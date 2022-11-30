Read full article on original website
Highlights! Watch Tyson Fury smash Derek Chisora, score late finish in trilogy fight | Video
Tyson Fury (33-0-1, 24 KO) retained his WBC heavyweight crown and undefeated boxing record earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) live on ESPN+ from inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, when “Gypsy King” outclassed veteran fighter Derek Chisora (33-13, 23 KO) for the third time in his career.
Tyson Fury: I Think Wilder’s A Piece Of Sh!t As A Person; I Hope Ruiz Knocks Him Out Cold!
Tyson Fury figures a fourth fight with Deontay Wilder would sell well in England, where the unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion is a bigger star than ever in his home country. More than 60,000 tickets have already been sold for Fury’s unforeseen third fight against British rival Dereck Chisora on Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Wilder’s pulverizing power, in addition to their intense dislike for one another, would make Fury-Wilder IV more marketable than many other fights that could be made for Fury in his homeland.
Chisora: I Cannot Talk Sh!t About Fury, A Man Who Puts Food On The Table For Your Kids
Derek Chisora drew applause during a press conference Thursday in London for his honest expression of respect toward Tyson Fury. Chisora and Fury haven’t really talked trash during the promotion of their heavyweight title fight Saturday night because they genuinely respect one another. Fury’s challenger explained, too, that it’s tough to belittle the undefeated Fury when it was the champion who delivered on his promise to secure Chisora a seven-figure payday for a fight that has been consistently criticized as an unnecessary mismatch.
Tyson Fury dominates, stops Derek Chisora in Round 10
Tyson Fury landed at will during the 10 rounds the fight lasted to keep a potential undisputed bout against fellow champion Oleksandr Usyk alive.
'Fight night ready': Paris Fury turns heads in a pink dress as she cheers on her Gypsy King husband Tyson Fury to victory at his boxing match against Derek Chisora
Paris Fury was dressed to the nines on Saturday as she cheered on her husband Tyson Fury in his match against Derek Chisora at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The blonde, 32, shared a series of pictures of herself dressed up in a pink dress as she and her family cheered him onto victory.
Deontay Wilder tried to KO teenage heavyweight contender in spar
Deontay Wilder lost it with a current heavyweight title contender when he embarked on a sparring tour during his days as a contender. In a heated sparring session, the former WBC champion attempted to take the younger Filip Hrgovic’s head off. Wilder went on a European sparring tour back...
Odd man out? Tyson Fury calls out Usyk, Joyce, Wilder ... but not Francis Ngannou
Tyson Fury made easy work of Derek Chisora tonight (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) in front of a sold-out crowd inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. While the fight wasn’t competitive in the least, Fury did his best to make up for it with some spectacle before and after the fight. The eventual tenth round mercy stoppage by the referee was a good two to three rounds late, and came with a smattering of boos from the otherwise chuffed and cheerful crowd of 60,000 people.
Tyson Fury Beats Down Derek Chisora, Stops Him in Tenth of Trilogy
Tyson Fury handed out a brutal beating to Derek Chisora as he battered his old rival around the ring before it was finally stopped in the tenth round. Chisora gave what Chisora gives – exceptional toughness and bravery. But this was uncomfortable watching at times as Fury teed off on an opponent who would just not quit and not go down.
Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora LIVE: Fight result as ‘Gypsy King’ retains heavyweight title with late TKO
Tyson Fury defeated Derek Chisora for the third time on Saturday night, securing a TKO of his fellow Briton late in the 10th round to remain unbeaten and retain the WBC heavyweight title.Fury, who outpointed his friend Chisora in 2011 then beat him via TKO in 2014, dominated the main-event contest at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, before the referee waved it off after 38-year-old Chisora ran out of energy to fight back.After the bout, unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk confronted Fury, 34, ahead of an expected clash between the pair in 2013 – with such a fight set to crown an undisputed title holder.Relive round-by-round updates from Fury vs Chisora with our live blog below. Read More Tyson Fury stops Derek Chisora late on uncomfortable night that no one neededThe Independent’s pound-for-pound boxing rankings
Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora 3 live fight updates, results, highlights from 2022 boxing fight
Tyson Fury returns following a short retirement to face a familiar foe in Derek Chisora. The WBC heavyweight title is on the line at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Fury is 2-0 against Chisora. He is also the heavy favourite, as Caesars has him as the -2000 favourite. Despite a...
Tyson Fury On Derek Chisora Fight: “If You Want To Tune In, Watch It. If You Don’t, F–k Off”
“Let’s go! Ready to work!” WBC and lineal heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury bellowed after Thursday’s press conference to promote his title fight on Saturday against longtime contender Derek Chisora. “Cannot wait for Saturday night.” This will be Fury’s first fight since he knocked out Dillian Whyte with a thunderous uppercut last spring. Although some were hoping Fury would be fighting former titlist and fellow Englishman Anthony Joshua on Saturday, negotiations for that fight fell through, giving Chisora a chance to finally defeat Fury after losing to the man twice before.
David Haye confident Derek Chisora is ‘ready to go’ against Tyson Fury
David Haye is not worried about Derek Chisora stepping into the ring with Tyson Fury on Saturday and believes his old rival fully deserves the “big, juicy paycheck” coming his way.Veteran Chisora will fight for the world heavyweight title again and attempt to produce a huge shock in his 46th bout by downing his undefeated fellow Briton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.Chisora will turn 39 later this month and three consecutive defeats sparked calls for ‘Del Boy’ to quit last winter only for the Finchley fighter to beat Kubrat Pulev on points in his most recent outing at the O2 Arena...
Fury: If Joshua Was Gonna Fight Me, He Would’ve Took Like $40M To Do It December 3rd
Tyson Fury suspects that he’ll never fight Anthony Joshua at this point. Fury feels that if Joshua truly wanted to challenge him in what would’ve been billed as the biggest fight in British boxing history, even with Joshua coming off back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk, they would be preparing to go at it Saturday night in London. Instead, the undefeated Fury and Dereck Chisora will square off for the third time before a crowd expected to approach 70,000 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Tyson Fury taking unnecessary risks mentally, physically and financially in facing Derek Chisora a third time
If there's anything predictable about the historically unpredictable boxing journey of Tyson Fury, it's that the WBC heavyweight champion rarely lets a day go by without successfully controlling the current narrative at play. So it should come as no surprise that as the "Gyspy King" prepares to snap an eight-month...
