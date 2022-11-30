Read full article on original website
Related
Jennifer Lopez Paired a Sheer Skirt With a Festive Sweater for Date Night With Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez Affleck said holiday dressing starts now. On November 25, J.Lo and Ben Affleck were photographed leaving a performance of Broadway’s The Music Man starring Hugh Jackman. Walking hand in hand with her husband, Lopez wore a festive red, white, and black alpine sweater, which she paired with a sheer, high-slit skirt and black belt. Meanwhile, Affleck was dressed in a black zip-up sweater over a white crewneck shirt with black trousers, a black coat, and a pair of sneakers.
Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski: A Timeline of Their Relationship
An unexpected romance! Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski started off their relationship as costars but later found themselves falling head over heels. The pair met in May 2015 while working together on the Off-Broadway play The Way We Get By. At the time, Seyfried was in a relationship with Justin Long. Sadoski, for his part, […]
msn.com
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Kylie Jenner Shares Stunning Candids With 9-Month-Old Son, Who Is Technically Still Named Wolf
Kylie Jenner is sharing the holiday highlight reel. Just a few hours after posting an Instagram video of her floor-to-ceiling Christmas tree, the mother of two shared a series of stunning family candids on her grid with the caption, “highlights.” One of the images from the holiday photo dump features the reality star attending the Kardashian-Jenner Thanksgiving party with her four-year-old daughter,, Stormi Webster, and her nine-month-old son, who is still technically named Wolf…for now.
Did Beyoncé Borrow Jay-Z’s Clothes for Their Date Night?
Despite garnering an impressive eight nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards, Beyoncé has been lying low in recent weeks. But the singer did step out on Sunday, November 27, for a date night at the infamous celeb enclave Giorgio Baldi with husband rapper Jay-Z. She kept things pared back...
Jennifer Garner and Her Daughter Looked Adorable at the White House
I spent my 17th birthday at the P.F. Changs in Somerset Mall with my two best friends. Violet Affleck, daughter of Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, spent her 17th birthday at the White House State Dinner with her movie-star mom. I don't know what this new evolution of nepo-baby, is but I'm not necessarily opposed.
Kim Kardashian Told 9-Year-Old North West All About the Night She Was Conceived
If there’s one story every nine-year-old wants to hear, it’s their conception…. Is it not?. Either way, Kim Kardashian recently gave her nine-year-old daughter, North West, a rundown of the night she was conceived during a visit to designer Olivier Rousteing in Paris. During the most recent episode of The Kardashians, which aired on November 23, the reality star told her daughter that one of Rousteing’s dresses is the reason North is with us today.
Meghan Markle Made the Most Unexpected Color Combination Work
Not since Barney, or more accurately, his young friend Baby Bop, has this color combination worked so well. But leave it to Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle to make green and purple look not only good but actually sophisticated. The Archetypes host appeared at an event in Indianapolis for the...
Nobody Enjoyed Paula Abdul's Thanksgiving Day Parade Performance More Than Flavor Flav
Paula Abdul just proved she's forever your girl. On November 24, the 60-year-old icon performed her hit song “Straight Up” from the 1988 album Forever Your Girl during Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, complete with a tap break. If you mostly recognize Abdul as a judge on shows like American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance, well, consider this performance an example of her credentials.
Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell Reunite on ‘Saturday Night Live’ With Help From Keke Palmer
Nickelodeon stars Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reunited on “Saturday Night Live” for a fond reboot of their popular ’90s show. In a mock documentary, host Keke Palmer’s pregnancy once again came into play as her character claimed she pitched a more dramatic reboot of “Kenan and Kel”—dubbed “Kenan and Kelly,” set at Rigby’s. Palmer’s female version of Kel revealed she was pregnant with Thompson’s child. “Keke was gunning for an Emmy award,” Thompson said. Devon Walker enters the scene as Kel’s “Good Burger” character, Ed, only to be shot down for the role before Mitchell enters the scene making a beeline for...
Kylie Jenner Called Herself Travis Scott’s ‘Wifey’…in a Way
I point this out with truly no judgment: Kim Kardashian is the only KarJenner (besides Kris) who married the other parent of her children. Kourtney, Khloé, Kylie Jenner, and even Rob were all in partnerships when they became parents. And actually, Kim and Kanye already had North when they tied the knot. And listen, honestly, whatever works! But the family’s take it or leave it stance on the institute of marriage is an interesting backdrop to Kylie’s comment that she wanted to be “wifey” vibes for her partner and the father of her two children, rapper Travis Scott. Is this a hint or just a saying?
