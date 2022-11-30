The pony car segment reached its pinnacle in the late 1960s with the iconic Ford Mustang and Chevy Camaro hitting the streets alongside now-defunct nameplates such as the Firebird, Barracuda and Cougar. Not content to sit on the sidelines, AMC joined the fray in 1968 with its Javelin. To prove its new model’s mettle, the Javelin entered the Trans-Am racing circuit the same year its new model debuted and took the fight to its pony car rivals. Perhaps the racing series’ most legendary driver, Mark Donahue, later led AMC’s racing front, and a customized Javelin up for grabs pays homage to the illustrious driver and the Javelin’s foray in the American pony car racing scene.

