Beckley, WV

WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man arrested in Fayette County shooting

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS)– An arrest was made in connection to a November 2022 homicide investigation in Fayette County. According to Sheriff Mike Fridley with Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, 20-year-old Kayce Simms was arrested in connection to a homicide that occurred at Mountainair Mobile Home Park on Sunday, November 20, 2022. Warrants were issued on […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man charged with murder in shooting

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested Friday and charged in connection with the shooting death of a man late last month in Glen Jean, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said. Kayce R. Simms, 20, of Mount Hope, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

UPDATE: Suspect identified that was shot and killed by police in Mercer County

UPDATE: PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia State Police fatally shot a suspect in an Amber Alert, authorities said Friday. Police were alerted by Louisiana authorities to be on the lookout for a suspect who was wanted on charges of murder and child abduction, a statement from state police said. Authorities located him on Interstate 77 in Mercer County and when they approached the vehicle, the man fired at officers, the statement said. One trooper returned fire and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Man wanted in Louisiana murder shot and killed on WV Turnpike

CAMP CREEK, W.Va. — A Louisiana man wanted in connection with his girlfriend’s shooting death and abduction of the couple’s 6-month-old child in Baton Rouge, Louisiana was shot and killed by West Virginia State Police along the West Virginia Turnpike Friday morning. The Advocate newspaper reported Napoleon...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WSAZ

Missing Persons Alert issued for woman

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A missing person alert was issued Saturday for a woman with health conditions who’s missing from Huntington, according to West Virginia State Police. Troopers say Amanda Carter Gillenwall,33, has been diagnosed with Bipolar and Schizophrenia. WV State Police said she was last seen on Monday,...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNS

Two dead after motor vehicle accident in Mercer County

BRAMWELL, WV (WVNS)– A motor vehicle accident in Bramwell on Saturday, December 3, 2022, kills two people. According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, the call came in around 4:24 pm to a motor vehicle accident on Simmons River Road and Suit Road. First responders were given information about a single vehicle which ran off […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Huntington police investigating after woman was shot early Friday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 11:48 a.m. 12/02/22. Huntington police said they were continuing to investigate a shooting after a vehicle crashed and officers discovered that a woman who was in the vehicle had been shot in the leg. Police said in a news release Friday that they saw...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Life in prison for man who killed KJ Taylor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit says the best way to protect society from Dekotis Thomas is to remove him from society. Tabit sentenced Thomas, 21, to life in prison without parole Friday for the April 2021 shooting death of Capital High School senior KJ Taylor.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman charged with attempted murder in West Virginia stabbing

UPDATE: (11 A.M. Dec. 2, 2022) – Authorities have identified a woman accused of stabbing a man in the neck on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. According to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office, Ashley Harlow, 30, of Summersville, West Virginia, was arrested on charges of malicious wounding and attempted murder in connection to the stabbing that […]
CRAIGSVILLE, WV
WSAZ

Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - Dec 3

Heritage Farm Christmas Village gets in the spirit of the season. Heritage Farm Christmas Village gets in the spirit of the season. Man convicted of murdering high school student sentenced to life in prison. Updated: 17 hours ago. Man convicted of murdering high school student sentenced to life in prison.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

5 departments respond to West Virginia apartment fire

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews from two counties responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Boone County this morning. According to Boone County dispatchers, the call came in around 7 a.m. regarding a fire at the at the Coal River Apartments complex in Bloomingrose, West Virginia. Dispatchers say the apartments caught […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV

