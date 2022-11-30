Read full article on original website
q95fm.net
Randy W. Madan
Randy W. Madan, Sr., age 67 of Whitehouse, Kentucky passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022 at the Parkview Healthcare Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Born August 8, 1955 in Jackson, Michigan to the late Edmond E. Madan, Sr. and Alice Elizabeth Royce Stockdale. Funeral services will be held 12:00pm Wednesday, December...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – NOVEMBER 11-30, 2022
SEPARATELY, THREE (3) LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN ANOTHER COUNTY JURISDICTION (ONE(1) IN CARTER COUNTY, ONE IN PIKE COUNTY, & ONE (1) IN JOHNSON COUNTY). PREVIOUSLY; FROM 12:00 A.M., OCTOBER 26, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., NOVEMBER 10, 2022, (16 DAYS); AT LEAST 158 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED...
q95fm.net
Crystal Lewallen
Crystal Lewallen, age 39 of Hager Hill, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at the Paintsville ARH Hospital. Born June 26, 1983 in Warsaw, Indiana to John Fitzpatrick of Leander, Kentucky and the late Martha Fairchild. Funeral services will be held 11:00am Saturday, December 3, 2022 in the chapel...
q95fm.net
Willie Runyon
Willie Runyon, age 90, of Pikeville, KY., passed from this life, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at his residence. Willie was born in Pikeville, KY., to the late Nathaniel Calvary and Myrtle “Sammons” Runyon, March 27, 1932. The family will accept friends, Thursday, December 1, 2022, from 6:00 PM...
wchstv.com
Woman accused of orchestrating 2019 Huntington murder among grand jury indictments Friday
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Multiple people were indicted by a Cabell County Grand Jury on Friday, including a woman accused of orchestrating a 2019 murder over stolen drugs, court officials said. Chrysilla Rose Gundy, 30, of Huntington was indicted on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the...
q95fm.net
Earl M. Alley
Earl Martin Alley, age 73, of Beauty, KY, passed away December 1, 2022 at Pikeville Medical Center. He was born April 1, 1949 in Beauty, KY to the late Leonard and Stella Justice Alley. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 12 PM in the chapel...
WSAZ
Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - Dec 3
Heritage Farm Christmas Village gets in the spirit of the season. Heritage Farm Christmas Village gets in the spirit of the season. Man convicted of murdering high school student sentenced to life in prison. Updated: 17 hours ago. Man convicted of murdering high school student sentenced to life in prison.
q95fm.net
Charles L. Matney
Charles L. Matney, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, age 79, of Williamson, WV passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022 in the emergency room at the Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center in South Williamson, KY. Born January 2, 1943 in Keen Mountain, VA, he was the son of the late Gus and Leanor Justine (Hunt) Matney.
q95fm.net
Community in Indiana Deliver Supplies to Flood Survivors in Knott County
A group of people from the community of Tippecanoe, Indiana on Thursday are headed to Knott County to help support flood survivors. The group collected donations from their community for those who were displaced in the July floods. The group received donations ranging from food to furniture. A resident of...
wymt.com
Downtown Christmas held in Eastern Ky. town devastated by July flood
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Santa Claus brought all kinds of gifts to Jackson today. In the season of giving, organizers wanted to show how close the people in the community are. “We’ve been through a lot in the last two years, and just anything we can do to try to, especially with our kids, try to bring some type of resemblance of joy and anticipation and just come together as a community,” Jackson Woman’s Club President Lauren Bates said.
wymt.com
Pikeville preparing for ‘bigger, better’ Christmas With a First Responder
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Christmas With a First Responder is only a couple of weeks away and the Pikeville first responders are unpacking more than ever this year. The annual event provides Christmas gifts to kids form all around Pike County, with clothes, toys, and more, paid for by donations and the city’s Community Outreach Program.
Officials break ground on eastern Kentucky prison expansion
When the expansion is complete, Little Sandy Correctional Complex in Elliott County will house 1,882 male inmates and be second-largest state prison in Kentucky, officials said.
thelevisalazer.com
Kentucky State Police Ashland Post 14 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement
ASHLAND, Ky. (December 1, 2022)– The Kentucky State Police (KSP), shland, Post14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
wymt.com
The need for child care continues to grow in Eastern Ky
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a growing issue before the flood, and now Eastern Kentuckians are running out of options. “Working parents need something in their neighborhood, in their community, and maybe somebody they already know that can care for their children,” Becky Stacy, the Executive Director of Appalachian Early Childhood Network, said.
WSAZ
Missing Persons Alert issued for woman
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A missing person alert was issued Saturday for a woman with health conditions who’s missing from Huntington, according to West Virginia State Police. Troopers say Amanda Carter Gillenwall,33, has been diagnosed with Bipolar and Schizophrenia. WV State Police said she was last seen on Monday,...
wymt.com
Sheriff: Person hit and killed by train in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A person was hit and killed by a train in Johnson County Friday evening. Johnson County Sheriff Doug Saylor confirmed the incident happened in the Hager Hill area just after 8 p.m. Officials with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Paintsville Fire Department and West Van...
fox56news.com
Woman indicted for murder in Kentucky crash that killed 8-year-old
A woman has been indicted by a Carter County Grand Jury on charges, including murder, in connection to a fatal crash that happened in 2021 in Kentucky. Woman indicted for murder in Kentucky crash that …. A woman has been indicted by a Carter County Grand Jury on charges, including...
Information wanted on attempted theft of excavator in Mingo County, West Virginia
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding the person or group of people who attempted to steal an excavator from Taywood Road in Mingo County. Deputies say this happened between 10 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday. They say they believe the individual or […]
wymt.com
Good Question: Why isn’t there a guardrail where Ky. school bus crash happened?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In November, we reported on a serious bus crash in Magoffin County. That led to a question from one of our viewers:. Good Question: Why isn’t a guardrail installed where the Magoffin County bus accident happened?. That bus crash sent 18 students and the driver...
wymt.com
WYMT to re-air KHSAA Football Championships on H&I with 24 hour delay
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - With two mountain teams making their class’s state championship WYMT is making sure you can see all the action!. WYMT will be airing the KHSAA Class 1A and Class 4A State Football Championships on our second channel, Heroes & Icons, on a 24 hour delay.
