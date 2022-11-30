Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SFGate
How Fitting | Grant Football Proves Return To Championship Form
Quarterback Joseph McCray Accounted For 3 TDs As Grant Football Punched Its Ticket Back To The CIF State Bowls With Rout Of El Cerrito •. Carl Reed needed less than a second to think of a response when asked what it means that his Grant Football team will be the lone Sacramento-area program taking the field on California Interscholastic Federation state bowl weekend.
Stockton 2026 WR Kenneth Moore III has Pac-12 offer, ties
Stockton (Calif.) St. Mary's 2026 receiver Kenneth Moore III already holds an early Pac-12 offer. He also has strong ties to the conference. Oregon State was the first to offer Moore. “I had tears of joy and it just made me more ready to get to work,” said Moore. “Coach...
De la Salle gets revenge, tops Folsom 17-14 to secure CIF State Championship appearance
FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) – The Folsom Bulldogs were unable to beat the De la Salle Spartans of Concord for a third consecutive time, as they fall 17-14 in Friday’s CIF Div. I-AA Northern California Regional Championship game.
Folsom, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The De La Salle High School football team will have a game with Folsom High School on December 02, 2022, 19:30:00. 2022 CIF North Regional 1-AA Football Championship Bowl Game. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
riolindamessenger.com
Twin Rivers Superintendent Friday Update 12/02/2022
In the world of education, we often find ourselves in discussions about academics. Reading, phonics, mathematics, science skills, composition and research are topics that teachers, administrators, and support staff discuss in depth and with great frequency. We also discuss the importance of developing the character traits that will give our students the fortitude to succeed both in school and in life.
mavensnotebook.com
MONTHLY RESERVOIR REPORT for December 1
Written exclusively for Maven’s Notebook by hydrologist Robert Shibatani. Its currently raining here in Sacramento along with much of the north State and north-central Sierra Nevada with snowfall beginning last night from the Oregon border and continuing throughout the morning as far south as Huntington Lake as of early afternoon today.
Mountain Democrat
Holiday in the Hills returns to Folsom
FOLSOM — “Holiday in the Hills” brings its holiday cheer to historical Folsom for the 17th year. The show comes to the Sutter Street Theatre stage, opening Dec. 2. This musical takes place in the late 1880s on Sutter Street, where the residents of Folsom and surrounding areas have gotten together to celebrate the holidays. A lot of research went into the people and places that were here in the late 1800s, give or take a year or two, and everyone audience members see was an actual resident or visitor to Folsom at that time of year.
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado Hills teen succumbs to head injury
An El Dorado Hills family lost their son and Oak Ridge High School lost another student after senior AJ Brosnan died following a skateboarding accident in mid-November. “AJ had the spirit, ability (and fashion sense) to become almost anything (if) given a chance,” his uncle Dan Brosnan noted on a GoFundMe page set up for the family. “AJ excelled at golf, mountain bike racing and animal rescue on top of high school and a part-time job.”
goldcountrymedia.com
Rain or shine, Auburn's annual Festival of Lights Parade is a go
The Auburn Chamber of Commerce Festival of Lights Parade is set for 5:30 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 3 – rain or shine. There were times years ago when parade organizers had a second date planned in case of bad weather, but the rain date caused a serious drop in entries, volunteers and crowds, according to Steve Galyardt, chair of the Festival of Lights Parade committee. There was also the year when it rained on the rain date, he said.
deltacollegian.net
Galt dream gone
Delta College’s plans once included a campus at the northern county line, in November the board approved sale of the land. In 2006, the San Joaquin Delta Community College District Board of Trustees purchased approximately 141.88 acres of property in a rural part of Galt for $2 million. Sixteen...
