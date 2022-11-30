ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ionia County, MI

WOOD

The importance of getting quality dental restoration

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Restoring your teeth can involve many kinds of treatments and can be costly, so you want to make sure the work you have done lasts a lifetime. Dr Betsy Bakeman joins us today to talk about her restoration process and how she makes sure that people are happy with their smiles for years to come.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Incoming students denied on-campus housing for spring semester due to lack of space

The MSU Housing Assignments Office sent a message to 95 incoming students telling them that they would not be provided housing in the dorms for spring semester on Nov. 17.Prior to receiving the message, incoming students who wished to live on campus filled out interest forms. Although 70% of those students were given on-campus housing, the other 30% were told there was not enough space for them in on-campus housing and were given off-campus housing resources. Additionally, due to residence hall organization, the university was able to provide housing to all women students, but not men. Associate Director for Communications in...
EAST LANSING, MI
WOOD

GRPD: Suspect killed self after shootout

A man wanted for murdering his ex-girlfriend took his own life after shooting at police when they came looking for him Thursday, the Grand Rapids Police Department says.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WNEM

Police stop drivers going 99 mph on I-75

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police troopers stopped a driver traveling 99 miles per hour on I-75 in Saginaw County Friday morning. This comes a day after the state announced a statewide crackdown on speeding. “Troopers will be working overtime to enforce speed limits through the holidays. Don’t...
WOOD

Forest Hills Central student scores big on the field, classroom

Forest Hills Central student scores big on the field, …. The Wind Advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. Expect winds from the west/northwest at 15-25 mph with gusts topping off near 50 mph closer to the lakeshore. December 3, 2022. Storm Team 8 forecast, 11 p.m., 120222. Temperatures will...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Learning the ropes to a successful future

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)The students at Wedgwood Christian Services are learning important life skills through Wedgwood’s employment training program. Students that participate in the program get to learn basic wood shop skills, as well as sewing, crafts, and learning how to make many other things. The kids that participate in this program are Wedgwood residents as well as students in the community. These kids learn important life skills and receive job experience that prepares them for their career in the workforce.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Police find missing 4-year-old girl in Texas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office have located the 4-year-old girl after they say that her non-custodial mother kidnapped her from a supervised visit on Tuesday. The Sheriff's Office said in a tweet that 36-year-old Laquita Armstrong-Cavin was staying at a motel in San Antonio, Texas,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
whtc.com

Allegan Farmer Named to Statewide Panel

LANSING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 2, 2022) – A third-generation farmer from Allegan has been appointed to a statewide panel. The office of Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Thursday that Ryan Drozd will serve a nearly three-year term on the Michigan Soybean Commission. The Purdue University graduate is an owner-partner in Drozd Family Grain, and will be part of a promotion committee that oversees the state’s soybean marketing program.
ALLEGAN, MI
WOOD

Chief says suspect killed himself after firing at GRPD officers

The Grand Rapids Police Department says a man shot himself after exchanging gunfire with officers and then running away from them. (Dec. 2, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

