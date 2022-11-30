Read full article on original website
Related
College Football Playoff prediction after TCU loses Big 12 title game
For the second time this week, a favorite in a conference title game went down after TCU dropped the Big 12 Championship Game to Kansas State in overtime. Where does that leave matters in the College Football Playoff race? That, a day after USC lost a stunner to Utah in the Pac-12 title bout, ...
Ohio State and 2 other teams that benefit most from USC’s loss to Utah
Well, it happened again. The Pac-12, which has not had a team make the College Football Playoff since 2016, cannibalized itself once again and ended its playoff hopes. This might be the most heartbreaking instance of said trend, given how close the conference was to break it. No. 4 USC entered Friday night’s Pac-12 Championship […] The post Ohio State and 2 other teams that benefit most from USC’s loss to Utah appeared first on ClutchPoints.
USC football: 3 people most to blame for Pac-12 title game loss to Utah
USC football entered Friday night’s Pac-12 Championship Game just needing to win to punch a ticket to the College Football Playoff. The Trojans were riding back-to-back wins over rivals UCLA and Notre Dame, and had won five straight games to finish the season 11-1. It seemed like fate that the Trojans would win and assert […] The post USC football: 3 people most to blame for Pac-12 title game loss to Utah appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham’s 4-word message to Ryan Day, Ohio State after beating USC
It’s never too late for a massive shakeup in the college football world. As the 2022 season is coming to a close, the Utah football team found a way to deliver one more shocker to their rivals USC. A 47 – 24 decimation of the Trojans might have cost USC a spot at the College Football Playoff in favor of Ohio State.
Ohio State football star Marvin Harrison Jr’s 2-word reaction to Utah’s win over USC
The Buckeyes are alive! Heading into the final week of the college football season, Ohio State’s playoff hopes were dying. They were ranked fifth in the country, just below USC. However, in a magical final twist to the season, the Utah Utes pulled off a stunning upset of the Trojans, putting the latter’s playoff hopes in jeopardy.
USC football coach Lincoln Riley’s shocking admission on Caleb Williams injury
USC football star Caleb Williams had a painful night physically and emotionally after their tough loss to the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 championship game. Not only did the USC Trojans got blown out by the Utes 47-24, but Williams suffered multiple injuries in the contest. In the first quarter, he hurt the pinky finger on his throwing hand after a big run. In fact, his hand was bleeding as photos and videos from the game show a laceration on his pinky finger.
Big Ten commissioner doubles down on Ohio State College Football Playoff take
Ohio State football is hoping to make the playoffs. They’ve enjoyed a successful 2022 season with the exception of last week’s home defeat at the hands of rival Michigan. But is there still hope for their College Football Playoff chances? Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren got brutally honest on the Buckeyes CFP odds, per Ralph D. Russo.
Fireworks spark at arraignment for 5 Spartans players after Michigan tunnel incident
Five Michigan State football players were arraigned to Michigan’s 15th Judicial District Court on misdemeanor assault charges, according to a Friday report from the Detroit News, one less than originally charged after an incident occurred in a Michigan Stadium tunnel. All five Michigan State players, including sophomore linebacker Itayvion...
Deion Sanders set to arrive in Colorado after Jackson State’s SWAC title game
Deion Sanders is expected to accept Colorado football’s head coaching job following Jackson State’s SWAC title game, per Sports Illustrated. It should be noted that nothing is official as of yet. But there is a strong chance that Colorado will have their new head coach sooner rather than later. Jackson State football enjoyed a tremendous […] The post Deion Sanders set to arrive in Colorado after Jackson State’s SWAC title game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEC commissioner reveals opinion on Alabama, Tennessee, LSU’s College Football Playoff chances
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey recently said that Tennessee and Alabama football deserve College Football Playoff consideration. He added that LSU also should merit consideration if they defeat Georgia, per Ross Dellenger. “I look at the rigor of our league, and we have teams ranked No. 6 and No. 7 that...
