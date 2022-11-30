Read full article on original website
Jalopnik
Jamie Chadwick Will Be the First Woman to Compete Full Time in Indy NXT in 13 Years
Jamie Chadwick has been racing’s most obvious success story when it comes to women in motorsport, and after securing every single W Series Championship in the sport’s existence, she’s moving on to a new challenge. She’ll be the first woman to compete in Indy NXT — formerly known as Indy Lights, the junior open-wheel category just below IndyCar — in a whopping 13 years when she hits the grid with Andretti Autosport in 2023.
Formula 1 Considering Using Active Aero to Slow Race Leaders Down
Getty Images.Apparently someone at F1 looked at Mario Kart's blue shells and thought, "yeah, that's a great idea, that belongs in serious motorsport."
Denny Hamlin Makes Eye-Opening Statement About Reason Cup Series Teams Are Interested in Competing in Races Outside NASCAR
Denny Hamlin candidly admitted that Cup Series teams are interested in racing outside of NASCAR and offered a surprising reason why. The post Denny Hamlin Makes Eye-Opening Statement About Reason Cup Series Teams Are Interested in Competing in Races Outside NASCAR appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
SkySports
Mattia Binotto: Ferrari team principal departed because second is 'not enough', says Stefano Domenicali
Ferrari announced on Tuesday that Binotto's three-year reign as team principal of Formula 1's most popular team will come to an end after he handed in his resignation, following heavy speculation that the 53-year-old would be sacked. Ferrari appeared to be in contention to end its long wait for titles...
racer.com
Chadwick joins Andretti for 2023 Indy NXT season
The next step in Jamie Chadwick’s career will be a shift to the United States with a full season of Indy NXT competition piloting the No. 28 Andretti Autosport Indy NXT entry. Chadwick, the three-time W Series open-wheel champion, will carry sponsorship from longtime Andretti partner DHL. “I’m hugely...
Top Speed
This AMC Javelin Honors Legendary Driver Mark Donohue And The Trans-Am Racing Era
The pony car segment reached its pinnacle in the late 1960s with the iconic Ford Mustang and Chevy Camaro hitting the streets alongside now-defunct nameplates such as the Firebird, Barracuda and Cougar. Not content to sit on the sidelines, AMC joined the fray in 1968 with its Javelin. To prove its new model’s mettle, the Javelin entered the Trans-Am racing circuit the same year its new model debuted and took the fight to its pony car rivals. Perhaps the racing series’ most legendary driver, Mark Donahue, later led AMC’s racing front, and a customized Javelin up for grabs pays homage to the illustrious driver and the Javelin’s foray in the American pony car racing scene.
Special One-Hour NASCAR Race Hub: 75 Years of Racing Airs on FOX December 4
In celebration of NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season in 2023, FOX Sports presents a special edition of NASCAR RACE HUB airing Sunday, Dec. 4, on FOX (check local listings for airtime). The one-hour special, NASCAR RACE HUB: 75 YEARS OF RACING, features multiple roundtable interviews with past and present NASCAR champions and current superstars of the sport.
Meet Mike Shank, the realest team owner in motorsports
Mike Shank mortgaged his house to start his racing team. Now it's an Indy 500-winning empire, but he still celebrates with a cold Busch Light.
racer.com
SPEED SPORT launches SPEED SPORT 1
SPEED SPORT, one of America’s oldest motorsport media brands, has partnered with the television network development group Obsession Media, and a consortium of motorsports and television executives who have more than 100 years of collective experience to launch SPEED SPORT 1. With plans to deliver over 400 live events...
Formula 1 Cancels Major Race For 2023 Season
The 2023 Formula One Championship season is currently slated to feature 24 races in more than 20 countries. But a sudden cancellation could lead to a major shakeup in the schedule. On Friday, Formula One officially cancelled the Chinese Grand Prix. It is the fourth year in a row that...
bikeexif.com
Loco velo: A totally bonkers sprint motorcycle concept
What do a Kawasaki KZ250 engine, a car’s spare wheel and a bicycle seat have in common? You’ll find them all on this curious contraption from Valen Zhou, along with a smorgasbord of other odd bits and pieces. Straight out the gate, Valen admits that this build isn’t...
ng-sportingnews.com
Supercars still eyeing Singapore F1 Grand Prix support race
Supercars CEO Shane Howard has confirmed that the Australian touring car championship is still looking to race at the Singapore Formula 1 Grand Prix. The idea was initially floated in 2018, with the intention to expand the series into Asia. However, those plans did not eventuate, with COVID-19 then removing...
RideApart
Giacomo Agostini Issues Scathing Rebuke Of Modern-Day MotoGP
Grand Prix motorcycle racing has come a long way over the last 73 years. From the Gilera glory days to MV Agusta’s reign, from the two-stroke golden era to modern-day MotoGP, the series only continues to push teams and manufacturers to the bleeding edge. Technology has made the sport safer over the decades, but it also increases speeds—and the inherent dangers.
Autoweek.com
Revved Up! Readers React to Week's Biggest Racing News, Dec. 1 Edition
We’re back this week with some of the best stories and reader comments, as well as my take on both. Let me know if you agree or disagree with my thoughts in the reader comments at the bottom of this mailbag. This week, we look at all-time greats Lewis...
RideApart
Team Suzuki Racing To Shut Down Websites And Social Media Accounts
It’s hard to say goodbye to a good friend, especially when they’ve enriched your life with such memorable moments. For many MotoGP fans, Team Suzuki Racing fits that bill. Ever the underdog, the Hamamatsu squad didn’t post the best qualifying times or top the speed trap standings. Still, Suzuki remained competitive over the last few seasons, even seizing its first rider’s title since 2000 thanks Joan Mir’s consistent 2020 performance.
Ganassi adds another Kiwi in Armstrong to IndyCar lineup
Marcus Armstrong was a Scott Dixon fan his entire life and when he was 8, the aspiring young racer asked his fellow New Zealander to autograph a helmet visor that he hung on his bedroom wall. Next year, Armstrong will be Dixon’s teammate. Armstrong on Friday was named the...
RideApart
TTS Performance Supercharges Triumph Rocket 3 To 342 Horsepower
The last thing the Triumph Rocket 3 needs is more power. The Hinckley House introduced the latest generation muscle cruiser in 2019. Packing a 2,458cc three-cylinder engine, the beastly behemoth laid down 164.7 horsepower and a ginormous 163 lb-ft of torque. Sure, the Rocket needed every ounce of that power to make its more than 700-pound mass boogey, but those numbers only speak for the standard trims.
racer.com
Armstrong joins Ganassi for IndyCar road/street courses
Chip Ganassi Racing will welcome another New Zealander to its team with the signing of Formula 2 veteran Marcus Armstrong to pilot its fourth entry on road and street courses. RACER understands the team continues to seek a driver to share the No. 11 Honda with Armstrong at the five oval rounds and could have something to announce before the end of the month.
Triple Crown contenders from past three seasons face off in Cigar Mile
Triple Crown contenders from 2020, 2021 and 2022 meet in Saturday's Grade I Cigar Mile at Aqueduct, on the same program as candidates for the 2023 Kentucky Derby, who run in the Remsen Stakes.
RideApart
Gachaco Opens Swappable Battery Stations At Two Honda Locations In Japan
Remember Gachaco? Back in April, 2022, Japan’s big four motorcycle OEMs formed this company in partnership with Japanese petroleum company Eneos, expressly for advancing all aspects of standardized swappable battery adoption. From the batteries themselves to the infrastructure needed to support them, that’s what Gachaco is all about.
