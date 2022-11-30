ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado Hills, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Three-month-old baby saved by firefighters in Calaveras County

VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. (KTXL) — A 3-month-old baby was saved by firefighters with Calaveras Consolidated Fire on Saturday morning, according to the fire agency. When Engine’s 112 and 113 arrived to Valley Springs they found the three-month-old was not breathing and was blue. One round of CPR was performed by firefighters and the baby was […]
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
citrusheightssentinel.com

Citrus Heights man ID’d as victim in fatal Land Park shooting

Sentinel staff report– — A 37-year-old man who was killed in a shooting near Sacramento City College the day after Thanksgiving has been identified by the coroner’s office. The Nov. 25 shooting left Joshua Benjamin Gunderson with a fatal gunshot wound after police said he was shot...
SACRAMENTO, CA
High School Soccer PRO

Rocklin, December 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Maria Carrillo High School soccer team will have a game with Whitney High School - Rocklin on December 03, 2022, 12:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
ROCKLIN, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Pedestrian Accident Reported Near Lincoln High School in Stockton

The California Highway Patrol reported that a student was injured in a pedestrian accident in Stockton on the morning of Tuesday, November 29, 2022. The incident occurred near Sierra Middle School and Lincoln High School, officials said. Details on the Pedestrian Accident in Stockton That Left a Student Injured. A...
STOCKTON, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Former EGUSD coach claims there’s now fewer good football teams

Joe Cattolico almost picked up another Section championship Saturday when his Granite Bay football team dropped a 51-48 shootout to Manteca in the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Division II Football Championship game. (See game highlights) The last time Cattolico coached a Section winner was when his Pleasant Grove Eagles defeated Monterey...
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

Stockton Police: Man found dead in Calaveras River

STOCKTON, Calif. — Officials with the Stockton Police Department are investigating after a man was found dead in a local river Saturday morning. The man was found dead in the Calaveras River near Alvarado and Beeler Streets around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, officials told ABC10. Police are classifying the death as suspicious, describing the body found as that of an Asian man, possibly in his 30s.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS News

Food drive madness at Kerr Middle School!

Joseph Kerr Middle School had a goal of collecting over 2000 pounds of canned food for their Food Drive: For each 500 pounds, one of the administrators agreed to do something crazy! Well, they ended up collecting about 2400 pounds of food...so we sent Sakura Gray out to check out the madness!
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS News

Silver alert issued for missing San Joaquin County man

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY - The CHP is asking for the public's help to locate a missing senior who may be headed to Stockton from Southern California. Warren Brown, 66, is reported missing out of Palmdale in Los Angeles County, the CHP says. He was last seen on December 2 around 2:30 a.m.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

In The Know: Dec. 2

The Cameron Park Community Services District hosts its annual tree lighting, beginning at 4:30 p.m. at Christa McAuliffe Park, 2400 Merrychase Drive in Cameron Park. Imagination Theater presents “A Christmas Carol” Dec. 2-21. For tickets and more information visit itplacerville.org. Musician Ed Wilson will perform at Citizen Vine...
PLACERVILLE, CA
FOX40

11-year-old hit by car in front of Carmichael school

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — Crews from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department are responding to a vehicle collision involving an 11-year-old near Winston Churchill Middle School. Metro confirmed that the 11-year-old is suffering from minor to moderate injuries, but has yet to say if it will be transporting the child to an area hospital. The incident […]
CARMICHAEL, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Police open investigation after finding body in Calaveras River

STOCKTON — Stockton Police have opened an investigation after finding a body in the Calaveras River.According to police, at 9:27 a.m., first responders responded to a report of a dead body in the Calaveras River near Alvarado Street and Beeler Street.Arriving officers found the dead body of an Asian man in the water.The cause of death is unknown, pending an autopsy.Stockton Police ask that anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to them at 209-937-8377.
STOCKTON, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Hot property: Elegance abounds in El Dorado Hills home

This week’s Coldwell Banker featured home is in El Dorado Hills at 2267 Cardiff Circle. The 2,547-square-foot home is now listed for $824,000 by Real Estate Agent Pat Quan of Coldwell Banker. This week’s featured home is a custom one-story home in the Waterford community. Elegant architecture abounds...
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
Mountain Democrat

David M Johnson

David “Dave” Macculloch Johnson passed away at age 73 on November 9 after fighting leukemia for almost a year. He was born on December 27, 1948 to Willard Barron Johnson and Marjorie Winter Johnson in Summit South, New Jersey and grew up in Palo Alto, California. After graduating with a business degree from Lewis & Clark College, David moved back to The Bay and Northern California working as a food salesman, real estate agent and then a Real Estate/Personal Injury attorney for the rest of his life alongside his paralegal (and wife), Pamela Johnson.
CAMERON PARK, CA
Mountain Democrat

Warming center opens at Benham Park

Scout Hall — the little log cabin that sits between the playgrounds at Placerville’s Benham Park — will serve as an overnight warming center for the local homeless population over the next two months. The warming center will only open if temperatures are below 35 degrees when...
PLACERVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy