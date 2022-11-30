Read full article on original website
Eagles players team up off the field to deliver “A Philly Special Christmas” albumJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Family Fun Things to Do: Van Gogh, The Immersive Experience at the Tower Theatrefamilyfunpa.comPhiladelphia, PA
Bronx Gas Station Linked to Philly Traffic Agent Shooting?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Philadelphia Finally Uncover the Name of The Boy in the BoxLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
‘Athletic for no reason’: Sixers’ Joel Embiid drops truth bomb on Grizzlies’ Ja Morant
The Philadelphia 76ers and Memphis Grizzlies will duke it out on Friday night. Sixers center Joel Embiid and Grizzlies point gaurd Ja Morant may not spend much matching up one-on-one but all eyes will be on the two All-Stars. After a blowout loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night,...
Warriors forward Draymond Green gets real on current relationship with Jordan Poole after offseason drama
The Golden State Warriors, despite coming off a championship in June, faced immense offseason drama that threatened to fracture the team beyond repair. Long-time starting power forward Draymond Green threw a punch towards teammate Jordan Poole, facing a team punishment in the process. These are the sorts of moments that could prove to be a contending team’s undoing, but it seems as if Green and Poole now at least have a solid working relationship.
1 Bucks player who must be traded soon
The Milwaukee Bucks are still riding high on the NBA Championship they won in 2021. Anyone could argue that they could have won back-to-back if Khris Middleton did not sustain a knee injury that sidelined him for the rest of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Even without Middleton for the first quarter of this 2022-23 campaign, Milwaukee remains to be the second-best team in the association behind the Boston Celtics. But perhaps a trade around the edges could help the Bucks out.
Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson share special moment after Mavs throttle Knicks
It’s more than safe to assume Jalen Brunson was none too pleased at the New York Knicks’ performance on Saturday. They were blown out by Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in a matinee at Madison Square Garden, trailing by 32 points midway through the fourth quarter en route to 121-100 loss. Just because Brunson […] The post Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson share special moment after Mavs throttle Knicks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Rumors: Kawhi Leonard And Paul George Could Be Close To Returning To The Clippers This Season
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George reportedly nearing return for L.A. Clippers.
Pelicans star Zion Williamson drops Stephen Curry take on game plan to deny him left
Zion Williamson is an absolute force to be reckoned with. The San Antonio Spurs experienced this first-hand on Friday as Zion led the New Orleans Pelicans to a 117-99 blowout win. After the game, Zion was asked about how the Spurs tired to do all they could to deny him...
Mavs star Luka Doncic reveals hilarious reason why he loves playing day games after win over Knicks
The Dallas Mavericks logged an important win on Saturday afternoon, taking down the New York Knicks, 121-100, in Madison Square Garden. Luka Doncic put on a show yet again as he led the Mavs with a 30-point eruption in another memorable performance for the All-Star point guard. After the game,...
Rockets Fall To Warriors To End Four-Game Road Trip
The Houston Rockets ended their four-game west-coast road trip in a hard-fought battle against the Warriors Saturday night.
Lakers icon Magic Johnson lauds ‘unbelievable’ LeBron James after massive win over Giannis, Bucks
LeBron James showed out for the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night as they took down Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in what turned out to be an action-packed thriller. The Bucks did all they could to defend their home turf against LeBron and Co., but in the end, it was the Lakers who […] The post Lakers icon Magic Johnson lauds ‘unbelievable’ LeBron James after massive win over Giannis, Bucks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Anfernee Simons sets absurd Blazers scoring record not even Damian Lillard ever touched
Anfernee Simons exploded in the first half of the Portland Trail Blazers’ game against the Utah Jazz on Friday. In the process, he made franchise history that not even Damian Lillard has been able to achieve. The 23-year-old Simons scored 33 points for Portland in the first two quarters...
Steve Kerr’s 1 hope for Klay Thompson after latest absence vs. Rockets
Klay Thompson isn’t playing against the Houston Rockets on Saturday, listed as out due to injury management just as he’s been on either side of every back-to-back the Golden State Warriors have played this season. Before Steve Kerr spoke with reporters prior to tipoff, the prevailing assumption was that Thompson wouldn’t play two games in […] The post Steve Kerr’s 1 hope for Klay Thompson after latest absence vs. Rockets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star LeBron James’ true feelings on passing Magic Johnson, being ‘aligned’ with the GOATs
LeBron James just passed Magic Johnson on the NBA’s all-time assist leaderboard, and sure enough, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar couldn’t be any happier with the incredible feat. After Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, James expressed how humbled and honored he is to be able to break...
Lakers star LeBron James doubles down on Anthony Davis high praise after dominant performance vs. Giannis, Bucks
The Los Angeles Lakers may have just officially turned their season around after their massive win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. It’s obviously still way too early in the season, but this victory could have a significant impact on LA after taking down Giannis Antetkounmpo and Co. on their own home floor.
Jordan Poole in his BAG with nasty no-look dish to Jonathan Kuminga
Jordan Poole is feeling fancy this Saturday night in a home game against the visiting Houston Rockets. The Golden State Warriors guard brought plenty of sauce with him to Chase Center and he’s been spreading the good stuff in his game, as he is seemingly having more fun than usual toying with the defense.
3 key reactions to Warriors’ double-digit win over Rockets
The Golden State Warriors staved off a late-game run from the Houston Rockets on Saturday, pulling away for a 120-101 win at Chase Center. Here are three key reactions to the defending champions’ second victory in as many days, a win that puts them two games above .500 for the first time this season. Jordan […] The post 3 key reactions to Warriors’ double-digit win over Rockets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
REPORT: Lakers star LeBron James’ gets surprising injury update for Sunday’s game vs. Wizards
The Los Angeles Lakers turned in perhaps their biggest win of the season thus far on Friday night after taking down Giannis Antetokounmpo and the mighty Milwaukee Bucks on their own home court, 133-129. It may have come at a cost, though, with LeBron James now a doubt for Sunday’s clash against the Washington Wizards.
NBA Twitter is utterly stunned over Kanye West dropping Chris Paul-Kim Kardashian bombshell allegations
NBA Twitter thought it was going to be an uneventful night with only one game on the slate. Well, Kanye West had other plans. The matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the Detroit Pistons turned out to be a nail-biter, with a shorthanded Pistons side taking down Luka Doncic and Co. in overtime. Killian Hayes […] The post NBA Twitter is utterly stunned over Kanye West dropping Chris Paul-Kim Kardashian bombshell allegations appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘We’re climbing’: LeBron James sends stern reminder to NBA as Lakers rise in standings after huge Bucks win
After Friday’s massive win over the Milwaukee Bucks, the Los Angeles Lakers are now 9-12 to start the season. They’re still three games below .500, but it’s hard to deny that LeBron James and Co. have made significant strides of late — especially considering how they were 2-10 just a few weeks ago.
‘No question’: Anthony Davis’ monstrous stretch has Lakers icon Magic Johnson hyping up MVP bid
To say that Magic Johnson was impressed by the Los Angeles Lakers’ massive win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night would be a complete understatement. Johnson was one of the first to congratulate his beloved Lakers with a series of tweets following their 133-129 victory over Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co.
Lakers coach Darvin Ham takes slight dig at Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks after big game from LeBron James
Friday’s matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks was extra special for Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham. It was his first time facing off against his former team and the fact that the game was being played in Milwaukee added another layer to the revenge narrative for the Lakers shot-caller. After the game, Ham had […] The post Lakers coach Darvin Ham takes slight dig at Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks after big game from LeBron James appeared first on ClutchPoints.