South Florida hires Tennessee coordinator Golesh as new coach
Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh, who orchestrated one of the country's most dynamic offenses this season, has agreed to a deal to become the next head coach at South Florida, sources told ESPN's Chris Low Saturday night, confirming reports.
Ball State football’s Carson Steele, one of nation’s leading rushers, makes shocking transfer portal move
Ball State Cardinals running back Carson Steele has made a huge decision for his college football future, opting to enter the transfer portal. Steele posted a statement on his Twitter account on Saturday, revealing the news. In a statement, Steele said. “I want to thank Ball State for taking a chance on me when no […] The post Ball State football’s Carson Steele, one of nation’s leading rushers, makes shocking transfer portal move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ex-Alabama star puts LSU on notice with Bulldogs warning before SEC title game
Jayden Daniels will almost surely be playing at less than 100 percent in Saturday’s SEC Championship game. As one conference veteran sees it, though, the LSU quarterback’s balky ankle is only the start of his team’s likely problems against undefeated and top-ranked Georgia. Former Alabama star and...
Brian Kelly sounds off on unreal first season with Tigers after loss to Georgia
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers had the opportunity to send shockwaves across the college football world Saturday, but they failed to overcome the world-beating Georgia Bulldogs in a 50-30 loss in the SEC Championship Game. If anything, LSU football managed to put the most points on the board than any of the other teams […] The post Brian Kelly sounds off on unreal first season with Tigers after loss to Georgia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Box score: Memphis 68, Ole Miss 57
NCAA men’s basketball box score for the University of Memphis Tigers game against the Ole Miss Rebels at FedExForum in Memphis.
Stetson Bennett, Bulldogs blow out LSU for record guaranteed to last forever
The Georgia Bulldogs are SEC champions again after dismantling the LSU Tigers Saturday in the conference title game, 50-30. Stetson Bennett and Georgia football looked just as untouchable in that game as they have been the entire season, so far. With that victory, the 2022 Bulldogs have also become the first team in program history […] The post Stetson Bennett, Bulldogs blow out LSU for record guaranteed to last forever appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TCU’s Big 12 Championship upset loss to Kansas State sends Twitter into frenzy
In one of the most thrilling games of the college football season so far, the Kansas State Wildcats prevailed over the TCU Horned Frogs by a 31-28 score on Saturday to claim their first Big 12 title since 2012. The Wildcats had multiple keen contributors on offense in this conference matchup, from Will Howard throwing […] The post TCU’s Big 12 Championship upset loss to Kansas State sends Twitter into frenzy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
College Basketball Odds: Boston College vs Duke prediction, odds and pick — 12/3/2022
The Boston College Eagles take on the Duke Blue Devils. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Boston College Duke prediction and pick. Duke has had an eventful, up-and-down season under new coach Jon Scheyer, who is taking the reins from Mike Krzyzewski. You knew this would not be an easy transition for […] The post College Basketball Odds: Boston College vs Duke prediction, odds and pick — 12/3/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ohio State HC Ryan Day’s epic message on College Football Playoff opportunity after USC loss
Ryan Day and Ohio State’s College Football Playoff hopes are still alive, thanks to the USC Trojans’ loss to Utah. And the moment is clearly not lost on Day, who knows what the Buckeyes need to do now. The Ohio State football head coach delivered this epic message to his team, per Bill Rabinowitz of […] The post Ohio State HC Ryan Day’s epic message on College Football Playoff opportunity after USC loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WNBA should set championship celebration precedent following Kelsey Plum’s criticism
When the WNBA released its schedule for the 2023 season, the Las Vegas Aces weren’t thrilled when they found out they would be starting the year on the road. They had just won the first professional sports championship in the city’s history and thought they would be able to close last year’s chapter with their […] The post WNBA should set championship celebration precedent following Kelsey Plum’s criticism appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
209K+
Followers
123K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0