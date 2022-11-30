Read full article on original website
Woman accused of orchestrating 2019 Huntington murder among grand jury indictments Friday
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Multiple people were indicted by a Cabell County Grand Jury on Friday, including a woman accused of orchestrating a 2019 murder over stolen drugs, court officials said. Chrysilla Rose Gundy, 30, of Huntington was indicted on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the...
West Virginia man arrested in Fayette County shooting
MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS)– An arrest was made in connection to a November 2022 homicide investigation in Fayette County. According to Sheriff Mike Fridley with Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, 20-year-old Kayce Simms was arrested in connection to a homicide that occurred at Mountainair Mobile Home Park on Sunday, November 20, 2022. Warrants were issued on […]
Man charged with murder in shooting
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested Friday and charged in connection with the shooting death of a man late last month in Glen Jean, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said. Kayce R. Simms, 20, of Mount Hope, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of...
UPDATE: Suspect identified that was shot and killed by police in Mercer County
UPDATE: PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia State Police fatally shot a suspect in an Amber Alert, authorities said Friday. Police were alerted by Louisiana authorities to be on the lookout for a suspect who was wanted on charges of murder and child abduction, a statement from state police said. Authorities located him on Interstate 77 in Mercer County and when they approached the vehicle, the man fired at officers, the statement said. One trooper returned fire and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Man wanted in Louisiana murder shot and killed on WV Turnpike
CAMP CREEK, W.Va. — A Louisiana man wanted in connection with his girlfriend’s shooting death and abduction of the couple’s 6-month-old child in Baton Rouge, Louisiana was shot and killed by West Virginia State Police along the West Virginia Turnpike Friday morning. The Advocate newspaper reported Napoleon...
Louisiana man dead after officer involved shooting on I-77 in Mercer County
UPDATE: Friday, December 2, 2022 @ 3 PM | CAMP CREEK, WV (WVNS) — According to information given to 59News sister station BRProud from the Baton Rouge Police Department, the man who was shot and killed on I-77 was a suspect in a Louisiana murder case. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Napoleon Crane, […]
Missing Persons Alert issued for woman
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A missing person alert was issued Saturday for a woman with health conditions who’s missing from Huntington, according to West Virginia State Police. Troopers say Amanda Carter Gillenwall,33, has been diagnosed with Bipolar and Schizophrenia. WV State Police said she was last seen on Monday,...
Nicholas County woman accused of stabbing man in neck with steak knife
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nicholas County deputies released the name of the woman who faces charges after she was accused of stabbing a man in the neck with a steak knife. Ashley Nicole Harlow, 30, of Summersville was charged with malicious wounding and attempted murder Thursday after she...
Information wanted on attempted theft of excavator in Mingo County, West Virginia
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding the person or group of people who attempted to steal an excavator from Taywood Road in Mingo County. Deputies say this happened between 10 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday. They say they believe the individual or […]
Two dead after motor vehicle accident in Mercer County
BRAMWELL, WV (WVNS)– A motor vehicle accident in Bramwell on Saturday, December 3, 2022, kills two people. According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, the call came in around 4:24 pm to a motor vehicle accident on Simmons River Road and Suit Road. First responders were given information about a single vehicle which ran off […]
Huntington police investigating after woman was shot early Friday
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 11:48 a.m. 12/02/22. Huntington police said they were continuing to investigate a shooting after a vehicle crashed and officers discovered that a woman who was in the vehicle had been shot in the leg. Police said in a news release Friday that they saw...
Former Huntington, West Virginia council member convicted of malicious wounding
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A former Huntington Council member was convicted Thursday on charges in connection to a 2019 shooting. According to the Cabell County Circuit Clerk’s office, Tom McCallister, of Huntington, was convicted Dec. 1, 2022, on one count of malicious wounding and one count of “use or presentment of a firearm during the […]
Life in prison for man who killed KJ Taylor
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit says the best way to protect society from Dekotis Thomas is to remove him from society. Tabit sentenced Thomas, 21, to life in prison without parole Friday for the April 2021 shooting death of Capital High School senior KJ Taylor.
Woman charged with attempted murder in West Virginia stabbing
UPDATE: (11 A.M. Dec. 2, 2022) – Authorities have identified a woman accused of stabbing a man in the neck on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. According to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office, Ashley Harlow, 30, of Summersville, West Virginia, was arrested on charges of malicious wounding and attempted murder in connection to the stabbing that […]
Thomas sentenced to life in prison in West Virginia murder of ‘KJ’ Taylor
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The man accused of two murders in Charleston has been sentenced in the 2021 fatal shooting of an 18-year-old high school student. Dekotis Thomas, 20, was sentenced to life without mercy for first-degree murder on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Thomas took a plea deal in August on the first-degree murder charge […]
Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - Dec 3
Heritage Farm Christmas Village gets in the spirit of the season. Heritage Farm Christmas Village gets in the spirit of the season. Man convicted of murdering high school student sentenced to life in prison. Updated: 17 hours ago. Man convicted of murdering high school student sentenced to life in prison.
Prosecutor: Charleston murder case where 72-year-old woman killed was 'fueled by jealousy'
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — New details were revealed in court Thursday during an arraignment hearing for a man accused of murdering a woman in Kanawha City earlier this year. Vestal Harper, 76, of Charleston was recently indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of Nancy Belcher,...
5 departments respond to West Virginia apartment fire
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews from two counties responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Boone County this morning. According to Boone County dispatchers, the call came in around 7 a.m. regarding a fire at the at the Coal River Apartments complex in Bloomingrose, West Virginia. Dispatchers say the apartments caught […]
Home of former Virginia trooper accused of killing California family searched
Police executed a search warrant at the Southwest Virginia home of a former state trooper who police in Southern California say deceived a teenager into an online relationship.
Windows blacked out at home of deputy accused of ‘catfishing’ murders
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A man hired as a local deputy who is accused of killing three people in California after “catfishing” a teenage girl had recently purchased a home in Southwest Virginia – and appears to have blacked out its windows. Smyth County property records show that Austin Lee Edwards, a former Virginia […]
