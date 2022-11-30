ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisa, KY

q95fm.net

Charles L. Matney

Charles L. Matney, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, age 79, of Williamson, WV passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022 in the emergency room at the Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center in South Williamson, KY. Born January 2, 1943 in Keen Mountain, VA, he was the son of the late Gus and Leanor Justine (Hunt) Matney.
WILLIAMSON, WV
q95fm.net

Earl M. Alley

Earl Martin Alley, age 73, of Beauty, KY, passed away December 1, 2022 at Pikeville Medical Center. He was born April 1, 1949 in Beauty, KY to the late Leonard and Stella Justice Alley. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 12 PM in the chapel...
BEAUTY, KY
q95fm.net

Deborah Denise Varney

Deborah Denise Varney, 66, of Pinsonfork, KY, passed away Tuesday evening, November 29, 2022, at her home. Deborah was born January 18, 1956, in Williamson, WV, to the late Bill and Eda (May) Nunley. There will be graveside services on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Mt. View...
PINSONFORK, KY
q95fm.net

Crystal Lewallen

Crystal Lewallen, age 39 of Hager Hill, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at the Paintsville ARH Hospital. Born June 26, 1983 in Warsaw, Indiana to John Fitzpatrick of Leander, Kentucky and the late Martha Fairchild. Funeral services will be held 11:00am Saturday, December 3, 2022 in the chapel...
HAGER, KY
q95fm.net

Randy W. Madan

Randy W. Madan, Sr., age 67 of Whitehouse, Kentucky passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022 at the Parkview Healthcare Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Born August 8, 1955 in Jackson, Michigan to the late Edmond E. Madan, Sr. and Alice Elizabeth Royce Stockdale. Funeral services will be held 12:00pm Wednesday, December...
WHITEHOUSE, KY
q95fm.net

Sonny “Bono” Stanley

Sonny “Bono” Stanley, 60 of Breaks, VA passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at his residence. Sonny was born April 05, 1962 in Grundy, VA to the late Jimmy Oscar Stanley and Polly Jane Anderson Stanley. Visitation will be from 6-10PM Friday, December 02, 2022 at the Bailey...
BREAKS, VA
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – NOVEMBER 11-30, 2022

SEPARATELY, THREE (3) LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN ANOTHER COUNTY JURISDICTION (ONE(1) IN CARTER COUNTY, ONE IN PIKE COUNTY, & ONE (1) IN JOHNSON COUNTY). PREVIOUSLY; FROM 12:00 A.M., OCTOBER 26, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., NOVEMBER 10, 2022, (16 DAYS); AT LEAST 158 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

First Warning Forecast

HUNTINGTON, WV
salyersvilleindependent.com

Gift drive for nursing home residents underway

SALYERSVILLE/PIKEVILLE – Kisha Sowards is gearing up for her fourth year of Helping Hearts, a fundraising effort she started when she was in high school to ensure every local nursing home resident receives a gift for Christmas. Sowards, who is now a junior at UPike, has even extended the...
SALYERSVILLE, KY
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY CELEBRATING CHRISTMAS WITH TREE LIGHTING…

On Thursday December 1, 2022 at 6:30PM. The LC Courthouse officials celebrated “The Holidays With Us” at the Christmas Lighting Ceremony outside the LC Courthouse downtown. The large crowd enjoyed live carolers, hot chocolate, cookies and a ride on the Christmas Train through Louisa. Everyone also got to...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Missing Persons Alert issued for woman

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A missing person alert was issued Saturday for a woman with health conditions who’s missing from Huntington, according to West Virginia State Police. Troopers say Amanda Carter Gillenwall,33, has been diagnosed with Bipolar and Schizophrenia. WV State Police said she was last seen on Monday,...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - Dec 3

HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

5 departments respond to West Virginia apartment fire

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews from two counties responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Boone County this morning. According to Boone County dispatchers, the call came in around 7 a.m. regarding a fire at the at the Coal River Apartments complex in Bloomingrose, West Virginia. Dispatchers say the apartments caught […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Winner of 2022 Dispatcher of the Year in Portsmouth, Ohio

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — The Portsmouth Dispatch Center awarded its 2022 Dispatcher of the Year to Carrie Breech. The Portsmouth Dispatch Center serves Scioto, Pike and Lawrence counties. The dispatch center says Breech’s work ethic and dedication to serving the community was the reason she was chosen. Breech is from Scioto County, near West Portsmouth. […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
wymt.com

Sheriff: Person hit and killed by train in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A person was hit and killed by a train in Johnson County Friday evening. Johnson County Sheriff Doug Saylor confirmed the incident happened in the Hager Hill area just after 8 p.m. Officials with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Paintsville Fire Department and West Van...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY

