Read full article on original website
Related
WITN
Morehead City receives updates on Sugarloaf Island Project
MORHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) -Morehead City was updated Thursday about plans to restore a beloved feature of their town. Sugarloaf Island has received funding to help stabilize the island’s shoreline. State Representative Pat McElraft and Senator Norman Sanderson were recognized at Ottis Landing in Morehead City. We’re told they...
Pitt County’s energy assistance program is underway
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County launched its energy assistance program Thursday, just in time for the cold season. Pitt County’s intention for the program is to help keep people’s heat on during the winter, as this assistance is a seasonal occurrence. Applications are now open for those 60 and older as they are the […]
wcti12.com
Several schools receive $52,700 worth of grants from Craven PIE
PIE grants ($14,200) Bate Foundation individual school grants ($31,000) Twin Rivers Artists Association art grant ($1,000) New Bern Woman's Club art grant ($500) Dr. Curtis Jones Literacy grant ($3,000) ADK Fidelis Sigma professional development grant ($1,000) Aspire to Inspire grant ($500) Dr. Wendy Miller's ECP grant ($1,000) Twenty-eight grants were...
newbernnow.com
Oath of Office, Appointments, Sale of Sudan Temple, Petition of Citizens, Among Items on Craven Commissioners Meeting Agenda
The meeting will be held on Dec. 5, 2022, at 6 p.m. in the Craven County Commissioners Meeting Room at the Craven County Administration Building in New Bern. A. Approval of November 21, 2022, Regular Session Minutes. B. Sudan Temple Agreement- Jack Veit and Arey Grady. Craven County has participated...
wcti12.com
Town hall events on Camp Lejeune toxic water
MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE — There's a series of town hall events to discuss drinking water contamination at Camp Lejeune. They're taking place in Havelock. The first is happening on December 2nd, at the Havelock Tourist and Event Center at 6 p.m. and the second is happening at the Havelock Days Inn at 10 a.m. on December 3rd.
WITN
Onslow County community to meet for discussion on solar farm project
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Concerned citizens are gathering today to discuss a solar farm that is planned for Onslow County. The meeting will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Smithfield’s Chicken ‘n Bar-B-Q on Yopp Road in Jacksonville. The solar project is planned to...
WITN
As winter months approach, counties are taking action to help families in need
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The federal low-income energy assistance program is now taking applications with the potential of helping thousands of families. As the days get darker faster and the looming winter starts to drop our temperatures, “LIEAP” – a program with a fun little name is looking to help folks keep the lights on and the heat running as energy use increases.
thewashingtondailynews.com
NCSU Vet students help reduce county’s feral cat population
Students from North Carolina State University’s Veterinary program are in Washington this week to assist the Humane Society of Beaufort County to spay or neuter about 75 feral or stray cats. A partnership between the veterinary program and humane society was created so that students not only gain valuable experience, but they also help reduce the feral cat population in Beaufort County.
wcti12.com
Cherry Branch ferry route limited due to ramp repairs
CHERRY BRANCH, Craven County — The Cherry Branch to Minnesott Beach ferry route will run on a limited schedule for another week as staff works to repair ramps at the Minnesott Beach terminal. The schedule from Dec. 5-9, 2022 will be:. From Cherry Branch: 5 a.m., 5:45 a.m., 6:15...
publicradioeast.org
Onslow, Pitt, other counties showing a high level of economic distress
The North Carolina Department of Commerce is out with economic distress rankings for all 100 counties. The agency places counties into three tiers. Those tiers account for unemployment, household income, population growth, and property tax base. Onslow, Pitt, Randolph, Surry, and Transylvania counties moved to higher levels of distress. Those...
wcti12.com
Two ENC counties considered "more distressed" by NC Dept. of Commerce
RALEIGH, Wake County — The N.C. Department of Commerce has released its updated distressed tiers list. The tiers are determined using four factors: average unemployment rate, median household income, percentage growth in population and adjusted property tax base per capita. Counties that were moved to a lesser distressed tier...
WITN
Onslow County Board of Commissioners chairman resigns
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The chairman of an Eastern Carolina board of commissioners has resigned. In a statement Friday, the Onslow County Board of Commissioners announced Chairman Jack Bright has resigned effective December 2. The statement says Bright is leaving the position due to family commitments and current health conditions.
publicradioeast.org
More than a dozen threats called in to school campuses across NC, some in eastern North Carolina
On Thursday, the State Bureau of Investigation investigated more than a dozen threats on school campuses across North Carolina, including several in eastern North Carolina, and say those threats turned out to be a hoax. New Bern high school was one of the targets, and officials with the New Bern...
GUC reports wastewater spill in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Utilities Commission reported a wastewater spill that happened Friday. The spill was discovered Friday just after 4 p.m. at a manhole that was overflowing at 420 Lake Rd. The spill was the result of a grease blockage. Officials said around 1,800 gallons of wastewater spilled into Greens Mill Run, a […]
wcti12.com
"The Great Fire" of New Bern remembered on 100th anniversary
NEW BERN, Craven County — Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 marks the 100th anniversary of New Bern's "Great Fire" of 1922. The fire began in the early morning hours and 50 mph winds helped the rapid spread of the fire. More than 3,000 people were left homeless, living in a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Student in custody for bringing revolver to high school in Onslow Co.
JACKSONVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a student allegedly brought a weapon to school Friday. The weapon was discovered before noon at White Oak High School on Piney Green Road in Jacksonville. According to Chief Deputy Chris Thomas, a revolver was found...
WNCT
Travel Nurses/Nursing shortages
ECU Health is starting new program for travel nurses to combat nursing shortages. ECU Health is starting new program for travel nurses to combat nursing shortages. Oh, the weather outside was frightful for many places that have been hit lately with snow. ENC could see impact from potential rail strike.
Military spouses, children receive free Christmas care packages
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – More than 800 military spouses and children received free Christmas care packages on Friday. Some of the goodies provided by Support Military Families were books and toys. Those involved say it’s another way to show support for our military families. “We never had this opportunity when I was in the service […]
WITN
Pitt & Onslow counties now in most economically distressed category
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The two most populous counties in Eastern Carolina have lost ground when it comes to economic development tier rankings. The North Carolina Department of Commerce today said both Pitt and Onslow counties will be Tier 1 counties in 2023, down from Tier 2. Tier 1 counties...
WNCT
$2M in legislative funding going to Sugarloaf Island
A check presentation was held Thursday to help in the restoration process for Sugarloaf Island, a small island off downtown Morehead City. $2M in legislative funding going to Sugarloaf Island. A check presentation was held Thursday to help in the restoration process for Sugarloaf Island, a small island off downtown...
Comments / 0