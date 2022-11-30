ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Warriors forward Draymond Green gets real on current relationship with Jordan Poole after offseason drama

The Golden State Warriors, despite coming off a championship in June, faced immense offseason drama that threatened to fracture the team beyond repair. Long-time starting power forward Draymond Green threw a punch towards teammate Jordan Poole, facing a team punishment in the process. These are the sorts of moments that could prove to be a contending team’s undoing, but it seems as if Green and Poole now at least have a solid working relationship.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

1 Bucks player who must be traded soon

The Milwaukee Bucks are still riding high on the NBA Championship they won in 2021. Anyone could argue that they could have won back-to-back if Khris Middleton did not sustain a knee injury that sidelined him for the rest of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Even without Middleton for the first quarter of this 2022-23 campaign, Milwaukee remains to be the second-best team in the association behind the Boston Celtics. But perhaps a trade around the edges could help the Bucks out.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson share special moment after Mavs throttle Knicks

It’s more than safe to assume Jalen Brunson was none too pleased at the New York Knicks’ performance on Saturday. They were blown out by Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in a matinee at Madison Square Garden, trailing by 32 points midway through the fourth quarter en route to 121-100 loss. Just because Brunson […] The post Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson share special moment after Mavs throttle Knicks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Lakers icon Magic Johnson lauds ‘unbelievable’ LeBron James after massive win over Giannis, Bucks

LeBron James showed out for the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night as they took down Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in what turned out to be an action-packed thriller. The Bucks did all they could to defend their home turf against LeBron and Co., but in the end, it was the Lakers who […] The post Lakers icon Magic Johnson lauds ‘unbelievable’ LeBron James after massive win over Giannis, Bucks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr’s 1 hope for Klay Thompson after latest absence vs. Rockets

Klay Thompson isn’t playing against the Houston Rockets on Saturday, listed as out due to injury management just as he’s been on either side of every back-to-back the Golden State Warriors have played this season. Before Steve Kerr spoke with reporters prior to tipoff, the prevailing assumption was that Thompson wouldn’t play two games in […] The post Steve Kerr’s 1 hope for Klay Thompson after latest absence vs. Rockets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

3 key reactions to Warriors’ double-digit win over Rockets

The Golden State Warriors staved off a late-game run from the Houston Rockets on Saturday, pulling away for a 120-101 win at Chase Center. Here are three key reactions to the defending champions’ second victory in as many days, a win that puts them two games above .500 for the first time this season. Jordan […] The post 3 key reactions to Warriors’ double-digit win over Rockets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

NBA Twitter is utterly stunned over Kanye West dropping Chris Paul-Kim Kardashian bombshell allegations

NBA Twitter thought it was going to be an uneventful night with only one game on the slate. Well, Kanye West had other plans. The matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the Detroit Pistons turned out to be a nail-biter, with a shorthanded Pistons side taking down Luka Doncic and Co. in overtime. Killian Hayes […] The post NBA Twitter is utterly stunned over Kanye West dropping Chris Paul-Kim Kardashian bombshell allegations appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Lakers coach Darvin Ham takes slight dig at Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks after big game from LeBron James

Friday’s matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks was extra special for Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham. It was his first time facing off against his former team and the fact that the game was being played in Milwaukee added another layer to the revenge narrative for the Lakers shot-caller. After the game, Ham had […] The post Lakers coach Darvin Ham takes slight dig at Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks after big game from LeBron James appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
209K+
Followers
123K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy