Phelps, KY

q95fm.net

Earl M. Alley

Earl Martin Alley, age 73, of Beauty, KY, passed away December 1, 2022 at Pikeville Medical Center. He was born April 1, 1949 in Beauty, KY to the late Leonard and Stella Justice Alley. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 12 PM in the chapel...
BEAUTY, KY
q95fm.net

Willie Runyon

Willie Runyon, age 90, of Pikeville, KY., passed from this life, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at his residence. Willie was born in Pikeville, KY., to the late Nathaniel Calvary and Myrtle “Sammons” Runyon, March 27, 1932. The family will accept friends, Thursday, December 1, 2022, from 6:00 PM...
PIKEVILLE, KY
q95fm.net

Randy W. Madan

Randy W. Madan, Sr., age 67 of Whitehouse, Kentucky passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022 at the Parkview Healthcare Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Born August 8, 1955 in Jackson, Michigan to the late Edmond E. Madan, Sr. and Alice Elizabeth Royce Stockdale. Funeral services will be held 12:00pm Wednesday, December...
WHITEHOUSE, KY
q95fm.net

Charles L. Matney

Charles L. Matney, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, age 79, of Williamson, WV passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022 in the emergency room at the Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center in South Williamson, KY. Born January 2, 1943 in Keen Mountain, VA, he was the son of the late Gus and Leanor Justine (Hunt) Matney.
WILLIAMSON, WV
q95fm.net

Deborah Denise Varney

Deborah Denise Varney, 66, of Pinsonfork, KY, passed away Tuesday evening, November 29, 2022, at her home. Deborah was born January 18, 1956, in Williamson, WV, to the late Bill and Eda (May) Nunley. There will be graveside services on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Mt. View...
PINSONFORK, KY
q95fm.net

Patricia Tackett

Patricia Tackett 81 years of age of Weeksbury passed away Wednesday November 30, 2022 at her residence. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced later by the Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie. Obituary courtesy of Hall & Jones Funeral Home.
WEEKSBURY, KY
q95fm.net

Sonny “Bono” Stanley

Sonny “Bono” Stanley, 60 of Breaks, VA passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at his residence. Sonny was born April 05, 1962 in Grundy, VA to the late Jimmy Oscar Stanley and Polly Jane Anderson Stanley. Visitation will be from 6-10PM Friday, December 02, 2022 at the Bailey...
BREAKS, VA
q95fm.net

Knott County Vocational School Receives 100 Computers from Non-Profit Organizaion

The Knott County Area Technology Center received 100 computers on Thursday from SOS, a non-profit organization based in Louisville, to help the center’s vocational programs. The Knott County Area Technology Center serves Knott County Central High School vocational students, but due to flooding, had to resort to moving vocational classes to unoccupied areas of Knott Central, with some classes being held in locker rooms.
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Law Enforcement Warns Public About Potential Phone Scam

An update from the Perry County Sheriff’s Office:. We’ve had several people call our office advising they have received calls from persons advising they were with our office requesting money for court costs. It was reported that our office number is even showing on caller id. We NEVER...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Man Arrested After Allegedly Sending Inappropriate Messages To Middle Schoolers

A man who was accused of sending inappropriate messages to middle-school students, was recently arrested. 25-year-old Aaron Grant, of Foster, West Virginia, was arrested and arraigned on Thursday. According to officials, School Resource Officers at Logan Middle School were made aware of the possibility of inappropriate messages being sent through...
FOSTER, WV