Mountain Democrat
Paul William Voss
Born at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Alton, IL on July 30, 1962, to James and Rita Kathleen Voss. Paul passed away peacefully with his mother, Rita, and his brothers Tom and Matt by his side. Paul is survived by his mother Rita, and his siblings Matt and Paula, Tom and Robin, Anne, Laura and Jeff, Mike and Brigit. He was blessed with 12 nieces and nephews and one great niece. Paul is preceded in death by his father, Jim, his brother Chris, and his nephew Nathanial.
Spin
The True and Tragic Stories of Mac J
Blue Chips is a monthly rap column that highlights exceptional rising rappers. To read previous columns, click here. To be a rap fan in 2022 is to experience cyclical and compounding grief, to have most excitement checked by the fear of another untimely eulogy. This is another way of saying that rappers are dying from gun violence at an alarming rate. The recent killings of Takeoff and PnB Rock follow a harrowing trend: any degree of fame and perceived wealth appears increasingly fatal. One can only imagine the psychic toll each death has on rappers, those carrying the pain of watching another peer mowed down along with the dread that they might be next.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Vehicle Crashes Into Diner Injures Four People
Pickup Crashes Into Howe Avenue Diner, Causing Injuries. A vehicle crashed into Mel’s Diner in Sacramento on November 27, causing four injuries, with two people being transported to a hospital. The accident occurred on Howe Avenue when a driver with his wife lost control of their Dodge Ram. The driver said he realized there was a problem with the vehicle once he started the engine. When he did so, he said the pickup jumped, and he couldn’t stop it.
‘Chipotlane’ locations open in Roseville and Ceres, another in Sacramento to come soon
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Drive-thru Chipotle pickup locations opened in Roseville and Ceres on Thursday. The drive-thru locations, known as “Chipotlane,” is a concept based on customers collecting their pre-paid online orders without getting out of their car. The Ceres “Chipotlane” is at 2870 Service Road while the Roseville location is at the Blue Oaks Plaza […]
Student brawls break out at Oakley high school
OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) — Several fights broke out at Freedom High School in Oakley during a lunchbreak between classes on Thursday. “Most of these fights involved minor female high school students,” police stated. “The actions of the student body members who chose to participate in today’s fighting activities are inexcusable and not tolerable,” Oakley Police […]
Mountain Democrat
In The Know: Dec. 2
The Cameron Park Community Services District hosts its annual tree lighting, beginning at 4:30 p.m. at Christa McAuliffe Park, 2400 Merrychase Drive in Cameron Park. Imagination Theater presents “A Christmas Carol” Dec. 2-21. For tickets and more information visit itplacerville.org. Musician Ed Wilson will perform at Citizen Vine...
boatingindustry.com
Tommy’s Boats acquires Larson Marine
Tommy’s Boats and Larson Marine signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Larson Marine, a Malibu/Axis dealer with locations in Rancho Cordova and Stockton, Calif. Larson Marine also serves the Sacramento, San Jose, Lake Tahoe, Pleasanton and Silicon Valley regions as a Bennington Pontoon dealership. “Larson Marine is...
Citrus Heights Big Lots closing in January
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The Big Lots location in Citrus Heights is scheduled to close in January, according to a spokesperson. A recent social media post identified high crime and theft rates as being the reason for closing, but Big Lots spokesperson Josh Chaney did not confirm why the location at 8525 Auburn Blvd. is closing.
This is how much rain and snow fell in Northern California. A second winter storm is on its way
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With rain expected this weekend, a 48-hour precipitation report from the National Weather Service shows how much rain cities in the Sacramento area received this week. According to the NWS report, the area of the Sacramento Executive Airport received 0.47 inches of rain, followed by Vacaville at 0.49 inches, Stockton at […]
KCRA.com
Northern California weekend forecast: Timeline for more Valley rain and Sierra snow
Northern California has a slow-moving weather system moving in over the weekend and bringing more rain and snow. Here's what our weather team says you can expect. Saturday's weather system has arrived and rain will get steadier in the afternoon and into the evening in the Valley. (Video above: 8...
Comments / 0