wtva.com
No West Point students hurt in overnight band bus accident
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) — A car crashed into the back of one of the charter buses carrying the West Point High School band overnight, but no one on the bus was hurt. School district Superintendent Dr. Jermaine Taylor says the accident happened around 1 a.m. Saturday south of Macon on Highway 45.
wtva.com
Car crashed into Sulligent store, four people taken to hospitals
SULLIGENT, Ala. (WTVA) - A car crashed into a store in Sulligent, sending four people to various hospitals. The accident happened at approximately 10 a.m. Friday at Jack Rabbit Slim’s along Highway 278. Police said a woman accidentally crashed into the front of the store. Medics transported some victims...
wtva.com
Molestation arrest made in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A 68-year-old man faces child sex crimes in Tupelo. According to the Tupelo Police Department, officers responded in November to the emergency room after receiving a child molestation report. The investigation led to the Dec. 1 arrest of William Young of Tupelo. He is charged with...
wtva.com
Pedestrian killed in Columbus identified
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County’s coroner has identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed late Monday night, Nov. 28. Coroner Greg Merchant identifed the victim as Derrick Seals, 58, of Columbus. Seals was walking his dog when a vehicle struck him on Seventh Avenue North, the coroner...
wtva.com
Brother and sister lose homes in Lowndes County twister
Brother and sister lose homes in Lowndes County twister. A storm destroyed Richard White's mobile home 11 years ago. He lost his second mobile home Tuesday when a tornado ripped through his neighborhood.
wtva.com
Lee County man killed in wreck near Sulligent
SULLIGENT, Ala. (WTVA) - A wreck Friday afternoon in Alabama killed a Belden, Mississippi, man. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) identifed the victim as John Reece, 27. The wreck happened on Alabama Highway 17 about a mile north of Sulligent. According to troopers, Reece was driving a Mack truck...
wtva.com
Small aircraft crash landed in Monroe County
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A small aircraft crash landed on Highway 45 in Monroe County Thursday morning. This happened on the north side of Aberdeen. The pilot was not injured. He did not wish to be named but said he’s from North Carolina. According to Aberdeen Police, the pilot...
wcbi.com
wcbi.com
Maben woman’s home destroyed in fire; Eupora police gathering donations
MABEN, Miss. (WCBI) – A Eupora police officer’s mother tragically lost her home in a house fire last night. Eupora Mayor Blake Mcmullan posted this photo on Facebook of a home engulfed in flames. The home which was in Maben belonged to Tina Graham, mother of Miguel Graham.
wtva.com
Storm cleanup underway in Lowndes County
STEENS, Miss. (WTVA) - Storm cleanup is underway in Lowndes County following Tuesday’s tornado. WTVA reporter Ethan Foster spoke with the county’s road manager about the process. Watch the story in the video above.
wtva.com
Federal charges dismissed following death of Cory Patterson
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Federal charges have been dismissed against Cory Patterson who recently died in federal custody. The government filed a motion to dismiss the federal indictment on Nov. 28. The motion was granted the following day. Patterson was accused of stealing a small plane from the Tupelo Regional...
FireRescue1
Photos: Deadly storms destroy Miss. fire station
CALEDONIA, Miss. — Tornadoes caused havoc in Mississippi and Alabama on Tuesday, and the deadly storms continued Wednesday. A fire station in Caledonia, Miss., was destroyed along with a grocery store and a house, the Associated Press reported. Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency Director Cindy Lawrence told WTVA-TV that...
wcbi.com
Calhoun County man already charged with rape now faces more charges
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County man already charged with rape is facing more trouble with the law. Last month, Roger Armstrong was charged with two counts of aggravated rape. Calhoun County investigators have now charged him with the enticement of a child and two counts of...
Investigation launched after person walking in Mississippi woods discovers human remains
Human remains found in Lee County woods
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after human remains were found in woods. The remains were found in the Saltillo area on Sunday, November 21. According to Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson, deputies received a call about human remains being found while a person was walking in […]
wcbi.com
Columbus woman accused of intimidating witness, denied bond
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus woman is accused of intimidating a witness. 46-year-old Rebecca Bumgardner was recently indicted on the sale of methamphetamine. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the most recent arrest is related to the indictment. Bumgardner was denied bond on the intimidating a witness charge. She remains...
Pilot of experimental aircraft forced to make emergency landing on Mississippi highway
A North Carolina pilot flying an experimental airplane was forced to make an emergency landing on a Mississippi highway Thursday. WCBI in Columbus reports that the experimental plane made an unexpected landing on Highway 45 north of Aberdeen shortly before 11 a.m. Police did not release the identity of the...
wtva.com
EF-2 tornado swept through Lowndes County
CALEDONIA, Miss. (WTVA) - Storms Tuesday evening left behind significant damage in Lowndes County. One storm destroyed a fire station on Caledonia Steens Road. An on-site tornado siren was also damaged. Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Neil Austin said the damage to the station is beyond saving. The county plans to...
wcbi.com
Lowndes County EMA works to get rain tarps for damaged roofs
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The recovery stage from Tuesday night’s storm continues. With rain expected in the forecast, the Lowndes County EMA wants to make sure homeowners are dry. A request was made to the state to receive large tarps to cover people’s roofs. The local...
