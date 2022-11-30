Hiker walks 13k miles to create new continental trail

ALTO, Mich. (WOOD) — A hiker named Rue Mckenrick, 40, Bend Oregon, walked 13,000 miles over the last 3 years in an effort to map out and create a new county-wide trail. Its official name is the American Perimeter Trail. It’s a 14,000-mile loop that goes around the continental United States.

The Michigan portion and surrounding area of the trail is known as “North Country.” On his first trek of the North Country, Mckenrick stayed with the Hough family from Alto who acted as ‘Trail Angels’ giving him a place to stay. Trail angles often take in hikers who are walking on trails who become tired and burnt out. Being inspired by Mckenrick’s journey, the Hough family built a place for hikers to stay when they attempt to walk the Michigan portion of the American perimeter trail and other paths.

“So, I’m currently standing on the American perimeter trail. And after meeting with these trail angels here and in Alto, Michigan, our proprietor, Buck Hough was inspired to build a shelter. Much like you’ll see shelters on other long trails like the Appalachian Trail. And this was built from a local grain bin that was just rusting in a field and a farm had already been torn down. He acquired it and built a shelter so that long-distance backpackers after they’ve hiked thousands of miles will have a place for respite to dry out and to warm their bones.”

American Perimeter Trail path in Alto, MI

Mckenrick stopped in Grand Rapids this week to attend an REI (Recreational Equipment Inc) event and also to speak with the North Country Trail Association about their shared footbed for the American Perimeter Trail. To learn more about the trial, non-profit and the documentary exploring Mckenrick’s journey visit americanperimetertrail.org .

