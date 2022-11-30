Read full article on original website
KWTX
Dallas Police looking for man who shot, killed Family Dollar employee
DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Dallas are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Family Dollar employee who reportedly confronted the suspect during a theft inside the store. Police released surveillance video of a potential suspect 24 hours after the murder. Fox...
WFAA
Who is Tanner Horner, the man who confessed to abducting and killing 7-year-old Athena Strand?
PARADISE, Texas — On Friday night, Wise County officials gave the heartbreaking update that 7-year-old Athena Strand, who had been missing since Wednesday, Nov. 30 and had an AMBER Alert issued on the morning of Dec. 1, was found dead less than 10 miles from her home. In a...
fox4news.com
Police officer released from rehab after being shot in face during training exercise
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas - Sansom Park police officer Lina Mino was released from in-patient rehab on Friday after being shot in the face during a training exercise last month. Officers from police departments in White Settlement, Fort Worth, Mansfield, Westover Hills, Westworth Village and Boyd were there to be a part of the celebration.
irvingweekly.com
Southlake Police Needs Public Help Identifying Suspects in Aggravated Home Robbery
On Wednesday, November 30th, at around 3:20 pm, Southlake Police responded to an aggravated robbery call at a residence in the 1600 block of Randol Mill Avenue. Officers received a report that a black Dodge Charger followed the victims are they returned home just before 3:00 pm. As the victims exited their vehicle in their driveway, they saw Suspect 1 running at them with a handgun. Suspect 1 then forced the victims into the home and made them open the driveway gate to allow the Charger (driven by Suspect 2) to back in. Once inside the home, the suspects took the victims' phones and demanded money from them. One suspect then searched the house for money and other valuables. Approximately 20 minutes later, the suspects fled the scene in the black Dodge Charger. The victims then called 911.
Dallas store employee killed after Thursday shooting; suspect remains at large
DALLAS — Police hope surveillance video can help them identify a man suspected of shooting and killing an employee at a Family Dollar store in Dallas. Dallas police said officers responded to a call at the store located at 1928 E. Ledbetter Drive. When officers arrived, Dallas police said they found Tenery Walker, 46, inside the store with a gunshot wound.
Arlington cops searching for person of interest in Evila Yanes homicide
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - The Arlington Police Department is asking for the public's help finding who killed mother of five, Evila Yanes the day before Halloween. The 44-year-old was found face down, bleeding profusely in a parking lot in the 400 block of N. Cooper Street. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office determined her cause of death was blunt force injuries to the head and ruled her death a homicide. In the weeks following Yanes' homicide, detectives identified Jose Luis Moreno Castaneda as a person of interest in the case. During a Nov. 30 press conference, Deputy Chief Kyle Dishko, said Castaneda was Yanes'...
Athena Strand: Missing 7-year-old's body found two days after going missing in Wise County, police say
PARADISE, Texas — Update at 10:56 p.m. on December 2, 2022: The body of 7-year-old Athena Strand has been found, Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said at a press conference on Friday night, and a suspect is in custody. Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, confessed to police to abducting and...
Reward offered for information on person of interest in Arlington murder
In late October, Arlington officers found the body of 44-year-old Evila Yanes in a parking lot on Cooper Street. She had died of blunt force trauma to the head. Sergeant Kyle Dishko says detectives have named a person of interest
Amber Alert Texas: 7-year-old Athena Strand last seen in Paradise, outside of Fort Worth
This little 7-year-old girl may be in danger, according to Texas DPS. All the vital information you need to help find the missing child is here.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on E. Ledbetter Drive
Detectives obtained surveillance video of the suspect involved in the homicide. The first part of the video is the suspect walking from the back of the store. The second part of the video is the suspect entering the store. Dallas Police Department’s Homicide Unit asks that if anyone knows the...
fox4news.com
Man found shot multiple times in burning car early Saturday morning in Northwest Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot several times in a burning vehicle early Saturday morning in Northwest Dallas. It happened at around 3 a.m. along Shady Trail, which is north of Walnut Hill Lane. Firefighters discovered the body after putting out...
Victim run over by limousine in Arlington identified
he victim who was run over and killed in Arlington this week has now been identified as a 31-year-old man named Phillip Herrera who was struck by a limousine on North Collins near Lake Viridian Tuesday night
26-year-old Joshua T. Burleson Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Granbury (Hood County, TX)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Hood County. Troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety looked into a collision on Farm-to-Market Road 2580, which is located five miles from Granbury at around 6:23 a.m.
Driver dies in Richardson after chase with Garland officers, police say
RICHARDSON, Texas — One person has died and others were hospitalized after a car chase led to a crash in Richardson late Wednesday night. The Garland Police Department confirmed with WFAA that the chase involved their officers and that one person had died. No officers were injured in the chase.
2 arrested, charged with capital murder of 17-year-old, Grand Prairie police say
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Two people have been arrested and charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a 17-year-old, police said Wednesday. The Grand Prairie Police Department (GPPD) said officers responded to a shooting call at approximately 4:15 a.m. on Nov. 28 in the 2000 block of Aggie Drive and found the teen with a gunshot wound.
Man arrested in North Richland Hills, ending SWAT standoff
An hours-long SWAT stand-off in North Richland Hills has landed a man in jail overnight. The impasse started with a 911 call about 6:30 pm. A man and woman called saying a relative inside their Hidden Oaks Drive home was threatening them
Family Dollar Store Customer Facing Murder Charge for Shooting Unarmed Robber
A Dallas man is charged with murder for shooting and killing an unarmed robber he believed was attacking two dollar store employees.Photo byScott Rodgerson/UnsplashonUnsplash. A Dallas man is facing charges of murder for shooting and killing an unarmed robber he believed was attacking two dollar store employees. Fox 4 reports that the shooter stayed and spoke with the police. The man was identified as 47-year-old Kevin Jackson and was legally carrying the gun he used to kill Phillip Betts inside the Family Dollar store in Oak Cliff. Jackson told police he was worried about the safety of the two employees.
fox4news.com
Deadly shooting leads to Fort Worth police chase
FORT WORTH, Texas - A deadly shooting led to a police chase in east Fort Worth Wednesday afternoon. Fort Worth police said they found two gunshot victims in a field near Cobb Park in the southern part of the city. One victim died and the other was taken to the...
WFAA
'It's all senseless' | Another deadly shooting reported at Dallas Family Dollar store location
Dallas police said officers responded to a call at the store located at 1928 E. Ledbetter Drive. When officers arrived, Dallas police said they found Tenery Walker.
Little Elm man's body found near crashed SUV in Denton County
After laying dead for five days in some heavy brush, a Little Elm man’s body has been found by a private citizen who spotted a crashed SUV in some heavy brush on private property northwest of Little Elm.
