CITRUS HEIGHTS — Big Lots is raising big concerns in Citrus Heights as word got out that the store is closing up shop."What's going to fill the spot? It's just going to go downhill from here, I guess," said Todd Chapman.Chapman shops there every week, but his last visit got him so upset he posted about it on Nextdoor and received dozens of responses. Chapman said an employee told him the growing homeless population in the parking lot, coupled with rampant shoplifting, is forcing them to shut down."She said theft is just out of control. People are filling...

CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO