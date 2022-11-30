Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mountain Democrat
Holiday in the Hills returns to Folsom
FOLSOM — “Holiday in the Hills” brings its holiday cheer to historical Folsom for the 17th year. The show comes to the Sutter Street Theatre stage, opening Dec. 2. This musical takes place in the late 1880s on Sutter Street, where the residents of Folsom and surrounding areas have gotten together to celebrate the holidays. A lot of research went into the people and places that were here in the late 1800s, give or take a year or two, and everyone audience members see was an actual resident or visitor to Folsom at that time of year.
Mountain Democrat
Concert band performing free holiday shows
RANCHO CORDOVA — The Rancho Cordova River City Concert Band presents its winter concert, Silver and Gold, featuring sounds of the holiday season at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Koreana Plaza. Special guest will be the sensational vocal group – The Tube Family Singers. Included in Sunday’s...
Mountain Democrat
In The Know: Dec. 2
The Cameron Park Community Services District hosts its annual tree lighting, beginning at 4:30 p.m. at Christa McAuliffe Park, 2400 Merrychase Drive in Cameron Park. Imagination Theater presents “A Christmas Carol” Dec. 2-21. For tickets and more information visit itplacerville.org. Musician Ed Wilson will perform at Citizen Vine...
Mountain Democrat
Lolo’s show has heart and soul
GRASS VALLEY — The Center for the Arts continues the Lolo’s Lounge series Dec. 4 in the Marisa Funk Theater. Jamal Walker joins Lorraine “Lolo” Gervais as her special guest for a final 2022 Lolo’s Lounge Cabaret Show. The two friends have sung together many times through the years (including at The Center for the Arts) and share a love of all things with heart and soul and a bluesy R&B groove to match.
Mountain Democrat
Camino artist opens his home studio
Whether an old ramshackle homestead, the calm solitude of a mountain lake or the distant vista of a snow-clad mountain, British artist and Camino resident David Yapp enjoys capturing in paint the feeling of awe at a beautiful scene when first encountered. The Sierra foothills and mountains provide Yapp with...
Mountain Democrat
Paul William Voss
Born at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Alton, IL on July 30, 1962, to James and Rita Kathleen Voss. Paul passed away peacefully with his mother, Rita, and his brothers Tom and Matt by his side. Paul is survived by his mother Rita, and his siblings Matt and Paula, Tom and Robin, Anne, Laura and Jeff, Mike and Brigit. He was blessed with 12 nieces and nephews and one great niece. Paul is preceded in death by his father, Jim, his brother Chris, and his nephew Nathanial.
Mountain Democrat
Lida Mae Cate
Lida Mae Cate was born left handed on April 18, 1925 in Youngstown, Ohio. She passed away peacefully on Nov. 16, in El Dorado Hills, Calif. She was 97 years young and until a recent illness lived in her own home that she loved. She is survived by her son David (Nancy) and her daughter Gayl (Steve), her “favorite” sister Ruth, as well as 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Mountain Democrat
David M Johnson
David “Dave” Macculloch Johnson passed away at age 73 on November 9 after fighting leukemia for almost a year. He was born on December 27, 1948 to Willard Barron Johnson and Marjorie Winter Johnson in Summit South, New Jersey and grew up in Palo Alto, California. After graduating with a business degree from Lewis & Clark College, David moved back to The Bay and Northern California working as a food salesman, real estate agent and then a Real Estate/Personal Injury attorney for the rest of his life alongside his paralegal (and wife), Pamela Johnson.
Mountain Democrat
Heritage seniors repeal EDHCSD assessments
Heritage Village residents sent a message rejecting the El Dorado Hills Community Services District’s unfair taxation. By an overwhelming 90% yes majority vote, our senior community repealed the Carson Creek Heritage Park LLAD assessment. Other communities within EDHCSD are preparing ballot initiatives to repeal their unjustified special assessments. California...
Mountain Democrat
DUI not suspected in wrong-way crash on Highway 50
Officers with the Placerville office of the California Highway Patrol say drunk driving was not a factor in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on Highway 50 in Placerville Monday night. A Bay Area resident driving a Mercedes S 500 was reportedly traveling east in one of Highway 50’s westbound...
Mountain Democrat
Placerville man indicted on drug trafficking charges
SACRAMENTO — A federal grand jury returned a three-count indictment Thursday against Richard Turner, 60, who was reportedly found with more than 40 pounds of methamphetamine at his Placerville home. According to court documents, law enforcement agents executed a federal search warrant at Turner’s residence and in addition to...
Mountain Democrat
Asking why?
Five times in his letter to the Mountain Democrat, Ken Steers, former member of the El Dorado County Republican Central Committee, asks the question “why?” He cites several instances of dissidence and disloyalty that indicate an apparent internal conflict within the RCC and asks “why?”. But he...
Comments / 0