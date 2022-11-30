ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Zscaler, Marvell Technology, DoorDash and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Zscaler – The cloud security company's shares dipped 10.7% following its quarterly earnings report, despite Zscaler posting strong results. Earnings and revenue were stronger than analysts' expectations. The company also forecast better-than-expected earnings and revenue for its fiscal second quarter and full year.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Designer Brands, Lands' End, Salesforce and More

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Designer Brands (DBI) – The footwear retailer's shares slid 15.6% in the premarket after it missed top and bottom line estimates for its latest quarter and cut its profit outlook. Designer Brands noted a volatile economic environment that is impacting most retailers, but said it was in position to navigate the conditions.
Goldman Sachs Warns Traders of Shrinking Bonus Pool as Wall Street Hunkers Down

Goldman Sachs traders and salespeople will have to contend with a bonus pool that's at least 10% smaller than last year, despite producing more revenue this year, according to people with knowledge of the situation. Goldman began informing executives in its markets division this week to expect a smaller bonus...
Powell's Inflation Remarks Are a ‘Green Light' to Stay in Stocks, Jim Cramer Says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's inflation remarks the day before confirmed that inventors shouldn't exit the market over recession fears. Nevertheless, reading the "Fed tea leaves" will continue to be critical for determining which areas of the economy will be crushed by the...
Salesforce Shares Slump Over 8% After Co-CEO Bret Taylor Announces Surprise Departure

Salesforce shares closed down 8% as analysts and investors digested Wednesday evening's earnings report and the surprise news that co-CEO Bret Taylor will depart by the end of January 2023. Is "something more than macro pressuring Salesforce's growth?" Morgan Stanley analysts questioned in a note to investors. The firm lowered...
Mark Mobius Predicts Bitcoin Could Crash 40% to $10,000 Next Year

Bitcoin could crash to $10,000, a more than 40% plunge from current prices, veteran investor Mark Mobius told CNBC on Thursday. While Mobius expects bitcoin to hover around its current $17,000 level, the move to $10,000 could happen in 2023, he said. If Mobius's $10,000 call materializes, it will add...
Cramer's Lightning Round: Let Extreme Networks Cool Off a Little Before Buying

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Paramount Group Inc: "It is very inexpensive, but at the same time, I don't like office real estate. So, I am torn on it."
Kroger Hikes Forecast After Stronger Grocery Sales Top Estimates

Kroger reported sales for the third quarter that topped estimates. Identical sales grew by 6.9%, excluding fuel. The company announced in October that it plans buy its competitor, Albertsons. Kroger on Thursday raised its forecast for the year after stronger fiscal third-quarter sales topped Wall Street expectations and inflation continued...

