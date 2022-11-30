FOLSOM — “Holiday in the Hills” brings its holiday cheer to historical Folsom for the 17th year. The show comes to the Sutter Street Theatre stage, opening Dec. 2. This musical takes place in the late 1880s on Sutter Street, where the residents of Folsom and surrounding areas have gotten together to celebrate the holidays. A lot of research went into the people and places that were here in the late 1800s, give or take a year or two, and everyone audience members see was an actual resident or visitor to Folsom at that time of year.

