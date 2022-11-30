Read full article on original website
Related
mymotherlode.com
Difficult Driving Conditions Spur Numerous Crashes
Sonora, CA — The icy roads are creating traffic issues in the Mother Lode this morning. The CHP reports that Jamestown Road, near Mt. Brow Road, will be closed for several hours due to a big rig crash. It happened at around 5:30am and is blocking both traffic lanes. No injuries were reported.
krcrtv.com
Redding man arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in Placer County
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Redding man driving a stolen car was arrested following a traffic stop in Placer County. According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), a deputy pulled over 33-year-old Justin Ford, of Redding, in the unincorporated area of Lincoln, just outside of Sacramento. During the...
Three-month-old baby saved by firefighters in Calaveras County
VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. (KTXL) — A 3-month-old baby was saved by firefighters with Calaveras Consolidated Fire on Saturday morning, according to the fire agency. When Engine’s 112 and 113 arrived to Valley Springs they found the three-month-old was not breathing and was blue. One round of CPR was performed by firefighters and the baby was […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Vehicle Crashes Into Diner Injures Four People
Pickup Crashes Into Howe Avenue Diner, Causing Injuries. A vehicle crashed into Mel’s Diner in Sacramento on November 27, causing four injuries, with two people being transported to a hospital. The accident occurred on Howe Avenue when a driver with his wife lost control of their Dodge Ram. The driver said he realized there was a problem with the vehicle once he started the engine. When he did so, he said the pickup jumped, and he couldn’t stop it.
Mountain Democrat
CHP: Propane truck rolls onto oncoming vehicle
Placerville’s California Highway Patrol unit reported no injuries after a propane truck rolled over and hit another vehicle on Grizzly Flat Road near Moonracer Drive in south county Friday afternoon. California Highway Patrol officer Shawn Callaway said the propane truck was headed eastbound on Grizzly Flat Road while the...
citrusheightssentinel.com
Helicopter assists in arrest after driver flees Citrus Heights traffic stop
By Mike Hazlip— A Friday-night police pursuit on Greenback Lane began after a driver fled from officers attempting to conduct a traffic stop of a pickup truck and trailer. Police Sgt. Anthony Boehle told The Sentinel the suspect traveled westbound along Greenback before turning onto Park Oaks Drive. Officers lost the driver for a short time, Boehle said, before the vehicle was spotted just outside Citrus Heights near Park Oaks Drive and Coyle Avenue.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: DUI, trespassing, warrants
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Nov. 22. Dakota Taylor Fitchett, 19, was arrested at 4:09 p.m. on suspicion of an outside felony warrant in the 12500 block of...
goldcountrymedia.com
New Taylor Road traffic signal operating
The newly-installed traffic signal on Taylor Road and the Golfland Sunsplash parking lot entrance in Roseville was activated Nov. 17, according to a city of Roseville press release. The signal is a flashing yellow arrow alerting drivers to yield to oncoming traffic and decrease waiting times for drivers trying to...
Mountain Democrat
At Lake Tahoe: Traffic concerns prompt new highway plan
STATELINE, NEV — The Nevada Department of Transportation will be completing its U.S. 50 Tahoe East Shore Corridor Management Plan at the end of this year and officials say they have found mixed reactions to the proposed concept of reconfiguring three portions of the highway from four to two lanes.
citrusheightssentinel.com
Citrus Heights PD deploying ‘bait’ to nab criminals during holiday season
By Mike Hazlip— Citrus Heights police are getting the word out to would-be thieves that there’s a 24/7 bait program in place to catch criminals during the holidays. Lt. Wesley Herman told The Sentinel in an email Wednesday that the program is designed to deter theft using a wide range of items. The items contain electronic tracking systems and can be deployed in various locations, he said. Police have also deployed bait vehicles to deter vehicle theft.
Winter Storm: Schools closed in El Dorado County due to ice, snow
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Some schools in El Dorado County announced closures Friday morning as snow continues to impact roads.
mymotherlode.com
More Details Released On High Speed Chase Arrest
Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office has released more information about Tuesday evening’s high-speed chase arrest of 35-year-old Ryan Scott Bonnett of Reno, Nevada. We reported earlier that Bonnett was spotted in a stolen vehicle and eventually arrested near Peaceful Oak Road. The Sheriff’s Office...
11-year-old hit by car in front of Carmichael school
CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — Crews from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department are responding to a vehicle collision involving an 11-year-old near Winston Churchill Middle School. Metro confirmed that the 11-year-old is suffering from minor to moderate injuries, but has yet to say if it will be transporting the child to an area hospital. The incident […]
KCRA.com
'Someone knows something': Sacramento family in mourning after 20-year-old dies of fentanyl poisoning
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One Sacramento family is now mourning the loss of their daughter after an accidental fentanyl poisoning. "I'm just sitting here thinking 'not my child, this is my child we’re having these services and candlelights for.' It just hurts a lot," Owen Newman Jr. said. Twenty-year-old...
KCRA.com
Northern California weekend forecast: Timeline for more Valley rain and Sierra snow
Northern California has a slow-moving weather system moving in over the weekend and bringing more rain and snow. Here's what our weather team says you can expect. Saturday's weather system has arrived and rain will get steadier in the afternoon and into the evening in the Valley. (Video above: 8...
goldcountrymedia.com
Vandals strike holiday promenade on Sutter Street
Businesses in Folsom’s Historic District are feeling as if they were paid an early visit by The Grinch last week after vandals struck several areas of holiday decorations and lights on Sutter Street in the late night hours more than once over the last several days. Known as the...
KCRA.com
Rancho Cordova man dies days after machete attack, Sacramento sheriff says
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A 60-year-old Rancho Cordova man who was hit in the head with a machete earlier this week has died, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said on Friday. The victim, a longtime resident in the area, was riding his electric bicycle Monday evening when a man...
Safeway and gas station planned for shopping center in West Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new grocery store and a gas station could be making their way to West Roseville, based on documents filed with the city. The marketplace will be located at the northeast corner of Pleasant Grove Boulevard and Fiddyment Road. The 76,000-square-foot shopping center will include a Safeway as the anchor of the center, along with a gas station with 16 pumps. There will also be about 14,000 square feet of several other shops and a drive-thru.
boatingindustry.com
Tommy’s Boats acquires Larson Marine
Tommy’s Boats and Larson Marine signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Larson Marine, a Malibu/Axis dealer with locations in Rancho Cordova and Stockton, Calif. Larson Marine also serves the Sacramento, San Jose, Lake Tahoe, Pleasanton and Silicon Valley regions as a Bennington Pontoon dealership. “Larson Marine is...
citrusheightssentinel.com
Citrus Heights man ID’d as victim in fatal Land Park shooting
Sentinel staff report– — A 37-year-old man who was killed in a shooting near Sacramento City College the day after Thanksgiving has been identified by the coroner’s office. The Nov. 25 shooting left Joshua Benjamin Gunderson with a fatal gunshot wound after police said he was shot...
Comments / 0