Keke Palmer Is Pregnant With Her First Child
Keke Palmer is pregnant! The actor revealed that she is expecting her first child while hosting Saturday Night Live on December 3. “There's some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke's pregnant,'” she told the live audience. “And I want to set the record straight—I am!”
George & Tammy review: A crooning, booze-soaked Nashville melodrama
Hollywood loves a couple right now. On screens both big and small, we are seeing the Golden Age of the shared biopic, these true two-handers. From Being the Ricardos to Pam & Tommy, via House of Gucci, Fosse/Verdon and The Eyes of Tammy Faye, the most famous actors in the world are being drawn to these dramatic duets. And the latest iteration of this trend has arrived on new streaming platform Paramount+: George & Tammy, the inside story of the rocky marriage of George Jones and Tammy Wynette.Those names might not mean a lot to a British audience, but...
Zendaya Somehow Made a Beige Cropped Cardigan Stand Out in the Desert
Only a star like Zendaya could stand out while literally blending in. The actor, who is currently shooting the sequel to Dune, just posted a picture with, well, some dunes. Letting her hair fly free as she soaks up the desert’s rays, the fashion icon opted for a simple camel cardigan, buttoned only at the top, and a solitary diamond necklace. Understated and elegant, mere mortals could not make this a look but Zendaya is on her own level.
Kate Hudson Is the Best Part of Glass Onion
What makes a performance truly iconic? The word itself, though overused, is the only way to describe that unforgettable, magical thing that happens when acting, writing, costume and some kind of indefinable flair all come together to produce a character that is somehow both timeless and revolutionary. The list of performances that really deserve the label is a pretty short one. It might include the likes of Audrey Hepburn as Holly Golightly, Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly, and Vivien Leigh as Scarlett O'Hara. After seeing Glass Onion, I am convinced that there is a new iconic performance to add to the list: Kate Hudson as Birdie Jay.
Britney Spears Posts Loving Tribute to Jamie Lynn Spears Despite Public Feud
Britney Spears seemingly celebrated her 41st birthday by ending her public feud with her sister Jamie Lynn Spears. On December 2, the singer posted a loving tribute to her sister on Instagram after months of calling out Jamie Lynn on social media for supporting her 13-year conservatorship and writing about Britney in her memoir Things I Should’ve Said. “It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you … congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show 🎉 ,” Britney wrote alongside two photos of her 31-year-old sister. “You ain’t alone … if anybody knows what that feels like … I get it 🤧🤧🤧 My baby sister!!! I love you!!!”
Katherine Heigl Wishes She Had ‘Taken a Breath’ Before Exiting Grey's Anatomy in a 'Panic’
Katherine Heigl has a bit of regret over leaving Grey's Anatomy in 2010. After playing Dr. Izzie Stevens for almost six seasons of the popular medical drama, the actor quit the show following a couple of behind-the-scenes controversies. In 2008, Heigl opted out of Emmys consideration before publically describing Grey's Anatomy's long hours as "cruel and mean" during a 2009 appearance on The Late Show With David Letterman.
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski: A Complete Relationship Timeline
Here we go again! Pete Davidson is at the center of yet another rumored celebrity relationship—this time with model Emily Ratajkowski. Davidson and Ratajkowski are both shaking off highly publicized relationships: In August 2022, the comedian was reportedly dumped by Kim Kardashian after nearly a year of headlines, tattoos, and red-carpet appearances. Around the same time, Ratajkowski split from her husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard.
Gabrielle Union Put a Literal Spin on the Bubble Hem
Thanksgiving is not until tomorrow, but according to Gabrielle Union, the holidays are here (and have been here all week). The 50-year-old actor, who is promoting her new Disney animated movie Strange World, wore a festive look in New York City on November 21 for an appearance on Good Morning America. She wore a sleeveless Loewe dress with diagonal white and red stripes—it’s giving candy cane—and a plunging neckline. The hem of the dress, which fell just below the knee, was adorned with three-dimensional balls in the same pattern as the dress. Think big dress ornaments, or a literal bubble hem.
Kim Kardashian Got Her Thanksgiving Makeup Done By 9-Year-Old North West
Thanks to North West, Kim Kardashian's makeup artist got Thanksgiving off. In a video posted to their joint TikTok account, the nine-year-old showed off her skills using a range of KKW Beauty, Kylie Cosmetics, and Fenty Beauty products. In the video, which was sped up to save precious time, North prepped her mom's skin with a serum before doing an entire face of makeup, including base, contour, blush, brows, and a glossy lip with brown liner. Frankly, I'm most impressed by her undereye concealer game, a skill I've yet to master at the age of [redacted]. The end result was a lot more sophisticated than her Minions makeover.
Glamour
New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Redefining fulfillment for women.https://www.glamour.com/
Comments / 0