assisting in the investigation
FALFURRIAS, Texas — Students and staff at Falfurrias High School were forced to evacuate for a second day in a row due to a bomb threat, according to the superintendent and Falfurrias Police Department. Students and staff were evacuated to the elementary campus, Falfurrias PD said in a social...
Alice Walmart evacuated after bomb threat is reported to police
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A bomb threat has closed the Walmart in Alice. The call came in from a male voice at around 2:15 p.m., said Alice Police Department Chief Eden Garcia. Police responded to the store and evacuated shoppers while Corpus Christi Police Department, Kleberg, and Nueces County...
14 migrants found in U-Haul in Orange Grove, police say
ORANGE GROVE, Texas — 14 migrants who were in the country illegally were discovered in the back of a U-Haul van during an Orange Grove traffic stop Thursday night, according to the Orange Grove Police Department. A post from the department on social media said OGPD officer Matteo Karstedt...
Wyatt Ranches donates $60k to go towards toys for Duval County students
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The holiday season is a time for giving, which is why Wyatt Ranches have partnered with the Duval County Sheriff's Office to do just that for parents in the area. Wyatt Ranches donated $60,000 for toys to be gifted to students pre-K to third grade....
Washington Examiner
Largest-ever liquid fentanyl seizure made in Texas town where Trump warned of drug cartels
AUSTIN, Texas — Law enforcement made the largest bust of liquid fentanyl in national history during a traffic stop in a small town 120 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border — where former President Donald Trump rallied supporters earlier this fall and warned about the powerful drug cartels.
Assault call leads officer to apartment with ‘possibly over 100’ beer cans, roaches
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After officers responded to an assault call that led to a man’s arrest, they discovered what they described as unsanitary conditions at an apartment. Edgar Garcia was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and injury to a child, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. His bond was set at $300,000. On […]
One man dead after late night Sunday crash off I-37, Suntide Road
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 38-year-old man is dead after being involved in a major traffic accident on Interstate 37 and Suntide Road on Sunday night. The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday that Jesse Morales died of blunt-force trauma injuries. Morales was traveling southbound when he left...
Nueces County's $900K auxiliary court works to quickly clear case backlog
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The State's Office of Court Administration sent Nueces County $900,000 to run an auxiliary court to clear out the backlog of criminal cases slowed down by the COVID-19 pandemic. The court focuses on clearing out the criminal-case backlog in district courts that are at least...
Traffic safety advocate, Kleberg Co. judge call for roadway reform after Falfurrias toddler death
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local advocate is seeking change after a toddler died while traveling with family on Hwy. 77. 3NEWS confirmed with DPS that the driver was trying to pull out of a gas station when the car was t-boned by an oncoming vehicle. Lance Hamm serves...
Tesla representatives address proposed lithium refining facility during Robstown public hearing
The community got the chance to hear from representatives with the electronic car giant Tesla for the first time Monday night about the proposed lithium site. The public hearing was held by Nueces County Commissioners Court in response to the proposed county tax abatement agreement with Tesla. The agreement could...
southtexascommunitynews.com
Traffic Stop in Robstown Leads to Meth and Xanax Found
ROBSTOWN (News Release) - This morning, Nueces County Precinct Five Constables conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 900 block of Nueces Street. After observing several vehicle violations, and Investigation led to a vehicle search resulting in the discovery of several Xanax bars and a meth pipe. Clarissa...
Big trip for a small town girl: Banquete HS cheerleader performing at Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Hawaii
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Banquete High School cheerleader is in Hawaii to perform at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade after being named one of the best cheerleaders in the country. Bailey Nobles was chosen as All-American while attending a Universal Cheerleading Association (UCA) Varsity Spirit camp at Texas...
Wyatt Ranches treats senior citizens to lunch
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday afternoon, Wyatt Ranches out near Agua Dulce sponsored the second annual lunch bringing senior citizens across Duval County together for the holidays. About 80 senior citizens at retirement communities in Conception and Benavidez got to make a whole day trip. They were even brought...
Robert Vela Jr. becomes new president of Texas A&M University-Kingsville
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday was a huge day for the Texas A&M University-Kingsville Javelinas as they held the inauguration for their new president. 3NEWS' Rudy Trevino had the honor of emceeing the event as Robert Vela Jr. was welcomed as the institution's new president. Vela was conferred the...
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi, TX
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Corpus Christi local newshttps://www.kiiitv.com/
Comments / 0