On Saturday, Dec. 10, from 1 to 3 p.m., Sherman’s Books and Stationery of Boothbay will host authors Claire Ackroyd of Orono and Laurie Apgar Chandler of Bremen. Both write from their experiences in the northern woods and their backgrounds as natural resource professionals. Their works are thoughtful portraits of the remoter parts of Maine, and the challenges of life in the woods. They write with humor, insight, and a love of place.

