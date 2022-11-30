Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three-month-old baby saved by firefighters in Calaveras County
VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. (KTXL) — A 3-month-old baby was saved by firefighters with Calaveras Consolidated Fire on Saturday morning, according to the fire agency. When Engine’s 112 and 113 arrived to Valley Springs they found the three-month-old was not breathing and was blue. One round of CPR was performed by firefighters and the baby was […]
citrusheightssentinel.com
Citrus Heights man ID’d as victim in fatal Land Park shooting
Sentinel staff report– — A 37-year-old man who was killed in a shooting near Sacramento City College the day after Thanksgiving has been identified by the coroner’s office. The Nov. 25 shooting left Joshua Benjamin Gunderson with a fatal gunshot wound after police said he was shot...
Rocklin, December 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pedestrian Accident Reported Near Lincoln High School in Stockton
The California Highway Patrol reported that a student was injured in a pedestrian accident in Stockton on the morning of Tuesday, November 29, 2022. The incident occurred near Sierra Middle School and Lincoln High School, officials said. Details on the Pedestrian Accident in Stockton That Left a Student Injured. A...
Elk Grove Citizen
Former EGUSD coach claims there’s now fewer good football teams
Joe Cattolico almost picked up another Section championship Saturday when his Granite Bay football team dropped a 51-48 shootout to Manteca in the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Division II Football Championship game. (See game highlights) The last time Cattolico coached a Section winner was when his Pleasant Grove Eagles defeated Monterey...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Modesto officer back at work after shooting, Ye booted from Twitter, Alex Jones files for bankruptcy
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Stockton Police: Man found dead in Calaveras River
STOCKTON, Calif. — Officials with the Stockton Police Department are investigating after a man was found dead in a local river Saturday morning. The man was found dead in the Calaveras River near Alvarado and Beeler Streets around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, officials told ABC10. Police are classifying the death as suspicious, describing the body found as that of an Asian man, possibly in his 30s.
CBS News
Food drive madness at Kerr Middle School!
Joseph Kerr Middle School had a goal of collecting over 2000 pounds of canned food for their Food Drive: For each 500 pounds, one of the administrators agreed to do something crazy! Well, they ended up collecting about 2400 pounds of food...so we sent Sakura Gray out to check out the madness!
De la Salle gets revenge, tops Folsom 17-14 to secure CIF State Championship appearance
FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) – The Folsom Bulldogs were unable to beat the De la Salle Spartans of Concord for a third consecutive time, as they fall 17-14 in Friday’s CIF Div. I-AA Northern California Regional Championship game.
CBS News
Silver alert issued for missing San Joaquin County man
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY - The CHP is asking for the public's help to locate a missing senior who may be headed to Stockton from Southern California. Warren Brown, 66, is reported missing out of Palmdale in Los Angeles County, the CHP says. He was last seen on December 2 around 2:30 a.m.
Mountain Democrat
In The Know: Dec. 2
The Cameron Park Community Services District hosts its annual tree lighting, beginning at 4:30 p.m. at Christa McAuliffe Park, 2400 Merrychase Drive in Cameron Park. Imagination Theater presents “A Christmas Carol” Dec. 2-21. For tickets and more information visit itplacerville.org. Musician Ed Wilson will perform at Citizen Vine...
11-year-old hit by car in front of Carmichael school
CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — Crews from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department are responding to a vehicle collision involving an 11-year-old near Winston Churchill Middle School. Metro confirmed that the 11-year-old is suffering from minor to moderate injuries, but has yet to say if it will be transporting the child to an area hospital. The incident […]
Winter Storm: Schools closed in El Dorado County due to ice, snow
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Some schools in El Dorado County announced closures Friday morning as snow continues to impact roads.
Stockton Police open investigation after finding body in Calaveras River
STOCKTON — Stockton Police have opened an investigation after finding a body in the Calaveras River.According to police, at 9:27 a.m., first responders responded to a report of a dead body in the Calaveras River near Alvarado Street and Beeler Street.Arriving officers found the dead body of an Asian man in the water.The cause of death is unknown, pending an autopsy.Stockton Police ask that anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to them at 209-937-8377.
A half-mile of smiles: Lodi Parade of Lights warms spirits of hardy crowd on a cold night
NEITHER THE WINTERY weather nor the chill that the storm front brought with it stopped people from attending the annual Parade of Lights in Lodi. Hundreds gathered along Lockeford, Church and School streets in Lodi, dressed in their best Christmas attire, to watch and cheer for their favorite floats on Thursday evening.
goldcountrymedia.com
Hot property: Elegance abounds in El Dorado Hills home
This week’s Coldwell Banker featured home is in El Dorado Hills at 2267 Cardiff Circle. The 2,547-square-foot home is now listed for $824,000 by Real Estate Agent Pat Quan of Coldwell Banker. This week’s featured home is a custom one-story home in the Waterford community. Elegant architecture abounds...
KCRA.com
'Someone knows something': Sacramento family in mourning after 20-year-old dies of fentanyl poisoning
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One Sacramento family is now mourning the loss of their daughter after an accidental fentanyl poisoning. "I'm just sitting here thinking 'not my child, this is my child we’re having these services and candlelights for.' It just hurts a lot," Owen Newman Jr. said. Twenty-year-old...
Mountain Democrat
David M Johnson
David “Dave” Macculloch Johnson passed away at age 73 on November 9 after fighting leukemia for almost a year. He was born on December 27, 1948 to Willard Barron Johnson and Marjorie Winter Johnson in Summit South, New Jersey and grew up in Palo Alto, California. After graduating with a business degree from Lewis & Clark College, David moved back to The Bay and Northern California working as a food salesman, real estate agent and then a Real Estate/Personal Injury attorney for the rest of his life alongside his paralegal (and wife), Pamela Johnson.
Mountain Democrat
Warming center opens at Benham Park
Scout Hall — the little log cabin that sits between the playgrounds at Placerville’s Benham Park — will serve as an overnight warming center for the local homeless population over the next two months. The warming center will only open if temperatures are below 35 degrees when...
Man dies days after being attacked with machete in Rancho Cordova | Update
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — The 60-year-old man allegedly attacked by a homeless man with a machete Monday in Rancho Cordova has died. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death of Timothy Fairall, Friday afternoon. A small memorial was held where Fairall was attacked, Friday evening. The alleged...
