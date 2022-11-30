Read full article on original website
Mountain Democrat
Lolo’s show has heart and soul
GRASS VALLEY — The Center for the Arts continues the Lolo’s Lounge series Dec. 4 in the Marisa Funk Theater. Jamal Walker joins Lorraine “Lolo” Gervais as her special guest for a final 2022 Lolo’s Lounge Cabaret Show. The two friends have sung together many times through the years (including at The Center for the Arts) and share a love of all things with heart and soul and a bluesy R&B groove to match.
Mountain Democrat
Camino artist opens his home studio
Whether an old ramshackle homestead, the calm solitude of a mountain lake or the distant vista of a snow-clad mountain, British artist and Camino resident David Yapp enjoys capturing in paint the feeling of awe at a beautiful scene when first encountered. The Sierra foothills and mountains provide Yapp with...
KOLO TV Reno
Experience “Christmas Wonderland” at the Eldorado
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Here’s an opportunity to get into the holiday spirit. “Christmas Wonderland” is back at the Eldorado Showroom. From singing let it snow, waltzing around the Rockefeller Christmas tree, to actual figure skating on the stage, the Christmas Wonderland performers are providing holiday cheer and then some.
Mountain Democrat
Cantare Chorale performances spread holiday joy
Cantare Chorale of the Sierra Foothills presents the Christmas in Our Town concert series featuring some of the season’s most loved Christmas songs. The Christ child, bells, carols, reindeer and more take their place in these rich and varied 60-minute choral concerts. Dec. 3: Cantare Chorale of the Sierra...
rosevilletoday.com
Heavenly Snow and Winter Fun at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe
Lake Tahoe Ski Season and Winter Fun kicks into high gear. South Lake Tahoe, Calif.- It’s beginning to look a lot like… SKI SEASON! Hard Rock Lake Tahoe, located within the heart of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, is perfectly positioned right next to the slopes of Heavenly Ski Resort, which is currently covered with fresh powder after the first heavy snowstorm of the season. Now is the perfect time to pack up the skis and snowboards, and head to Hard Rock Lake Tahoe for the perfect winter weekend.
The Daily 12-02-22 ‘World’s most valuable’ pants may fetch over $1M at auction
For more than 100 years, the SS Central America sat at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. In the late 1980s, a private exploration group helmed by Tommy Gregory Thompson finally located its watery grave. The aftermath was a legal mess — though Thompson claimed ownership, several dozen insurance companies came forward to claim the goods and gold found in the wreckage. Thompson would later go into hiding, dogged by lawsuits alleging ownership of the priceless treasures still intact. Some of the treasures ended up in the hands of the California Gold Marketing Group, which is auctioning off hundreds of salvaged items in Reno, Nevada, on Dec. 3. The most eye-catching is perhaps “the earliest known pair of five-button fly, heavy-duty work pants believed made by or for Levi Strauss.”
nevadabusiness.com
Celebrate the Holidays With Chef Charlie Palmer at Grand Sierra Resort
RENO, Nev. – Reno’s only celebrity chef-owned restaurant, Charlie Palmer Steak Reno at Grand Sierra Resort (GSR), is excited to invite guests to celebrate the holidays with a festive five course dinner and wine pairing on Thursday, Dec. 8 starting at 6 p.m. Guests will begin the night...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Northern Lights returns this weekend to Crystal Bay, Incline Village
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Northern Lights festival has returned to Incline Village and Crystal Bay, with an official tree-lighting kick off and day of events beginning Saturday, Dec. 3. The day will begin with a Sip and Snack at the Country Club Center with opportunity to try tasty...
KOLO TV Reno
Festival of Winter Lights returns to South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The second annual Festival of Winter Lights will be returning to South Lake Tahoe next weekend. The outdoor market style event will be held in the parking lot of the Lake Tahoe Historical Museum on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Mountain Democrat
In The Know: Dec. 2
The Cameron Park Community Services District hosts its annual tree lighting, beginning at 4:30 p.m. at Christa McAuliffe Park, 2400 Merrychase Drive in Cameron Park. Imagination Theater presents “A Christmas Carol” Dec. 2-21. For tickets and more information visit itplacerville.org. Musician Ed Wilson will perform at Citizen Vine...
