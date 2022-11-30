STOCKTON — Stockton Police have opened an investigation after finding a body in the Calaveras River.According to police, at 9:27 a.m., first responders responded to a report of a dead body in the Calaveras River near Alvarado Street and Beeler Street.Arriving officers found the dead body of an Asian man in the water.The cause of death is unknown, pending an autopsy.Stockton Police ask that anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to them at 209-937-8377.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO