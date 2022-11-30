Tyson Fury defeated Derek Chisora for the third time on Saturday night, securing a TKO of his fellow Briton late in the 10th round to remain unbeaten and retain the WBC heavyweight title.Fury, who outpointed his friend Chisora in 2011 then beat him via TKO in 2014, dominated the main-event contest at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, before the referee waved it off after 38-year-old Chisora ran out of energy to fight back.After the bout, unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk confronted Fury, 34, ahead of an expected clash between the pair in 2013 – with such a fight set to crown an undisputed title holder.Relive round-by-round updates from Fury vs Chisora with our live blog below. Read More Tyson Fury stops Derek Chisora late on uncomfortable night that no one neededThe Independent’s pound-for-pound boxing rankings

