Man arrested by Michigan State Police for carrying a concealed weapon
A traffic stop by Michigan State Police Troopers from the Lansing post resulted in an arrest for a firearms charge
Police: Missing Kentwood man found
A man has been found and is said to be safe after being reported missing in Kentwood Friday night.
The Coalition for Community Owned Safety is holding a series of events to help the public address city-wide issues
The Coalition for Community Owned Safety is holding a series of events to help the public address city-wide issues
The importance of getting quality dental restoration
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Restoring your teeth can involve many kinds of treatments and can be costly, so you want to make sure the work you have done lasts a lifetime. Dr Betsy Bakeman joins us today to talk about her restoration process and how she makes sure that people are happy with their smiles for years to come.
Incoming students denied on-campus housing for spring semester due to lack of space
The MSU Housing Assignments Office sent a message to 95 incoming students telling them that they would not be provided housing in the dorms for spring semester on Nov. 17.Prior to receiving the message, incoming students who wished to live on campus filled out interest forms. Although 70% of those students were given on-campus housing, the other 30% were told there was not enough space for them in on-campus housing and were given off-campus housing resources. Additionally, due to residence hall organization, the university was able to provide housing to all women students, but not men. Associate Director for Communications in...
GRPD: Suspect killed self after shootout
A man wanted for murdering his ex-girlfriend took his own life after shooting at police when they came looking for him Thursday, the Grand Rapids Police Department says.
Police stop drivers going 99 mph on I-75
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police troopers stopped a driver traveling 99 miles per hour on I-75 in Saginaw County Friday morning. This comes a day after the state announced a statewide crackdown on speeding. “Troopers will be working overtime to enforce speed limits through the holidays. Don’t...
Forest Hills Central student scores big on the field, classroom
Forest Hills Central student scores big on the field, classroom
Police: 1 shot, wounded in Grand Rapids
Police are investigating after one person was shot and injured early Friday.
Multiple Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Wyoming (Wyming, MI)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Wyoming on Wednesday. The crash happened at Freeman Avenue and Chicago Drive in Kent County at around 10:10 p.m. Officials confirmed that two cars were involved in the collision.
Teen found under blanket in accused trafficker’s car was taken from U.P. foster home
FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, MI – A teen girl who was found hiding under a blanket in the backseat of an accused sex trafficker’s vehicle was taken from an Upper Peninsula foster home, WLUC reports. Terrence Donte Clay, 38, of Comstock Park, was stopped and arrested at the south end...
Holland Hospital creates task force to combat RSV surge
Holland Hospital has treated 50 pediatric patients battling RSV since October, and most of them are under two months old.
Learning the ropes to a successful future
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)The students at Wedgwood Christian Services are learning important life skills through Wedgwood’s employment training program. Students that participate in the program get to learn basic wood shop skills, as well as sewing, crafts, and learning how to make many other things. The kids that participate in this program are Wedgwood residents as well as students in the community. These kids learn important life skills and receive job experience that prepares them for their career in the workforce.
Dispatch: Several people hurt in crash in Wyoming
Several people were hurt in a crash in Wyoming on Wednesday, officials say.
Here’s a list of local schools the state considers “low achieving”
Here’s a list of schools the state considers “low achieving” – which means they’re among the lowest performing 5% of schools or that they’re high schools with graduation rates of 67% or less:. Da Vinci Institute – Jackson. Durand Area High School. Great...
Sinkhole causes detour in downtown Grand Rapids
A sinkhole disrupted traffic in downtown Grand Rapids Friday.
Police find missing 4-year-old girl in Texas
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office have located the 4-year-old girl after they say that her non-custodial mother kidnapped her from a supervised visit on Tuesday. The Sheriff's Office said in a tweet that 36-year-old Laquita Armstrong-Cavin was staying at a motel in San Antonio, Texas,...
Allegan Farmer Named to Statewide Panel
LANSING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 2, 2022) – A third-generation farmer from Allegan has been appointed to a statewide panel. The office of Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Thursday that Ryan Drozd will serve a nearly three-year term on the Michigan Soybean Commission. The Purdue University graduate is an owner-partner in Drozd Family Grain, and will be part of a promotion committee that oversees the state’s soybean marketing program.
Chief says suspect killed himself after firing at GRPD officers
The Grand Rapids Police Department says a man shot himself after exchanging gunfire with officers and then running away from them. (Dec. 2, 2022)
New traffic equipment coming to U.S. 131 in Grand Rapids will warn drivers of crashes, delays
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A road project is in the works along U.S. 131 that, once completed, will give motorists a heads up about potential crashes or roadblocks before running into them. The bonus, for drivers at least, is when work begins on the $1.75 million project, it shouldn’t...