KOLO TV Reno
Fernley boy to be honored in Christmas parade
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Lucas Walker is being honored as the Grand Marshal of the Fernley Christmas Parade. Lucas was diagnosed with Leukemia in September. He was also recently surprised by Waste Management, who met Lucas at a recent Trunk or Treat. “He was dressed as a waste management employee...
2news.com
New Stateline Event Center to be Named 'Tahoe Blue Center'
We're learning the new event center being built in Stateline will now be named the 'Tahoe Blue Center.'. The center's name comes from a multi-year deal with Tahoe Blue Vodka. In addition to securing naming rights to the center, Tahoe Blue Vodka’s agreement includes prominent exterior and interior signage and a commitment to sustainable efforts inside the Tahoe Blue Center. This is the first naming rights sponsorship for Tahoe Blue Vodka.
SFist
Huge Booty of Sunken SF Gold Rush Treasure To Be Auctioned Off Saturday in Reno
The S.S. Central America sunk in 1857, and 425 people did not make it off alive. But their artifacts have been recovered, and will be up for auction at a Saturday antiquities event in Reno. When the steamer boat S.S. Central America left San Francisco for Panama in 1857, it...
nevadabusiness.com
Elevation Entertainment Plans for New Resort Casino in Reno
California-based Elevation Entertainment has submitted plans to the City of Reno for the prospective development of a new resort casino experience. The new entertainment destination, currently coined Firecreek Crossing Resort-Casino, is intended to expand accommodations and lodging options for tourism and business travel given its close proximity to the Reno Sparks Convention Center, while also adding high-end entertainment and gaming options in the area.
Two feet of snow falls in the Sierra this week with more coming Saturday
The second of back-to-back winter storms was making its way Friday toward the Sierra Nevada, where up to 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow already has fallen on the mountains around Lake Tahoe — much to the delight of area ski resorts.Mountain highways reopened under sunny skies Friday and classes resumed two hours late at schools around the lake where they were closed on Thursday.A winter storm warning expired at 4 a.m. Friday but a new one goes into effect at 4 a.m. Saturday into Monday morning for most of the Sierra from south of Yosemite National Park to north...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Snowstorms to unlock more terrain at Tahoe ski resorts
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The storms kicking off December will help unlock more terrain at Lake Tahoe ski resorts. Multiple feet of snow could fall by Monday morning from two separate storms and Heavenly Mountain Resort is eyeing opening several new trails and lifts this weekend. A combination...
Ely Daily Times
Michael Pierre Etcheverry
Michael Pierre Etcheverry passed away at the age of 70 in Reno, Nevada on October 20th, 2022. He was born in Ely, Nevada to Albert and Carolyn “Dee” (Thomas) Etcheverry on August 17, 1952. As a Native Nevadan, Michael grew up enjoying hunting and fishing in White Pine...
Mountain Democrat
Lida Mae Cate
Lida Mae Cate was born left handed on April 18, 1925 in Youngstown, Ohio. She passed away peacefully on Nov. 16, in El Dorado Hills, Calif. She was 97 years young and until a recent illness lived in her own home that she loved. She is survived by her son David (Nancy) and her daughter Gayl (Steve), her “favorite” sister Ruth, as well as 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Stateline gaming win best in a decade
STATELINE, Nev. — It’s no surprise that Stateline casinos win was up nearly $30 million since July 1. Last year’s Caldor Fire evacuation in September and the 2020 coronavirus hangover both made a dent in the casinos take over the last two years. But buoyed by decent...
KOLO TV Reno
Public invited to downtown Reno tree lighting
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno and Downtown Reno Partnership are inviting the public to attend a Christmas tree lighting ceremony. The event will start on Dec. 7 at 5:00 p.m. at the Reno City Plaza. First Street between Virginia Street and University Way will be closed from...
