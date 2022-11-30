ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

wtva.com

No West Point students hurt in overnight band bus accident

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) — A car crashed into the back of one of the charter buses carrying the West Point High School band overnight, but no one on the bus was hurt. School district Superintendent Dr. Jermaine Taylor says the accident happened around 1 a.m. Saturday south of Macon on Highway 45.
WEST POINT, MS
wtva.com

Car crashed into Sulligent store, four people taken to hospitals

SULLIGENT, Ala. (WTVA) - A car crashed into a store in Sulligent, sending four people to various hospitals. The accident happened at approximately 10 a.m. Friday at Jack Rabbit Slim’s along Highway 278. Police said a woman accidentally crashed into the front of the store. Medics transported some victims...
SULLIGENT, AL
wtva.com

Molestation arrest made in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A 68-year-old man faces child sex crimes in Tupelo. According to the Tupelo Police Department, officers responded in November to the emergency room after receiving a child molestation report. The investigation led to the Dec. 1 arrest of William Young of Tupelo. He is charged with...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Pedestrian killed in Columbus identified

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County’s coroner has identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed late Monday night, Nov. 28. Coroner Greg Merchant identifed the victim as Derrick Seals, 58, of Columbus. Seals was walking his dog when a vehicle struck him on Seventh Avenue North, the coroner...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Lee County man killed in wreck near Sulligent

SULLIGENT, Ala. (WTVA) - A wreck Friday afternoon in Alabama killed a Belden, Mississippi, man. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) identifed the victim as John Reece, 27. The wreck happened on Alabama Highway 17 about a mile north of Sulligent. According to troopers, Reece was driving a Mack truck...
SULLIGENT, AL
wtva.com

Small aircraft crash landed in Monroe County

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A small aircraft crash landed on Highway 45 in Monroe County Thursday morning. This happened on the north side of Aberdeen. The pilot was not injured. He did not wish to be named but said he’s from North Carolina. According to Aberdeen Police, the pilot...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus police search for driver in overnight hit and run

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus police say a man is dead after being struck by a dark or black colored car. Police say a middle-aged man was walking east on 7th Avenue North near 21st Street North around 11:49 Monday night. Police worked overnight on the case gathering evidence and retrieving...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Storm cleanup underway in Lowndes County

STEENS, Miss. (WTVA) - Storm cleanup is underway in Lowndes County following Tuesday’s tornado. WTVA reporter Ethan Foster spoke with the county’s road manager about the process. Watch the story in the video above.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Federal charges dismissed following death of Cory Patterson

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Federal charges have been dismissed against Cory Patterson who recently died in federal custody. The government filed a motion to dismiss the federal indictment on Nov. 28. The motion was granted the following day. Patterson was accused of stealing a small plane from the Tupelo Regional...
TUPELO, MS
FireRescue1

Photos: Deadly storms destroy Miss. fire station

CALEDONIA, Miss. — Tornadoes caused havoc in Mississippi and Alabama on Tuesday, and the deadly storms continued Wednesday. A fire station in Caledonia, Miss., was destroyed along with a grocery store and a house, the Associated Press reported. Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency Director Cindy Lawrence told WTVA-TV that...
CALEDONIA, MS
WJTV 12

Human remains found in Lee County woods

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after human remains were found in woods. The remains were found in the Saltillo area on Sunday, November 21. According to Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson, deputies received a call about human remains being found while a person was walking in […]
LEE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus woman accused of intimidating witness, denied bond

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus woman is accused of intimidating a witness. 46-year-old Rebecca Bumgardner was recently indicted on the sale of methamphetamine. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the most recent arrest is related to the indictment. Bumgardner was denied bond on the intimidating a witness charge. She remains...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

EF-2 tornado swept through Lowndes County

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WTVA) - Storms Tuesday evening left behind significant damage in Lowndes County. One storm destroyed a fire station on Caledonia Steens Road. An on-site tornado siren was also damaged. Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Neil Austin said the damage to the station is beyond saving. The county plans to...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Lowndes County EMA works to get rain tarps for damaged roofs

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The recovery stage from Tuesday night’s storm continues. With rain expected in the forecast, the Lowndes County EMA wants to make sure homeowners are dry. A request was made to the state to receive large tarps to cover people’s roofs. The local...

