On Wednesday, November 30th, at around 3:20 pm, Southlake Police responded to an aggravated robbery call at a residence in the 1600 block of Randol Mill Avenue. Officers received a report that a black Dodge Charger followed the victims are they returned home just before 3:00 pm. As the victims exited their vehicle in their driveway, they saw Suspect 1 running at them with a handgun. Suspect 1 then forced the victims into the home and made them open the driveway gate to allow the Charger (driven by Suspect 2) to back in. Once inside the home, the suspects took the victims' phones and demanded money from them. One suspect then searched the house for money and other valuables. Approximately 20 minutes later, the suspects fled the scene in the black Dodge Charger. The victims then called 911.

SOUTHLAKE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO