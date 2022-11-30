A mother has been jailed after leaving her baby home to die in 27C with a fractured skull - while she got a car wash and went shopping.Stacey Davis, 35, left one-year-old Ethan Davis in his cot for two hours - running errands and visiting a park.The tot was abandoned at home alone - trapped in a warm room with no windows open or fans on in hot weather.Davis - who regularly smoked cannabis around her son - returned to the property and then began texting a friend.She failed to check on him for at least another 30 minutes,...

1 DAY AGO