Mountain Democrat
In The Know: Dec. 2
The Cameron Park Community Services District hosts its annual tree lighting, beginning at 4:30 p.m. at Christa McAuliffe Park, 2400 Merrychase Drive in Cameron Park. Imagination Theater presents “A Christmas Carol” Dec. 2-21. For tickets and more information visit itplacerville.org. Musician Ed Wilson will perform at Citizen Vine...
goldcountrymedia.com
Vandals strike holiday promenade on Sutter Street
Businesses in Folsom’s Historic District are feeling as if they were paid an early visit by The Grinch last week after vandals struck several areas of holiday decorations and lights on Sutter Street in the late night hours more than once over the last several days. Known as the...
10 weekend events in Northern California | Dec. 3-4
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Happy December! Does an arts and crafts fair, a boat parade, or holiday lights sound fun to you? If so, it shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. This weekend's weather is off to a chilly start with temperatures in the low-50s with...
Mountain Democrat
Holiday in the Hills returns to Folsom
FOLSOM — “Holiday in the Hills” brings its holiday cheer to historical Folsom for the 17th year. The show comes to the Sutter Street Theatre stage, opening Dec. 2. This musical takes place in the late 1880s on Sutter Street, where the residents of Folsom and surrounding areas have gotten together to celebrate the holidays. A lot of research went into the people and places that were here in the late 1800s, give or take a year or two, and everyone audience members see was an actual resident or visitor to Folsom at that time of year.
Mountain Democrat
Concert band performing free holiday shows
RANCHO CORDOVA — The Rancho Cordova River City Concert Band presents its winter concert, Silver and Gold, featuring sounds of the holiday season at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Koreana Plaza. Special guest will be the sensational vocal group – The Tube Family Singers. Included in Sunday’s...
Mountain Democrat
Lida Mae Cate
Lida Mae Cate was born left handed on April 18, 1925 in Youngstown, Ohio. She passed away peacefully on Nov. 16, in El Dorado Hills, Calif. She was 97 years young and until a recent illness lived in her own home that she loved. She is survived by her son David (Nancy) and her daughter Gayl (Steve), her “favorite” sister Ruth, as well as 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Mountain Democrat
Camino artist opens his home studio
Whether an old ramshackle homestead, the calm solitude of a mountain lake or the distant vista of a snow-clad mountain, British artist and Camino resident David Yapp enjoys capturing in paint the feeling of awe at a beautiful scene when first encountered. The Sierra foothills and mountains provide Yapp with...
Mountain Democrat
Paul William Voss
Born at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Alton, IL on July 30, 1962, to James and Rita Kathleen Voss. Paul passed away peacefully with his mother, Rita, and his brothers Tom and Matt by his side. Paul is survived by his mother Rita, and his siblings Matt and Paula, Tom and Robin, Anne, Laura and Jeff, Mike and Brigit. He was blessed with 12 nieces and nephews and one great niece. Paul is preceded in death by his father, Jim, his brother Chris, and his nephew Nathanial.
Mountain Democrat
David M Johnson
David “Dave” Macculloch Johnson passed away at age 73 on November 9 after fighting leukemia for almost a year. He was born on December 27, 1948 to Willard Barron Johnson and Marjorie Winter Johnson in Summit South, New Jersey and grew up in Palo Alto, California. After graduating with a business degree from Lewis & Clark College, David moved back to The Bay and Northern California working as a food salesman, real estate agent and then a Real Estate/Personal Injury attorney for the rest of his life alongside his paralegal (and wife), Pamela Johnson.
Mountain Democrat
Shoppers busy on Main Street
Main Street Placerville was a buzz Friday afternoon as holiday shoppers made their way from store to store. Merchants reported a strong start to their fourth-quarter sales, which is good news leading into the busiest time of year. “Business has been great,” said Mary Meader, who with her son Jeff...
String of burglaries at businesses continues in Arden-Arcade
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Another small business owner in Arden-Arcade is rebuilding after a break-in at their store. It’s the latest in a string of burglaries causing some business owners to think they’re being targeted. A toys and collectibles shop was burglarized last week, and a clothing store right across the street was hit several […]
Mountain Democrat
Lolo’s show has heart and soul
GRASS VALLEY — The Center for the Arts continues the Lolo’s Lounge series Dec. 4 in the Marisa Funk Theater. Jamal Walker joins Lorraine “Lolo” Gervais as her special guest for a final 2022 Lolo’s Lounge Cabaret Show. The two friends have sung together many times through the years (including at The Center for the Arts) and share a love of all things with heart and soul and a bluesy R&B groove to match.
Safeway and gas station planned for shopping center in West Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new grocery store and a gas station could be making their way to West Roseville, based on documents filed with the city. The marketplace will be located at the northeast corner of Pleasant Grove Boulevard and Fiddyment Road. The 76,000-square-foot shopping center will include a Safeway as the anchor of the center, along with a gas station with 16 pumps. There will also be about 14,000 square feet of several other shops and a drive-thru.
Annual Lighted Boat Parade to take place in downtown Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Boats and yachts will be lit in festive lights as a Stockton holiday tradition continues this weekend. The 41st Annual Lighted Boat Parade will occur Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Weber Points at the downtown waterfront at 221 North Center Street. According to the Visit Stockton website, the […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Hot property: 3 bedrooms for a great price in Orangevale
This week’s Legends Real Estate featured home is a previously featured home in an established Orangevale neighborhood that awaits a new owner at a great price. It’s an excellent price point for a first-time buyer at a list price of $450,000. Located at 8745 Baxter Way, this home...
deltacollegian.net
Galt dream gone
Delta College’s plans once included a campus at the northern county line, in November the board approved sale of the land. In 2006, the San Joaquin Delta Community College District Board of Trustees purchased approximately 141.88 acres of property in a rural part of Galt for $2 million. Sixteen...
KCRA.com
‘I didn’t want to die that way’: Former Sacramento homeless meth addict becomes outreach navigator for others
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After 21 years of meth addiction and a decade of homelessness on the streets of Sacramento, Tracey Knickerbocker, 61, said God saved her life so she could show others a path out of homelessness and back to the real world. Knickerbocker is employed as a homeless...
KCRA.com
'Someone knows something': Sacramento family in mourning after 20-year-old dies of fentanyl poisoning
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One Sacramento family is now mourning the loss of their daughter after an accidental fentanyl poisoning. "I'm just sitting here thinking 'not my child, this is my child we’re having these services and candlelights for.' It just hurts a lot," Owen Newman Jr. said. Twenty-year-old...
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn City Council provides additional direction regarding Downtown Auburn planning
The city isn’t quite ready to spend the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding set aside for Downtown Auburn just yet. Council directed staff to narrow down potential spending opportunities at Monday’s city council meeting. City Manager John Donlevy presented the city’s work in preparation to spend the...
goldcountrymedia.com
Hot property: Elegance abounds in El Dorado Hills home
This week’s Coldwell Banker featured home is in El Dorado Hills at 2267 Cardiff Circle. The 2,547-square-foot home is now listed for $824,000 by Real Estate Agent Pat Quan of Coldwell Banker. This week’s featured home is a custom one-story home in the Waterford community. Elegant architecture abounds...
