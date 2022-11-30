Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
q95fm.net
Charles L. Matney
Charles L. Matney, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, age 79, of Williamson, WV passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022 in the emergency room at the Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center in South Williamson, KY. Born January 2, 1943 in Keen Mountain, VA, he was the son of the late Gus and Leanor Justine (Hunt) Matney.
q95fm.net
Earl M. Alley
Earl Martin Alley, age 73, of Beauty, KY, passed away December 1, 2022 at Pikeville Medical Center. He was born April 1, 1949 in Beauty, KY to the late Leonard and Stella Justice Alley. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 12 PM in the chapel...
q95fm.net
Deborah Denise Varney
Deborah Denise Varney, 66, of Pinsonfork, KY, passed away Tuesday evening, November 29, 2022, at her home. Deborah was born January 18, 1956, in Williamson, WV, to the late Bill and Eda (May) Nunley. There will be graveside services on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Mt. View...
q95fm.net
Crystal Lewallen
Crystal Lewallen, age 39 of Hager Hill, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at the Paintsville ARH Hospital. Born June 26, 1983 in Warsaw, Indiana to John Fitzpatrick of Leander, Kentucky and the late Martha Fairchild. Funeral services will be held 11:00am Saturday, December 3, 2022 in the chapel...
q95fm.net
Randy W. Madan
Randy W. Madan, Sr., age 67 of Whitehouse, Kentucky passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022 at the Parkview Healthcare Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Born August 8, 1955 in Jackson, Michigan to the late Edmond E. Madan, Sr. and Alice Elizabeth Royce Stockdale. Funeral services will be held 12:00pm Wednesday, December...
q95fm.net
Sonny “Bono” Stanley
Sonny “Bono” Stanley, 60 of Breaks, VA passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at his residence. Sonny was born April 05, 1962 in Grundy, VA to the late Jimmy Oscar Stanley and Polly Jane Anderson Stanley. Visitation will be from 6-10PM Friday, December 02, 2022 at the Bailey...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – NOVEMBER 11-30, 2022
SEPARATELY, THREE (3) LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN ANOTHER COUNTY JURISDICTION (ONE(1) IN CARTER COUNTY, ONE IN PIKE COUNTY, & ONE (1) IN JOHNSON COUNTY). PREVIOUSLY; FROM 12:00 A.M., OCTOBER 26, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., NOVEMBER 10, 2022, (16 DAYS); AT LEAST 158 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED...
WSAZ
First Warning Forecast
Heritage Farm Christmas Village gets in the spirit of the season. Heritage Farm Christmas Village gets in the spirit of the season. Man convicted of murdering high school student sentenced to life in prison. Updated: 5 hours ago. Man convicted of murdering high school student sentenced to life in prison.
salyersvilleindependent.com
Gift drive for nursing home residents underway
SALYERSVILLE/PIKEVILLE – Kisha Sowards is gearing up for her fourth year of Helping Hearts, a fundraising effort she started when she was in high school to ensure every local nursing home resident receives a gift for Christmas. Sowards, who is now a junior at UPike, has even extended the...
wchstv.com
Woman accused of orchestrating 2019 Huntington murder among grand jury indictments Friday
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Multiple people were indicted by a Cabell County Grand Jury on Friday, including a woman accused of orchestrating a 2019 murder over stolen drugs, court officials said. Chrysilla Rose Gundy, 30, of Huntington was indicted on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the...
q95fm.net
Community in Indiana Deliver Supplies to Flood Survivors in Knott County
A group of people from the community of Tippecanoe, Indiana on Thursday are headed to Knott County to help support flood survivors. The group collected donations from their community for those who were displaced in the July floods. The group received donations ranging from food to furniture. A resident of...
Hurricane, West Virginia, officers donate No Shave November proceeds in honor of police chief’s mother
HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — The Hurricane Police Department participated in No Shave November and donated the proceeds in honor of Chief Mullins’ mother, Carol. They say they donated the money to the American Cancer Society. According to a Facebook post, Carol Mullins has battled Chronic Myeloid Leukemia and Mantle Cell Lymphoma.
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY CELEBRATING CHRISTMAS WITH TREE LIGHTING…
On Thursday December 1, 2022 at 6:30PM. The LC Courthouse officials celebrated “The Holidays With Us” at the Christmas Lighting Ceremony outside the LC Courthouse downtown. The large crowd enjoyed live carolers, hot chocolate, cookies and a ride on the Christmas Train through Louisa. Everyone also got to...
WSAZ
Missing Persons Alert issued for woman
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A missing person alert was issued Saturday for a woman with health conditions who’s missing from Huntington, according to West Virginia State Police. Troopers say Amanda Carter Gillenwall,33, has been diagnosed with Bipolar and Schizophrenia. WV State Police said she was last seen on Monday,...
WSAZ
Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - Dec 3
Heritage Farm Christmas Village gets in the spirit of the season. Heritage Farm Christmas Village gets in the spirit of the season. Man convicted of murdering high school student sentenced to life in prison. Updated: 17 hours ago. Man convicted of murdering high school student sentenced to life in prison.
5 departments respond to West Virginia apartment fire
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews from two counties responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Boone County this morning. According to Boone County dispatchers, the call came in around 7 a.m. regarding a fire at the at the Coal River Apartments complex in Bloomingrose, West Virginia. Dispatchers say the apartments caught […]
Winner of 2022 Dispatcher of the Year in Portsmouth, Ohio
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — The Portsmouth Dispatch Center awarded its 2022 Dispatcher of the Year to Carrie Breech. The Portsmouth Dispatch Center serves Scioto, Pike and Lawrence counties. The dispatch center says Breech’s work ethic and dedication to serving the community was the reason she was chosen. Breech is from Scioto County, near West Portsmouth. […]
wymt.com
Sheriff: Person hit and killed by train in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A person was hit and killed by a train in Johnson County Friday evening. Johnson County Sheriff Doug Saylor confirmed the incident happened in the Hager Hill area just after 8 p.m. Officials with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Paintsville Fire Department and West Van...
Woman indicted for murder in Kentucky crash that killed 8-year-old
GRAYSON, KY (WOWK) – A woman has been indicted by a Carter County Grand Jury on charges, including murder, in connection to a fatal crash that happened in 2021 in Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Police, the single-vehicle crash happened on Jan. 24, 2021. An 8-year-old was killed in the crash and an 11-year-old was […]
Logan County, West Virginia teacher arrested for sending inappropriate messages to minors
UPDATE: (3:40 P.M. Dec. 1, 2022) – Law enforcement officers confirm a Logan County man arrested Thursday for allegedly sending inappropriate messages and photos to Logan Middle School students over Snapchat was a teacher at Logan Middle School at the time the alleged incidents occurred. LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Logan County, West Virginia […]
Comments / 0